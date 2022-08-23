The numbers behind Dunfermline’s perfect defensive record to kick off League 1 season

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Dunfermline Athletic are the only team in the SPFL not to concede a league goal so far.

Saturday’s draw with Kelty had a few uncharacteristically sloppy moments from the Dunfermline backline but they still finished with a clean sheet.

When there were errors, they compensate for them with a recovery, a block or – very occasionally – a save from Deniz Mehmet.

The Pars have faced the fewest shots per 90 in League 1 and have the lowest xG per shot – meaning they rarely concede clear-cut chances.

This is largely down to the formidable central-defensive partnership of Kyle Benedictus and Rhys Breen.

That’s not to mention the contribution of full-backs Aaron Comrie, who has tucked in a couple of times to form a back three to great effect, and Josh Edwards – or the players ahead of them, defending from the front.

Dominant in the air

The two centre-halves are in the top five for the number of aerial duels they have contested, with Breen winning 80% of his and Benedictus winning 59%.

On top of that the captain has won 80% of the headers he has contested in his own box while Breen has won every one of his.

Benedictus also sits joint second in League 1 for the most blocked shots with five – the best evidence of which came in the opening-day win over Alloa.

The two defenders also make the top 10 for the percentage of successful defensive duels – Breen is seventh with 79%, Benedictus is 10th with 78%.

Wasteful in front of goal

It is at the other end where there are issues, even though ‘issues’ may be too strong a word.

James McPake still has to add to his squad, especially out wide.

The front three of Lewis McCann flanked by Kevin O’Hara and Craig Wighton has had its moments but shows the limitations of the squad.

Dunfermline have attempted more crosses than anyone else, with an accuracy of just 27% – below the league average of 31%.

In front of goal only Airdrie have attempted more shots than the Pars.

Dunfermline’s shooting accuracy sits at 39%, just below the league average of 40%.

The encouraging stat is that the Pars are creating better chances than their goal tally would suggest.

McPake’s men have scored five times in League 1 so far – the same as Alloa, who sit eighth, and fewer than Queen of the South, FC Edinburgh, Falkirk, Airdrie and Clyde.

Their xG – the amount they should have scored based on the quality of their chances – is above this at 8.25; only Airdrie’s is higher.

Heading in the right direction

If Dunfermline maintain these performance levels and continue to add to their squad, they are on the right path back to the Championship.

Points will be dropped, like they were on Saturday, but there are enough positive signs at both ends to see this result as a blip.

There was disappointment at not maintaining their 100% record but if the defence continues to perform the way it has, the Pars will lose very few games this season.