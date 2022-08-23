The numbers behind Dunfermline’s perfect defensive record to kick off League 1 season

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
The numbers behind Dunfermline’s perfect defensive record to kick off League 1 season

By Craig Cairns
August 23 2022, 3.00pm Updated: August 23 2022, 3.16pm
Kyle Benedictus gets the ball to safety.
Kyle Benedictus gets the ball to safety. Photograph: Craig Brown.

Dunfermline Athletic are the only team in the SPFL not to concede a league goal so far.

Saturday’s draw with Kelty had a few uncharacteristically sloppy moments from the Dunfermline backline but they still finished with a clean sheet.

When there were errors, they compensate for them with a recovery, a block or – very occasionally – a save from Deniz Mehmet.

The Pars have faced the fewest shots per 90 in League 1 and have the lowest xG per shot – meaning they rarely concede clear-cut chances.

Dunfermline have given up very few clear-cut chances so far this season. Source: Wyscout.

This is largely down to the formidable central-defensive partnership of Kyle Benedictus and Rhys Breen.

That’s not to mention the contribution of full-backs Aaron Comrie, who has tucked in a couple of times to form a back three to great effect, and Josh Edwards – or the players ahead of them, defending from the front.

Dominant in the air

The two centre-halves are in the top five for the number of aerial duels they have contested, with Breen winning 80% of his and Benedictus winning 59%.

The number of aerial duels contested (left) and the percentage of those won.
The number of aerial duels contested (left) and the percentage of those won.

On top of that the captain has won 80% of the headers he has contested in his own box while Breen has won every one of his.

Benedictus also sits joint second in League 1 for the most blocked shots with five – the best evidence of which came in the opening-day win over Alloa.

Kyle Benedictus makes a crucial block versus Alloa.
Kyle Benedictus makes a crucial block versus Alloa. Photograph: Craig Brown.

The two defenders also make the top 10 for the percentage of successful defensive duels – Breen is seventh with 79%, Benedictus is 10th with 78%.

Wasteful in front of goal

It is at the other end where there are issues, even though ‘issues’ may be too strong a word.

James McPake still has to add to his squad, especially out wide.

The front three of Lewis McCann flanked by Kevin O’Hara and Craig Wighton has had its moments but shows the limitations of the squad.

Dunfermline have attempted more crosses than anyone else, with an accuracy of just 27% – below the league average of 31%.

Dunfermline have attempted more crosses than any other League 1 side. Source: Wyscout.

In front of goal only Airdrie have attempted more shots than the Pars.

Dunfermline’s shooting accuracy sits at 39%, just below the league average of 40%.

The encouraging stat is that the Pars are creating better chances than their goal tally would suggest.

McPake’s men have scored five times in League 1 so far – the same as Alloa, who sit eighth, and fewer than Queen of the South, FC Edinburgh, Falkirk, Airdrie and Clyde.

Todorov celebrates his winning goal versus Montrose.
Todorov celebrates his winning goal versus Montrose. Photograph: Craig Brown.

Their xG – the amount they should have scored based on the quality of their chances – is above this at 8.25; only Airdrie’s is higher.

Heading in the right direction

If Dunfermline maintain these performance levels and continue to add to their squad, they are on the right path back to the Championship.

Points will be dropped, like they were on Saturday, but there are enough positive signs at both ends to see this result as a blip.

There was disappointment at not maintaining their 100% record but if the defence continues to perform the way it has, the Pars will lose very few games this season.

