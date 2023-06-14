Perth primary school locked down and man arrested after ‘robbery bid’ at shop

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Perth & Kinross

Perth primary school locked down and man arrested after ‘robbery bid’ at shop

Officers were called to the Oakbank area of the city on Wednesday.

By Chloe Burrell and Kieran Webster
Police vehicles outside the Scotmid Co-op on West Mains Avenue, Perth
Police outside the Scotmid Co-op on West Mains Avenue, Perth. Image: Kieran Webster/DC Thomson

A primary school was locked down and a man arrested after reports of an attempted robbery at a Perth shop on Wednesday.

Officers were called to the Oakbank area of the city just after 8.30am.

The Scotmid Co-op on West Mains Avenue was shut for more than two hours after the alleged robbery bid.

It is understood officers alerted Oakbank Primary School – about a mile away – as part of their response to the incident.

Pupils and staff at Oakbank Primary kept indoors

Pupils and staff at the school were kept indoors as a precaution.

Workers at the shop were also said to be “shaken” by the incident.

Police have now confirmed a 40-year-old man has been charged.

A spokesperson for Perth and Kinross Council said: “All pupils and staff (at Oakbank) were kept inside the school as a precaution this morning due to a police incident.

“It would be inappropriate to comment further on a live investigation.”

Police outside the Scotmid Co-op on West Mains Avenue in Perth.
A police van at the entrance to the shop. Image: Kieran Webster/DC Thomson

A tweet from Perth High School, which is next door, said: “We are aware that there has been an incident this morning in the Oakbank area causing concern in the local community.

“Police have informed us this incident has been brought to a conclusion.”

The Scotmid Co-op was closed until 11am.

One local told how the police presence was “unusual” for the area.

A sign outside of the Scotmid Co-op in West Mains Avenue, Perth, advising of its closure until 11am
A sign informing customers that the Co-op was shut. Image: Kieran Webster/DC Thomson

He said: “I’ve no idea what’s happened. I’ve just got here and saw the police here.

“It’s unusual for the area. It’s a quiet area.”

Another man said: “You don’t get much of that here at all in this area.

“Nothing like this has happened before at this shop.”

Perth Scotmid staff left ‘shaken’

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 8.40am on Wednesday, officers received a report of an attempted robbery at a premises on West Mains Avenue, Perth.

“A 40-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection with the incident.”

A spokesperson for Scotmid said: “All staff were shaken by the events that took place earlier today.

“They are receiving full support. We are working with Police Scotland as they investigate the incident.”

