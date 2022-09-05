Assessed: The James McPake tactical tweak that aided Dunfermline win over Queen of the South

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Assessed: The James McPake tactical tweak that aided Dunfermline win over Queen of the South

By Craig Cairns
September 5 2022, 2.44pm Updated: September 5 2022, 4.04pm
Dunfermline manager James McPake
James McPake made another change to his formation.

James McPake made a subtle change to his formation for Saturday’s
2-0 win over Queen of the South at Palmerston.

The Pars boss started the season with 4-3-3 and seemed fairly wedded to it.

The shape brought results and performances but began to show its limitations, not helped by the lack of wingers in the squad.

McPake switched to a back three to great effect versus Alloa, getting Josh Edwards more into the game, and used the formation in subsequent matches versus Montrose and Kelty.

Dunfermline then started with a back three for the first time under McPake in the recent draw with Airdrie.

Kyle Macdonald came in at wingback versus Airdrie.
Kyle Macdonald came in at wingback versus Airdrie. Photograph: Craig Brown.

It led to the Pars creating a host of chances early in the match, but they were dogged by the persistent issue of not taking enough of them.

No Chris Hamilton

Speaking to Pars TV, McPake wasn’t as critical of his strikers for their missed chances versus Queens as he had been in previous weeks.

The backline held firm, as it has in the vast majority of matches, affording the Pars a certain level of patience.

Until the weekend, Chris Hamilton retained his place in the Dunfermline midfield but had to make do with a place on the bench.

Dunfermline midfielder Chris Hamilton.
Chris Hamilton signed for his boyhood club during the summer. Photograph: Craig Brown.

Joe Chalmers was the player to replace him, meaning a tweak to the shape of the midfield.

With Aaron Comrie now tucking in to form a back three, McPake gambled on one fewer defensive player.

Flipping the midfield triangle

In both the 4-3-3 and the initial 3-5-2 Hamilton would anchor the midfield, flanked by the two No 8s.

Chris Hamilton (red) played behind two No 8s versus Airdrie - Dunfermline are shooting to the left.
Chris Hamilton (red) played behind two No 8s versus Airdrie – Dunfermline are shooting to the left.
Chris Mochrie (red) played ahead of the No 8s for the trip to Dumfrie - Dunfermline are shooting to the right.
Chris Mochrie (red) played ahead of the No 8s for the trip to Dumfries – Dunfermline are shooting to the right.

The Pars boss kept the two No 8s – Chalmers along with the ever-impressive Matty Todd – but with Chris Mochrie pushed into the No 10.

Dunfermline's formation versus Airdrie (left) and their shape against Queens.
Dunfermline’s formation versus Airdrie (left) and their shape against Queens.

Time and again he found space between the lines of Queen of the South’s 4-4-1-1, forcing manager Willie Gibson into a half-time switch.

Mochrie wasn’t involved in the opening goal but can be seen holding his position even with Queens in possession.

The opening goal:

There he was free to pick up passes or battle for second balls at the edge of the box – one of which he did well to keep the attack alive.

Mochrie wins second ball:

McPake also said he wanted his team to come firing out the blocks, knowing that Queens had just played a gruelling midweek cup tie at Ibrox.

The positioning of Mochrie also aided this, giving Dunfermline an extra man to press, something which also led to opportunities for the away side.

Mochrie’s pressing creates an attack:

Whether this was a switch purely for this match – or if it will be kept for next week – remains to be seen.

What McPake has shown so far this season is an ability to change his formation for the better, in-game and between them.

