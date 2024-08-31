Vicko Sevelj opens up on ‘very shocking’ Dundee United bow as versatile Croatian makes Terrors’ prediction

Vicko Sevelj admits his first taste of Scottish football was a shock to his system.

The 23-year-old had a debut to forget for Dundee United as the Terrors were beaten 2-0 at Falkirk in a Premier Sports Cup tie on the opening day of the campaign.

Sevelj experienced a baptism of fire against John McGlynn’s men, who had come up from League One in the prior campaign in invincible fashion.

However, the former NK Radomlje player insists that chastening defeat proved to be a blessing in disguise and showed him exactly what to expect from the game in this country.

Sevelj said: “I was feeling bad and I wasn’t satisfied with my game. It wasn’t a great welcome here. I thought this is so fast and powerful, with artificial grass.

“It was a shocking game. It was very shocking. I was thinking, ‘Oh my God, this team has just been promoted from the third league and I need to play in the top division!

“I knew I had to get better, myself and the whole team. We were told they were a good team but we didn’t expect them to be that good but that is all credit to them. We have been on a good run since Falkirk.

“It was just the beginning. Every game has been a step up in form and play. We are going in the right direction.”

Character and quality

Sevelj has certainly found his feet since that opening setback, quickly becoming a key player for Jim Goodwin’s new-look side.

However, he certainly does not take his place for granted amid fierce competition for places and has predicted a successful campaign for the Tangerines.

He added: “There are a lot of new signings. All of them are good guys.

“The coach has done a good job with the new boys because they are good characters and hard workers. The domestic guys are good also, and welcome us well.

“I think we have three players for every position. There is big competition for every position. It is good for the team because we have so many games. I think it will be a good season for us.”

Sevelj: Absence has been frustrating

Sevelj has missed the last two games – suspended for St Mirren in the League Cup and then injured for last week’s Premiership clash with St Johnstone.

However, he is fit and ready to go again tomorrow against Hearts at Tynecastle.

He said: “I had some problems with my hamstring over the last week and a half. It ruled me out of the last game but now everything is good.

“I have been back in training and I am back in the squad. It was very frustrating because I couldn’t play the two games.

“I felt good after the start of the season. I was in shape and then I got the injury, but I am okay now.”

While United are on a seven-game unbeaten run, Hearts have lost their last four matches, with the latest defeat coming on Thursday night against Viktoria Plzen at Tynecastle in a Europa League play-off.

However, Sevelj is still wary of the threat the Jambos possess.

He said: “I watched a little bit on television. They are not in the best of form but you never know. They are a good side with a lot of quality. We will try to win the game there.”