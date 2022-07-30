James McPake fires back at opposite number’s claim that it was ‘a travesty’ Dunfermline won the game

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Dunfermline Athletic manager James McPake took exception to Brian Rice’s assessment of the Pars’ 1-0 win.

The victory came courtesy of Matty Todd’s second-half cross which flew over Alloa keeper Jay Hogarth and into the net.

Rice called the result a “travesty” after his side hit the bar and had another attempt stopped by a last-ditch clearance – which the Alloa boss thought had crossed the line.

“I think he must have been watching a different game from me and everyone else in the stadium,” said McPake.

The Pars created many more chances the previous week against the same opponent in the Premier Sports Cup.

Comfortable enough

Alloa posed more of a threat in attack this time and proved similarly resilient at the other end.

“I’m delighted,” added the Dunfermline boss.

“It’s three points on the first game of the season – against a team that come and make it hard for you and we’ve got to find a way to break them down.

“That’s what teams are going to do and we need to learn to deal with that.

“Teams are always going to get chances in games.

“But when you weigh it up we were comfortable enough in the game – we just needed to get the goal.”

Switch in formation

McPake switched to a back three formation for the second half which improved his side – which forced Alloa to change theirs.

His message for his players at the break was to be patient and keep believing.

“It suited us because they changed their shape it was us dictating the game.

“We get a goal and then we go back to the shape that suited us.

“They nullified Josh Edwards in the first half because he’s such a massive threat down that side.

“If that’s what teams want to do we’ll find a way to get him into the game. He’s a fantastic footballer.

“You see the difference when we do get him high up the pitch – the balls he’s putting in.