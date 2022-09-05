Assessed: The James McPake tactical tweak that aided Dunfermline win over Queen of the South

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

James McPake made a subtle change to his formation for Saturday’s

2-0 win over Queen of the South at Palmerston.

The Pars boss started the season with 4-3-3 and seemed fairly wedded to it.

The shape brought results and performances but began to show its limitations, not helped by the lack of wingers in the squad.

McPake switched to a back three to great effect versus Alloa, getting Josh Edwards more into the game, and used the formation in subsequent matches versus Montrose and Kelty.

Dunfermline then started with a back three for the first time under McPake in the recent draw with Airdrie.

It led to the Pars creating a host of chances early in the match, but they were dogged by the persistent issue of not taking enough of them.

No Chris Hamilton

Speaking to Pars TV, McPake wasn’t as critical of his strikers for their missed chances versus Queens as he had been in previous weeks.

The backline held firm, as it has in the vast majority of matches, affording the Pars a certain level of patience.

Until the weekend, Chris Hamilton retained his place in the Dunfermline midfield but had to make do with a place on the bench.

Joe Chalmers was the player to replace him, meaning a tweak to the shape of the midfield.

With Aaron Comrie now tucking in to form a back three, McPake gambled on one fewer defensive player.

Flipping the midfield triangle

In both the 4-3-3 and the initial 3-5-2 Hamilton would anchor the midfield, flanked by the two No 8s.

The Pars boss kept the two No 8s – Chalmers along with the ever-impressive Matty Todd – but with Chris Mochrie pushed into the No 10.

Time and again he found space between the lines of Queen of the South’s 4-4-1-1, forcing manager Willie Gibson into a half-time switch.

Mochrie wasn’t involved in the opening goal but can be seen holding his position even with Queens in possession.

The opening goal:

There he was free to pick up passes or battle for second balls at the edge of the box – one of which he did well to keep the attack alive.

Mochrie wins second ball:

McPake also said he wanted his team to come firing out the blocks, knowing that Queens had just played a gruelling midweek cup tie at Ibrox.

The positioning of Mochrie also aided this, giving Dunfermline an extra man to press, something which also led to opportunities for the away side.

Mochrie’s pressing creates an attack:

Whether this was a switch purely for this match – or if it will be kept for next week – remains to be seen.

What McPake has shown so far this season is an ability to change his formation for the better, in-game and between them.