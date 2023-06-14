Dundee boss Tony Docherty determined to help Max Anderson realise ‘true potential’ at Dens Park

Dundee boss Tony Docherty is backing himself to help Max Anderson “realise his true potential” after securing the youngster on a new contract.

The 22-year-old is gearing up for his fourth season as a first-teamer at Dens Park and his second in the Premiership.

Anderson made 33 appearances in the top flight in 2021/22 but struggled for regular game time last term in the Championship.

He only featured in 16 of the 36 league games and found himself left out of the matchday squad in the final fixtures of the season despite having recovered from injury.

But Docherty is excited about the chance to work with the Scotland U/21 international when pre-season starts again later this month.

‘Raw talent’

“He has real attributes as a midfield player and I’ve watched him from afar,” Docherty said when asked about Anderson.

“I’ve admired the way he plays – he’s another I am desperate to get working with on the training field.

“I want to try to improve him as a footballer and get him to the next stage.

“I want to do that with all the players but Max is one who has impressed me and I hope he can kick on.

“He’ll see the way we work and the amount of work we’ll put into him, we’ll give him everything we can give.

“Hopefully that will see him realise his true potential.

“I have extensive experience of working with young players going all the way back to the likes of Mark Kerr and Lee Miller.

“I know how to develop a young player and so do my staff, which is important, so it’s doing that in a way that also makes the player a huge part of it and his own support network.

“It’s hugely exciting to have that kind of raw talent to work with.”

‘Something fans can relate to’

Docherty feels Anderson’s style will fit into the type of team he wants to build for the Premiership next season.

Being a Dundee fan himself who has come through the club’s youth setup gives the young midfielder a natural affinity with the supporters at Dens Park.

And the new Dens boss wants to see that across his entire squad once the new season gets under way properly.

Asked what kind of team he wants to build, Docherty said: “The important thing is the fans. I want them to see a team with identity.

“I want to build an attacking, hard-working team with a never-say-die attitude.

“And an entertaining style of football as well.

“Let’s see it develop first but I’d like to see fans being able to see an identity in the team, something they can relate to.”