Perth primary school locked down and man arrested after ‘robbery bid’ at shop

A primary school was locked down and a man arrested after reports of an attempted robbery at a Perth shop on Wednesday.

Officers were called to the Oakbank area of the city just after 8.30am.

The Scotmid Co-op on West Mains Avenue was shut for more than two hours after the alleged robbery bid.

It is understood officers alerted Oakbank Primary School – about a mile away – as part of their response to the incident.

Pupils and staff at Oakbank Primary kept indoors

Pupils and staff at the school were kept indoors as a precaution.

Workers at the shop were also said to be “shaken” by the incident.

Police have now confirmed a 40-year-old man has been charged.

A spokesperson for Perth and Kinross Council said: “All pupils and staff (at Oakbank) were kept inside the school as a precaution this morning due to a police incident.

“It would be inappropriate to comment further on a live investigation.”

A tweet from Perth High School, which is next door, said: “We are aware that there has been an incident this morning in the Oakbank area causing concern in the local community.

“Police have informed us this incident has been brought to a conclusion.”

The Scotmid Co-op was closed until 11am.

One local told how the police presence was “unusual” for the area.

He said: “I’ve no idea what’s happened. I’ve just got here and saw the police here.

“It’s unusual for the area. It’s a quiet area.”

Another man said: “You don’t get much of that here at all in this area.

“Nothing like this has happened before at this shop.”

Perth Scotmid staff left ‘shaken’

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 8.40am on Wednesday, officers received a report of an attempted robbery at a premises on West Mains Avenue, Perth.

“A 40-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection with the incident.”

A spokesperson for Scotmid said: “All staff were shaken by the events that took place earlier today.

“They are receiving full support. We are working with Police Scotland as they investigate the incident.”