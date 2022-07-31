James McPake’s plan B and solid defensive duo – 3 talking points from Dunfermline v Alloa

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Dunfermline Athletic got their League One campaign off to a winning start.

It was narrow, it came via a cross which luckily found its way into the net and Alloa posed more of a threat than they did in the 1-1 draw the week before.

The Wasps smacked the bar in the second half through a cracking Adam King effort and had the ball cleared off the line in the opening minutes.

Clearance off the line:

Adam King hits the bar:

The Pars had a fair few good chances of their own but didn’t take any until Matty Todd’s winner.

They remained patient, a switch in formation helped them to dominate the second half and their defence held firm – again.

Fewer chances, more points

In the Premier Sports Cup the week before Dunfermline created many chances but spurned all but one of them.

They were made to pay as it ensured their exit from the competition.

On Saturday they found it much more difficult to break down the Alloa backline but managed to take a chance, any chance, to win the match.

Matty Todd channeling a bit of 1988 Mark Smith yesterday

There will be afternoons and evenings like this, at East End and around the country, where results have to be eeked out.

At half-time the Pars fans didn’t boo, they let out a collective but quiet groan.

They grew a little more agitated until Todd’s goal but the side kept their focus, as their manager requested at the break.

McPake has a plan B

Not that there was any doubt the manager could line up his side differently, but we hadn’t seen much of Dunfermline in anything other than a 4-3-3 this season.

Chris Hamilton is pivotal to the formation and was a huge miss through suspension on the day.

With it goalless at the break James McPake switched to a back three, with Aaron Comrie tucking in and Josh Edwards pushing on.

The Pars boss noted the job Alloa had done on “nullifying” Josh Edwards and the change got the left-back more into the match.

They eventually reverted back to 4-3-3 but it should also be noted that the introduction of Craig Wighton made a difference.

The build-up for Matty Todd’s goal:

From his small part in the goal to his battling and gaining territory in the closing stages – it was a decent shift off the bench from the forward.

A case for the defence

What won the day was the defence, which once again saw the centre-back pairing throwing themselves in front of challenges.

Courier Sport gave Kyle Benedictus the star man for Saturday’s display.

He made a number of aerial interventions and crucial blocks and was aided by Rhys Breen doing the same.

The importance of a solid defence has been highlighted a few times in these columns – and by McPake – already this season.

It is worth mentioning here again as it ensured the Pars stayed level until they scored and remained ahead when they got there.