5 academy products who could become stars at Dundee this season

With one of the biggest squads in the Championship at their disposal, Dundee boss Gary Bowyer is not short of options.

A mixture of young and old is scattered through the team, from the ages of 19 up to 35.

The Dark Blues boss has not been afraid to give young players a chance ahead of more experienced stars, who have been left to warm the bench.

He previously praised the club’s academy for producing the talent which he now has at his disposal.

Courier Sport takes a look at five young Dees who have come through the ranks and could have a big year ahead.

Josh Mulligan – 19 years old

Josh Mulligan has played every minute of Dundee’s Championship campaign so far, netting twice already.

He has also played a part in each of their League Cup clashes.

The attacking midfielder spent the first part of last season on loan at Peterhead, where he made a big impression. At Balmoor he played in 24 games under Jim McInally.

In January, he returned to Dens and didn’t look out of place as he slotted into a midfield two divisions higher.

Mulligan featured 11 times for the Dark Blues in the Premiership and scored twice.

His performances earned him a call-up to the Scotland Under-21 squad, where he made two appearances in their Euro 2023 qualifying campaign.

His recent displays have earned him another nod from Scot Gemmill.

Mulligan, like the other four young Dees featured on this list, is out of contract next summer.

Should he continue to turn heads, he will likely not be short of offers from bigger clubs soon.

Fin Robertson – 19 years old

Despite being just 19, Fin Robertson is a name that has been heard around Dens Park for years.

The teenager made his Dark Blues debut in May 2019 when he was just 16 years old.

In two subsequent seasons, Robertson featured 22 times in the Championship for his boyhood team.

Last campaign, he made two appearances in the Premiership before joining Cove Rangers in League One, where he played 10 times under boss Paul Hartley.

Upon his return he didn’t feature until the League Cup clash with Stranraer in July.

Since then he has found game time hard to come by, with just a couple of cameo appearances, most recently against Queen’s Park.

However, given his new boss’ willingness to give youth a chance, Robertson could grasp it with both hands when it presents itself.

Lyall Cameron – 19 years old

Like Mulligan, Lyall Cameron is another youngster who has caught the eye of Gary Bowyer and the Dundee faithful.

The teen has featured in four league games and every cup clash so far.

He even had the confidence to want the penalty against Falkirk before surrendering it to Zach Robinson.

Cameron has spent the last couple of seasons in League One with Peterhead and, latterly, Montrose.

The playmaker was highly-regarded at both of those clubs.

Prior to this season, he had only ever made two brief appearances for the Dundee first-team. It looks like he could be closer to realising his potential this time around.

Max Anderson – 21 years old

Max Anderson is another player to have seen his chances limited under new management.

However, there is no denying the 21-year-old’s ability.

He was a staple of last season’s side, making 40 appearances in all competitions.

That earned him a call-up to the Scotland Under-21 team, earning his first international cap against Turkey.

Anderson also has experience in the second-tier, having made his first-team debut in the 20/21 season, where he netted four times in 11 Championship appearances.

As well as the League Cup group stage, he featured in Dundee’s first two league games but has not featured since.

Harry Sharp – 21 years old

Young keeper Harry Sharp has played in every minute of every game so far for Dundee.

The stopper was thrust into the first team from nowhere last term after an injury crisis ruled out both Adam Ledgzins and Ian Lawlor.

Despite being thrown in right at the deep end, Sharp has shown he is able to swim.

Boss Gary Bowyer clearly likes what he sees having chosen him ahead of two more experienced stoppers.

And it looks like it may have paid off, with Sharp keeping three clean sheets and pulling off a number of crucial stops.