Paul Hanlon hopes positive can come from frustrating delays in Raith Rovers’ manager search

The ex-Hibernian defender returned from injury to make his Raith Rovers debut against Ayr United.

Raith Rovers defender Paul Hanlon.
Raith Rovers defender Paul Hanlon. Image: Roddy Scott / SNS Group.
By Iain Collin

Paul Hanlon is convinced Raith Rovers’ frustrating wait for a new manager can help ‘galvanise’ the players for the visit of Livingston.

The Stark’s Park club’s search for Ian Murray’s successor will stretch on into a fifth week following David Healy’s U-turn on an agreed move to Fife last weekend.

Raith had turned to the Linfield boss after an attempt to lure Peter Leven away from Aberdeen had failed.

Paul Hanlon making his debut for Raith Rovers against Ayr United.
Paul Hanlon (centre) made his delayed debut for Raith Rovers against Ayr United. Image: Roddy Scott / SNS Group.

But it has been back to the drawing board for Rovers after Healy got ‘cold feet’ and opted to stay in Northern Ireland with the lure of a new contract.

Murray was surprisingly sacked on August 4 in the wake of the first Championship game of the new season.

And, having since suffered injuries to key men and a defeat against league leaders Ayr United, Hanlon is hopeful the adversity will bring out the best in the Kirkcaldy men.

“If we’re going to have a successful season, we need to start getting points on the board,” said Hanlon, with Raith sitting seventh, nine points adrift of Ayr.

“We can’t let teams get too far ahead. There’s still a long time to go, but I just think we can play better, generally.

Hanlon: ‘That can bring Rovers together’

“Yes, it’s been a difficult start for everyone. Difficult losing the manager, difficult with so many injuries and now we’ve got a suspension (Shaun Byrne) as well.

“So, it’s been a bit makeshift.

“But I think that can bring a team together as well.

“If we can get a good win this weekend, with the odds against us in terms of the squad being a bit thin, they’re the results that can galvanise you.

“Hopefully that happens.”

Raith Rovers duo Lewis Stevenson and Paul Hanlon at Stark's Park.
Paul Hanlon (right) and former Hibernian team-mate Lewis Stevenson both joined Raith Rovers this summer. Image: Paul Devlin / SNS Group.

Hanlon had to get used to managerial changes during 16 years with previous club Hibernian.

The 34-year-old had 13 permanent bosses at Easter Road, and admits he has learned to cope better with changes in the dugout, which would have sparked anxiety earlier in his career.

“This wasn’t part of the plan, coming in,” he added, referring to the exit of former Hibs team-mate Murray. “But I’m used to it, I’ve been through it all before.

“There’s a lot of experienced boys in the squad who have all done it before, and we’re lucky to have Potts [John Potter] in the background and the structure that’s in place.

“We can carry on training and there’s not too much uncertainty.

‘You are what you are’

“I used to worry so much, in terms of who would be coming in, what style they want to play, does it suit me or whatever?

“But now I know I’m not going to change too much. I’m 34 and you are what you are at this sort of age.

“You keep yourself fit and fresh and look after your body as much as possible. But, in terms of technically, it’s not going to change too much.

“But I’d like to think I’ve got enough experience now, of all different types and styles, that no matter who comes in I’ve probably had that at Hibs at some stage.

“It is something the younger lads maybe worry about a bit more. But I am what I am now, so just deal with it.”

