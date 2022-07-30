Dundee United verdict: Player ratings, star man and key moments after late heartbreak at Kilmarnock

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football Dundee United

Dundee United verdict: Player ratings, star man and key moments after late heartbreak at Kilmarnock

By Alan Temple
July 30 2022, 4.58pm Updated: July 31 2022, 9.43am
Dylan Levitt celebrates
Dylan Levitt celebrates

Dundee United endured last minute heartbreak as they drew 1-1 against Kilmarnock.

Dylan Levitt looked to have secured all three points in Jack Ross’ first competitive game in charge of the Tangerines, lashing home a stunner on the cusp of half-time.

However, the game changed when Ian Harkes was dismissed after the break, forcing the visitors into a resolute rearguard action.

But they were finally breached when Ash Taylor fired home from point-blank range in the 90th-minute.

Key moments

The opening goal came when Levitt latched onto a sumptuous back-heel from Steven Fletcher and slammed a firecracker drive beyond Walker from the edge of the box.

Levitt smashes home the opener

Going back to last term, the silky Welshman has now scored six goals in his last 14 games.

Harkes’ dismissal ensured a nervy finale, while Oli Shaw saw a fizzing shot bounce off the underside of the bar and fail to cross the line.

The 10 men were agonisingly close to holding out for victory, but failure to clear a deep delivery in the dying embers was costly as Taylor fired into the roof of the net. Galling for the travelling Arabs.

United’s star man: Steven Fletcher

Levitt, Mulgrew and Craig Sibbald all shone in Ayrshire, but Fletcher made the visitors tick. 

The former Scotland international was a fantastic focal point for United, linking up with Tony Watt and Harkes and allowing the Terrors to play some promising stuff in the final third.

Fletcher, centre, made things happen for United on his competitive debut

United’s opener was Fletcher’s afternoon in microcosm, collecting the ball, evading opposition and showing wonderful awareness and technique to tee up Levitt.

Player ratings

Birighitti 6; Smith 6, Edwards 6, Mulgrew 7, McMann 5; Levitt 7, Sibbald 7, Harkes 5; Cudjoe 6 (Middleton 55, 4), Fletcher 7 (Niskanen 70, 3), Watt 6 (Graham 75, 3).

Manager under the microscope

Ross fielded the starting XI which turned in a heartening showing — even in defeat — against Fleetwood Town seven days prior. As expected, that meant a change from the 5-3-2 of last season to a 4-3-3.

Middleton made his debut

There was a start for teenage winger Mathew Cudjoe; a bold call, given the experience of Ilmari Niskanen and Glenn Middleton on the bench.

Ross introduced Middleton for his debut after 55 minutes; an astute call as Cudjoe understandably showed signs of tiring.

And his decision to bring on Ross Graham for Watt following Harkes’ red card, going to a back-five, saw United come painfully close to holding out.

Man in the middle: Willie Collum

Harkes was dumbfounded by Collum’s decision to dismiss him deep into the second period.

Nevertheless, the sliding challenge for which he received a second caution — while not overly ferocious — was a risky one while carrying a booking.

His first yellow was also monumentally avoidable as he was penalised for impeding Killie keeper Walker.

Kilmarnock thought Shaw’s second-half drive had crossed the line after crashing off the underside of the bar — but replays are required to say definitively.

Ian Harkes reveals how ‘Agent Clark’ helped to seal deal as Dundee United ace dismisses ‘disrespect’ talk

More from The Courier

