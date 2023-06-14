Dundee boss Tony Docherty determined to help Max Anderson realise ‘true potential’ at Dens Park

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dundee boss Tony Docherty determined to help Max Anderson realise ‘true potential’ at Dens Park

Talented young midfielder has signed a two-year deal with the Dark Blues.

By George Cran
Dundee midfielder Max Anderson.
Dundee midfielder Max Anderson. Image: SNS.

Dundee boss Tony Docherty is backing himself to help Max Anderson “realise his true potential” after securing the youngster on a new contract.

The 22-year-old is gearing up for his fourth season as a first-teamer at Dens Park and his second in the Premiership.

Anderson made 33 appearances in the top flight in 2021/22 but struggled for regular game time last term in the Championship.

He only featured in 16 of the 36 league games and found himself left out of the matchday squad in the final fixtures of the season despite having recovered from injury.

But Docherty is excited about the chance to work with the Scotland U/21 international when pre-season starts again later this month.

Dundee manager Tony Docherty. Image: SNS.
Dundee manager Tony Docherty. Image: SNS.

‘Raw talent’

“He has real attributes as a midfield player and I’ve watched him from afar,” Docherty said when asked about Anderson.

“I’ve admired the way he plays – he’s another I am desperate to get working with on the training field.

“I want to try to improve him as a footballer and get him to the next stage.

“I want to do that with all the players but Max is one who has impressed me and I hope he can kick on.

“He’ll see the way we work and the amount of work we’ll put into him, we’ll give him everything we can give.

Max Anderson on the ball
Max Anderson in action last season. Image: David Young/Shutterstock.

“Hopefully that will see him realise his true potential.

“I have extensive experience of working with young players going all the way back to the likes of Mark Kerr and Lee Miller.

“I know how to develop a young player and so do my staff, which is important, so it’s doing that in a way that also makes the player a huge part of it and his own support network.

“It’s hugely exciting to have that kind of raw talent to work with.”

‘Something fans can relate to’

Docherty feels Anderson’s style will fit into the type of team he wants to build for the Premiership next season.

Max Anderson played well against Celtic.
Max Anderson was a regular in the Premiership for Dundee in 2021/22.

Being a Dundee fan himself who has come through the club’s youth setup gives the young midfielder a natural affinity with the supporters at Dens Park.

And the new Dens boss wants to see that across his entire squad once the new season gets under way properly.

Asked what kind of team he wants to build, Docherty said: “The important thing is the fans. I want them to see a team with identity.

“I want to build an attacking, hard-working team with a never-say-die attitude.

“And an entertaining style of football as well.

“Let’s see it develop first but I’d like to see fans being able to see an identity in the team, something they can relate to.”

