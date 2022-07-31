James McPake’s plan B and solid defensive duo – 3 talking points from Dunfermline v Alloa

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
James McPake’s plan B and solid defensive duo – 3 talking points from Dunfermline v Alloa

By Craig Cairns
July 31 2022, 3.53pm
Craig Wighton was an effective second-half substitute. Photograph: Craig Brown.
Dunfermline Athletic got their League One campaign off to a winning start.

It was narrow, it came via a cross which luckily found its way into the net and Alloa posed more of a threat than they did in the 1-1 draw the week before.

The Wasps smacked the bar in the second half through a cracking Adam King effort and had the ball cleared off the line in the opening minutes.

Clearance off the line:

Adam King hits the bar:

The Pars had a fair few good chances of their own but didn’t take any until Matty Todd’s winner.

They remained patient, a switch in formation helped them to dominate the second half and their defence held firm – again.

Fewer chances, more points

In the Premier Sports Cup the week before Dunfermline created many chances but spurned all but one of them.

They were made to pay as it ensured their exit from the competition.

On Saturday they found it much more difficult to break down the Alloa backline but managed to take a chance, any chance, to win the match.

There will be afternoons and evenings like this, at East End and around the country, where results have to be eeked out.

At half-time the Pars fans didn’t boo, they let out a collective but quiet groan.

They grew a little more agitated until Todd’s goal but the side kept their focus, as their manager requested at the break.

McPake has a plan B

Not that there was any doubt the manager could line up his side differently, but we hadn’t seen much of Dunfermline in anything other than a 4-3-3 this season.

Chris Hamilton is pivotal to the formation and was a huge miss through suspension on the day.

With it goalless at the break James McPake switched to a back three, with Aaron Comrie tucking in and Josh Edwards pushing on.

The Pars boss noted the job Alloa had done on “nullifying” Josh Edwards and the change got the left-back more into the match.

They eventually reverted back to 4-3-3 but it should also be noted that the introduction of Craig Wighton made a difference.

The build-up for Matty Todd’s goal:

From his small part in the goal to his battling and gaining territory in the closing stages – it was a decent shift off the bench from the forward.

A case for the defence

What won the day was the defence, which once again saw the centre-back pairing throwing themselves in front of challenges.

Courier Sport gave Kyle Benedictus the star man for Saturday’s display.

Dunfermline captain Kyle Benedictus. Photograph: Craig Brown.

He made a number of aerial interventions and crucial blocks and was aided by Rhys Breen doing the same.

The importance of a solid defence has been highlighted a few times in these columns – and by McPake – already this season.

It is worth mentioning here again as it ensured the Pars stayed level until they scored and remained ahead when they got there.

Dunfermline verdict: Player ratings, star man and key moments as Pars survive rocky start to take all three points

