Dundee United, Dundee and St Johnstone stars named in Scotland U21 squad as Josh Mulligan earns international call

Dundee starlet Josh Mulligan has been rewarded for his sparkling start to the season with a Scotland under-21 call-up.

Mulligan, 19, has notched two goals in 11 games for the Dark Blues this term and been a midfield dynamo for Gary Bowyer’s side.

Mulligan’s form has continued uninterrupted from the tail end of last term, when he found the net in each of Dundee’s final two Premiership fixtures.

He is joined in Scot Gemmill’s squad by St Johnstone loan star Adam Montgomery, who has made a fine start to life at McDiarmid Park following his summer switch from Celtic.

The left-sided youngster has enjoyed nine outings for the Saints and opened his account for the club in a 4-2 triumph at Elgin City in the Premier Sports Cup.

Dundee United academy graduate Chris Mochrie — currently enjoying a loan stint with Dunfermline in League One — is also part of the group for the upcoming friendly double-header against Northern Ireland.

Mochrie, 19, has already played 21 times for United’s senior side but is seeking regular football at East End Park.

He rippled the net on his Pars debut against Edinburgh City last month.

Ex-United kid Lewis Neilson and former Raith Rovers favourite Kieron Bowie will also join up with the camp, although much of the attention is likely to fall upon precocious 16-year-old Liverpool winger Ben Doak as he is fast-tracked to under-21 duty.

Scotland face Northern Ireland at the Danny Blanchflower Stadium in Belfast on September 22.

The sides meet again on Scottish soil — St Mirren’s SMISA Stadium — three days later.