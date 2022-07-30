James McPake fires back at opposite number’s claim that it was ‘a travesty’ Dunfermline won the game

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football

James McPake fires back at opposite number’s claim that it was ‘a travesty’ Dunfermline won the game

By Craig Cairns
July 30 2022, 6.07pm Updated: July 30 2022, 6.09pm
Dunfermline manager James McPake.
Dunfermline manager James McPake.

Dunfermline Athletic manager James McPake took exception to Brian Rice’s assessment of the Pars’ 1-0 win.

The victory came courtesy of Matty Todd’s second-half cross which flew over Alloa keeper Jay Hogarth and into the net.

Rice called the result a “travesty” after his side hit the bar and had another attempt stopped by a last-ditch clearance – which the Alloa boss thought had crossed the line.

“I think he must have been watching a different game from me and everyone else in the stadium,” said McPake.

Brian Rice thought his side deserved something from the game.

The Pars created many more chances the previous week against the same opponent in the Premier Sports Cup.

Comfortable enough

Alloa posed more of a threat in attack this time and proved similarly resilient at the other end.

“I’m delighted,” added the Dunfermline boss.

“It’s three points on the first game of the season – against a team that come and make it hard for you and we’ve got to find a way to break them down.

“That’s what teams are going to do and we need to learn to deal with that.

“Teams are always going to get chances in games.

“But when you weigh it up we were comfortable enough in the game – we just needed to get the goal.”

Switch in formation

McPake switched to a back three formation for the second half which improved his side – which forced Alloa to change theirs.

His message for his players at the break was to be patient and keep believing.

James McPake switched his formation at half-time.

“It suited us because they changed their shape it was us dictating the game.

“We get a goal and then we go back to the shape that suited us.

“They nullified Josh Edwards in the first half because he’s such a massive threat down that side.

“If that’s what teams want to do we’ll find a way to get him into the game. He’s a fantastic footballer.

“You see the difference when we do get him high up the pitch – the balls he’s putting in.

Dunfermline verdict: Player ratings, star man and key moments as Pars survive rocky start to take all three points

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier

Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]