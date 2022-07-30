Dick Campbell hails ‘magnificent’ defensive display against Ayr as Arbroath boss gives verdict on red card

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football

Dick Campbell hails ‘magnificent’ defensive display against Ayr as Arbroath boss gives verdict on red card

By Scott Lorimer
July 30 2022, 6.07pm
Dick Campbell speaks to the press at full-time.
Dick Campbell speaks to the press at full-time.

Dick Campbell has hailed the ‘unity’ in his Arbroath squad after they battled for a 0-0 draw with Ayr United in their Championship opener.

The Lichties looked under pressure for the majority of the first half, with Derek Gaston bailing them out with a string of saves.

The Angus side looked sharper in the second half but offered little to trouble the Honest Men.

Campbell admitted to being displeased with his side’s early showing which led to a triple substitution at half time.

‘Not happy at all’

Jason Thomson, James Craigen and Daniel Fosu were all introduced at the break with substitutes Mason Hancock and Dale Hilson brought on later.

The changes made a difference with the visitors showing more of an attacking threat.

“Ayr looked far better than they did last year,” Campbell said. “They were well on top in the first half.

“I made five changes today, I wasn’t happy at all.

“We were a lot better in the second half – and that’s what Arbroath is about.

“People talk about us being part-time and all the rest of it; we’re a unit.

“We were magnificent in the second half, the way we defended.

“We could have stolen it with a couple of wee breaks.”

Red card verdict

Arbroath were reduced to 10 men late on with Tam O’Brien shown a straight red card for a foul on Dipo Akinyemi.

The Lichties skipper had a tough afternoon up against the Ayr frontman but, on the whole, was able to deal with the threat until the 81st minute.

On the sending off, Campbell had no real complaints.

“The big boy was a handful upfront,” he conceded.

Arbroath captain Tam O'Brien was sent off late on.
Arbroath captain Tam O’Brien was sent off late on.

“Tam is the best defender in the league but he [Akinyemi] gave him a hard time today.

“There are not many that can do that.

“I don’t disagree with the sending off but it never really punished us.

“From my own point of view; no goals against again.

“Next week I’ll have a centre half out so I’ll need to do something.

“I’m absolutely delighted with the point. Let’s see what Inverness brings to us next weekend.”

Arbroath verdict: Player ratings, star man and key moments as ten-man Lichties hold Ayr United to stalemate

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier

Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]