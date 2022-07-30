Arbroath verdict: Player ratings, star man and key moments as ten-man Lichties hold Ayr United to stalemate

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football

Arbroath verdict: Player ratings, star man and key moments as ten-man Lichties hold Ayr United to stalemate

By Scott Lorimer
July 30 2022, 4.56pm Updated: July 31 2022, 9.34am
Arbroath captain Tam O'Brien was sent off late on.
Arbroath captain Tam O'Brien was sent off late on.

Ten-man Arbroath held on for a point away to Ayr United as they kicked off their Championship season.

It was a battling display from the Lichties with five yellows and a red card shown but they will be the happier of the sides following the clash at Somerset Park.

The Honest Men started the game on the front foot with a number of chances to take the lead but couldn’t convert.

Kieran Shanks kicked the 2022/23 Championship season off for Arbroath.
Kieran Shanks kicked the 2022/23 Championship season off for Arbroath.

Arbroath rode their luck at times but created little to trouble Charlie Albinson in the Ayr goal.

Derek Gaston at the other end had a busier afternoon, however, making numerous saves.

The second half was more of a contest with a triple substitution at half time adding some spark to the Lichties, as Craigen’s close-range strike was denied.

Both sides huffed and puffed but there was little quality in front of goal and neither side were able to break the deadlock.

Key moments

There was little to get to excited about from an Arbroath point of view – other than at the back.

The home keeper had just the one save to make early in the second half from a James Craigen strike.

It was a different story at the other end.

Keeper Gaston made a string of saves in the first half to keep his side in the game. If not for the big stopper, Arbroath could have been 3-0 down within the first 30 minutes.

The pick of those saves came on 17 minutes, with the Lichties No1 getting down well to stop a shot from Sam Ashford in the six-yard box.

Dick Campbell’s men were reduced to 10 men late on with Tam O’Brien shown a red card.

Arbroath star man

Derek Gaston was the main man for Arbroath.

Four good saves in the first half kept his side level at half time.

He didn’t have quite as much to do in the second half but still looked composed and commanded his penalty area.

Player ratings

Gaston 9; Hamilton 7, O’Brien 7, Little 7, Gold 5 (Thomson 6) ; Low 7, Jacobs 5 (Craigen 6), Stewart 6, Linn 6 (Hancock 6), McKenna 6 (Hilson6) ; Shanks 5 (Fosu 6) .

Manager under the microscope

Dick Campbell made just the one change to his starting line-up against Airdrie in the Premier Sports Cup.

David Gold overcame a knock to slot in at right back with Keaghan Jacobs starting in midfield. Jason Thomson dropped to the bench.

The Lichties set up in a 4-4-1-1 position with McKenna playing just behind Shanks.

Clearly unimpressed with his side’s first half showing, Campbell introduced Jason Thomson, James Craigen and Daniel Fosu during the break, with Gold, Jacobs and Shanks going off.

The substitutes made really positive impact with all three managing to get the ball forward.

As the half went on new loanee Mason Hancock was introduced, replacing Bobby Linn.

Campbell made his final substitution on 70 minutes with Hilson replacing McKenna.

Man in the middle

Referee Chris Graham had a busy afternoon, culminating in the sending off of Arbroath skipper Tam O’Brien.

O’Brien was shown a straight red for hauling down Dipo Akinyemi.

It looked harsh as the pair were tussling on the edge of the box – but Graham deemed the challenge worthy of red.

Tam O'Brien is shown a red card after being sent off by referee Chris Graham.
Tam O’Brien is shown a red card after being sent off by referee Chris Graham.

Elsewhere he booked Shanks and Jacobs in the first half for late challenges.

Craigen, McKenna and Hancock followed their teammates into the book in the second half.

On the whole, the whistle blower got the big calls right. The jury’s still out on the sending off.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier

Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]