Former Arbroath Golden Lion garage gearing up for Chinese car giant?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Angus & The Mearns

Former Arbroath Golden Lion garage gearing up for Chinese car giant?

Plans have been lodged for signage suggesting new franchises at the Montrose Road site.

By Graham Brown
Park's garage on the former Golden Lion site in Arbroath. Image: Google
Park's garage on the former Golden Lion site in Arbroath. Image: Google

Plans have been lodged hinting at an EV revolution for a famous Arbroath garage.

It could see Chinese carmaker Chery establish an Angus foothold with its Omoda and Jaecoo brands.

The plan is focused on the one-time Golden Lion garage on Arbroath’s Montrose Road.

Its current owners, Hamilton-based Park’s Motor Group, has lodged a plan with Angus Council for new signage at the used car outlet.

Park’s took over the Arbroath site as part of its purchase of well-known Angus garage business Mackie Motors in 2022.

UK key market for ambitious Chinese manufacturer

Designs show the Omoda and Jaecoo names alongside Park’s above the showroom.

Park’s head office did not respond to a request for comment on the planning application.

But the manufacturer Chery – China’s largest car exporter – is eyeing the UK as a key growth target.

It is also mulling over plans to establish a factory here as it begins to launch its Omoda and Jaecoo brands.

Jaecoo car.
Jaecoo’s 7 is part of the model range. Image: Supplied

More than 60 dealers have been signed up to sell the two brands. There are plans to expand that to 100 and sell 10,000 cars by the end of the year.

The Omoda range includes petrol and electric variants of its Nissan Qashqai-sid 5 crossover.

Jaecoo is the more premium sister brand and due to launch its first model in September.

Golden Lion name famous Scotland-wide

It would be the latest chapter in the long history of the Golden Lion garage site.

For many years it was owned and operated by Arbroath man Doug Matthewson.

He was a former Arbroath lifeboat coxswain who turned his passion for cars into a thriving business.

Golden Lion operated franchises including Vauxhall, BMW, Citroen and Rover.

Golden Lion Garage in Arbroath.
Golden Lion Garage was a long-running success story. Image: Arbroath Garages

And in its heyday it was also famed for offering examples of high-end marques including Maserati and Aston Martin.

Mackie Motors subsequently took over the business and it was as a popular Nissan franchise.

The Park’s planning application is yet to be determined by Angus Council.

More from Angus & The Mearns

Balwyllo residents beside the busy A935. Image: Paul Reid
Speed limit call after SIXTH crash this year on A935 between Brechin and Montrose
School staff on strike in Perth in 2023. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
Fresh strike threat for schools and bins in Perth and Kinross, Fife, Angus and…
Angus House council headquarters is only half used after the pandemic. Image: Graham & Sibbald
Angus House council HQ in Forfar hits the market
6
Monifieth care home Tigh-Na-Muirn. Image: Christie & Co.
Monifieth care home Tigh-Na-Muirn sold to new owners
Eassie and Nevay Hall launches its centenary celebrations on Saturday. Image: ENKCA/DC Thomson Date; 29/08/2024
Join centenary celebration of the Angus hall looking after locals into another 100 years
Ayley Hirsch raised almost £3,000 for suicide support charity Reach Across. Image: Averil Hirsch
Angus cerebral palsy teenager raises thousands for suicide charity in honour of auntie ‘who…
The old Forfar tennis courts have suffered regular vandalism. Image: Graham Brown/DC Thomson
Forfar tennis courts and crazy golf to go in £50k country park clear-up
5
Arbroath police station at Gravesend. Image: Google
Tayside police chief acknowledges 'frustration' over Arbroath crime reporting
2
Gowanbank residents say speeding trucks cause some house to shake. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
Readers back Forfar residents in bid to slow down speeding drivers
2
Dundee Street salon up for sale
Former Carnoustie salon and nursery for sale and could be turned into housing

Conversation