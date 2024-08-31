Vicko Sevelj opens up on ‘very shocking’ Dundee United bow as versatile Croatian makes Terrors’ prediction

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Dundee United

Vicko Sevelj opens up on ‘very shocking’ Dundee United bow as versatile Croatian makes Terrors’ prediction

Sevelj has recovered superbly from a tough start against the Bairns.

Vicko Sevelj at Dundee United's St Andrew's training base
Vicko Sevelj at Dundee United's St Andrew's training base. Image: SNS
By Neil Robertson

Vicko Sevelj admits his first taste of Scottish football was a shock to his system.

The 23-year-old had a debut to forget for Dundee United as the Terrors were beaten 2-0 at Falkirk in a Premier Sports Cup tie on the opening day of the campaign.

Sevelj experienced a baptism of fire against John McGlynn’s men, who had come up from League One in the prior campaign in invincible fashion.

However, the former NK Radomlje player insists that chastening defeat proved to be a blessing in disguise and showed him exactly what to expect from the game in this country.

Ross MacIver leaps high to make it 2-0
MacIver leaps high over Sevelj to make it 2-0 at Falkirk. Image: SNS

Sevelj said: “I was feeling bad and I wasn’t satisfied with my game. It wasn’t a great welcome here. I thought this is so fast and powerful, with artificial grass.

“It was a shocking game. It was very shocking. I was thinking, ‘Oh my God, this team has just been promoted from the third league and I need to play in the top division!

“I knew I had to get better, myself and the whole team. We were told they were a good team but we didn’t expect them to be that good but that is all credit to them. We have been on a good run since Falkirk.

“It was just the beginning. Every game has been a step up in form and play. We are going in the right direction.”

Character and quality

Sevelj has certainly found his feet since that opening setback, quickly becoming a key player for Jim Goodwin’s new-look side.

However, he certainly does not take his place for granted amid fierce competition for places and has predicted a successful campaign for the Tangerines.

Vicko Sevelj, right, in action against Dundee
Vicko Sevelj, right, will be back in contention this weekend. Image: SNS

He added: “There are a lot of new signings. All of them are good guys.

“The coach has done a good job with the new boys because they are good characters and hard workers. The domestic guys are good also, and welcome us well.

“I think we have three players for every position. There is big competition for every position. It is good for the team because we have so many games. I think it will be a good season for us.”

Sevelj: Absence has been frustrating

Sevelj has missed the last two games – suspended for St Mirren in the League Cup and then injured for last week’s Premiership clash with St Johnstone.

However, he is fit and ready to go again tomorrow against Hearts at Tynecastle.

Dundee United defender Vicko Sevelj
Sevelj has shown signs of being a very capable defensive midfielder. Image: SNS

He said: “I had some problems with my hamstring over the last week and a half. It ruled me out of the last game but now everything is good.

“I have been back in training and I am back in the squad. It was very frustrating because I couldn’t play the two games.

“I felt good after the start of the season. I was in shape and then I got the injury, but I am okay now.”

While United are on a seven-game unbeaten run, Hearts have lost their last four matches, with the latest defeat coming on Thursday night against Viktoria Plzen at Tynecastle in a Europa League play-off.

However, Sevelj is still wary of the threat the Jambos possess.

He said: “I watched a little bit on television. They are not in the best of form but you never know. They are a good side with a lot of quality. We will try to win the game there.”

More from Dundee United

Rory MacLeod in full flow for Dundee United
BREAKING: Rory MacLeod makes switch to English Premier League side from Dundee United
Sam Dalby bolsters Jim Goodwin's attacking pool
Sam Dalby joins Dundee United on loan as Jim Goodwin hails 'exciting, versatile attacking…
Sam Dalby in action for Wrexham
Dundee United race to complete deal for Wrexham striker as Rory MacLeod edges towards…
Liam Grimshaw takes a Dundee United throw at Tannadice, Dundee.
Liam Grimshaw released by Dundee United as work continues on striker search
Brandon Forbes in full flow for Dundee United
Brandon Forbes joins Norwich City as Dundee United bank £300,000 for teenage winger
Brandon Forbes could be heading to Norwich City.
JIM SPENCE: Why Dundee United are RIGHT to sell Brandon Forbes now
Dundee United boss Jim Goodwin
Dundee United's transfer deadline day: What to expect from the Tangerines?
Teenage dream: Forbes enjoyed a fairytale debut for United
Dundee United starlet Brandon Forbes set for shock English Championship transfer
3
Adama Sidibeh is sent off at Tannadice.
St Johnstone star Adama Sidibeh gets FOUR-GAME ban for Dundee United double red card
Emmanuel Adegboyega could make his Dundee United debut against Ross County.
Emmanuel Adegboyega rewarded for Dundee United form with maiden Ireland U/21 call

Conversation