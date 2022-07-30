Dick Campbell hails ‘magnificent’ defensive display against Ayr as Arbroath boss gives verdict on red card

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Dick Campbell has hailed the ‘unity’ in his Arbroath squad after they battled for a 0-0 draw with Ayr United in their Championship opener.

The Lichties looked under pressure for the majority of the first half, with Derek Gaston bailing them out with a string of saves.

The Angus side looked sharper in the second half but offered little to trouble the Honest Men.

Campbell admitted to being displeased with his side’s early showing which led to a triple substitution at half time.

‘Not happy at all’

Jason Thomson, James Craigen and Daniel Fosu were all introduced at the break with substitutes Mason Hancock and Dale Hilson brought on later.

The changes made a difference with the visitors showing more of an attacking threat.

“Ayr looked far better than they did last year,” Campbell said. “They were well on top in the first half.

Ayr United 0-0 Arbroath at HT. really pretty poor first half from the Lichties. The home side could have been home and hosed if it wasn’t was that man Derek Gaston👇 four saves to deny great chances. Hopefully a talking to from Dick Campbell will give his side the kick they need. pic.twitter.com/6BTI5s77J9 — Scott Lorimer (@scottlorimer89) July 30, 2022

“I made five changes today, I wasn’t happy at all.

“We were a lot better in the second half – and that’s what Arbroath is about.

“People talk about us being part-time and all the rest of it; we’re a unit.

“We were magnificent in the second half, the way we defended.

“We could have stolen it with a couple of wee breaks.”

Red card verdict

Arbroath were reduced to 10 men late on with Tam O’Brien shown a straight red card for a foul on Dipo Akinyemi.

The Lichties skipper had a tough afternoon up against the Ayr frontman but, on the whole, was able to deal with the threat until the 81st minute.

On the sending off, Campbell had no real complaints.

“The big boy was a handful upfront,” he conceded.

“Tam is the best defender in the league but he [Akinyemi] gave him a hard time today.

“There are not many that can do that.

“I don’t disagree with the sending off but it never really punished us.

“From my own point of view; no goals against again.

“Next week I’ll have a centre half out so I’ll need to do something.

“I’m absolutely delighted with the point. Let’s see what Inverness brings to us next weekend.”