Former Arbroath Golden Lion garage gearing up for Chinese car giant?

Plans have been lodged hinting at an EV revolution for a famous Arbroath garage.

It could see Chinese carmaker Chery establish an Angus foothold with its Omoda and Jaecoo brands.

The plan is focused on the one-time Golden Lion garage on Arbroath’s Montrose Road.

Its current owners, Hamilton-based Park’s Motor Group, has lodged a plan with Angus Council for new signage at the used car outlet.

Park’s took over the Arbroath site as part of its purchase of well-known Angus garage business Mackie Motors in 2022.

UK key market for ambitious Chinese manufacturer

Designs show the Omoda and Jaecoo names alongside Park’s above the showroom.

Park’s head office did not respond to a request for comment on the planning application.

But the manufacturer Chery – China’s largest car exporter – is eyeing the UK as a key growth target.

It is also mulling over plans to establish a factory here as it begins to launch its Omoda and Jaecoo brands.

More than 60 dealers have been signed up to sell the two brands. There are plans to expand that to 100 and sell 10,000 cars by the end of the year.

The Omoda range includes petrol and electric variants of its Nissan Qashqai-sid 5 crossover.

Jaecoo is the more premium sister brand and due to launch its first model in September.

Golden Lion name famous Scotland-wide

It would be the latest chapter in the long history of the Golden Lion garage site.

For many years it was owned and operated by Arbroath man Doug Matthewson.

He was a former Arbroath lifeboat coxswain who turned his passion for cars into a thriving business.

Golden Lion operated franchises including Vauxhall, BMW, Citroen and Rover.

And in its heyday it was also famed for offering examples of high-end marques including Maserati and Aston Martin.

Mackie Motors subsequently took over the business and it was as a popular Nissan franchise.

The Park’s planning application is yet to be determined by Angus Council.