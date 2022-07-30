Arbroath verdict: Player ratings, star man and key moments as ten-man Lichties hold Ayr United to stalemate

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Ten-man Arbroath held on for a point away to Ayr United as they kicked off their Championship season.

It was a battling display from the Lichties with five yellows and a red card shown but they will be the happier of the sides following the clash at Somerset Park.

The Honest Men started the game on the front foot with a number of chances to take the lead but couldn’t convert.

Arbroath rode their luck at times but created little to trouble Charlie Albinson in the Ayr goal.

Derek Gaston at the other end had a busier afternoon, however, making numerous saves.

The second half was more of a contest with a triple substitution at half time adding some spark to the Lichties, as Craigen’s close-range strike was denied.

Both sides huffed and puffed but there was little quality in front of goal and neither side were able to break the deadlock.

Key moments

There was little to get to excited about from an Arbroath point of view – other than at the back.

The home keeper had just the one save to make early in the second half from a James Craigen strike.

It was a different story at the other end.

Arbroath centre back Tam O’Brien trudges back after going on a mazy and blasting a shot well over from 35 yards. pic.twitter.com/l2PIuZpLFf — Scott Lorimer (@scottlorimer89) July 30, 2022

Keeper Gaston made a string of saves in the first half to keep his side in the game. If not for the big stopper, Arbroath could have been 3-0 down within the first 30 minutes.

The pick of those saves came on 17 minutes, with the Lichties No1 getting down well to stop a shot from Sam Ashford in the six-yard box.

Dick Campbell’s men were reduced to 10 men late on with Tam O’Brien shown a red card.

Arbroath star man

Derek Gaston was the main man for Arbroath.

Ayr United 0-0 Arbroath at HT. really pretty poor first half from the Lichties. The home side could have been home and hosed if it wasn’t was that man Derek Gaston👇 four saves to deny great chances. Hopefully a talking to from Dick Campbell will give his side the kick they need. pic.twitter.com/6BTI5s77J9 — Scott Lorimer (@scottlorimer89) July 30, 2022

Four good saves in the first half kept his side level at half time.

He didn’t have quite as much to do in the second half but still looked composed and commanded his penalty area.

Player ratings

Gaston 9; Hamilton 7, O’Brien 7, Little 7, Gold 5 (Thomson 6) ; Low 7, Jacobs 5 (Craigen 6), Stewart 6, Linn 6 (Hancock 6), McKenna 6 (Hilson6) ; Shanks 5 (Fosu 6) .

Manager under the microscope

Dick Campbell made just the one change to his starting line-up against Airdrie in the Premier Sports Cup.

David Gold overcame a knock to slot in at right back with Keaghan Jacobs starting in midfield. Jason Thomson dropped to the bench.

The Lichties set up in a 4-4-1-1 position with McKenna playing just behind Shanks.

Clearly unimpressed with his side’s first half showing, Campbell introduced Jason Thomson, James Craigen and Daniel Fosu during the break, with Gold, Jacobs and Shanks going off.

The substitutes made really positive impact with all three managing to get the ball forward.

As the half went on new loanee Mason Hancock was introduced, replacing Bobby Linn.

Campbell made his final substitution on 70 minutes with Hilson replacing McKenna.

Man in the middle

Referee Chris Graham had a busy afternoon, culminating in the sending off of Arbroath skipper Tam O’Brien.

O’Brien was shown a straight red for hauling down Dipo Akinyemi.

It looked harsh as the pair were tussling on the edge of the box – but Graham deemed the challenge worthy of red.

Elsewhere he booked Shanks and Jacobs in the first half for late challenges.

Craigen, McKenna and Hancock followed their teammates into the book in the second half.

On the whole, the whistle blower got the big calls right. The jury’s still out on the sending off.