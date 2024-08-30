John Potter brands David Healy U-turn a ‘blessing’ despite frustrations of Raith Rovers’ manager hunt

John Potter insists David Healy’s ‘disappointing’ U-turn on his move to Raith Rovers may prove ‘a blessing in disguise’.

The Linfield boss had agreed to become Raith’s new manager – only to take ‘cold feet’ over the weekend.

It has sent the Stark’s Park outfit back to the drawing board this week in their hunt for a replacement for Ian Murray, who was sacked almost four weeks ago.

The Kirkcaldy club have acknowledged fan frustrations over the prolonged process, with Aberdeen coach Peter Leven having also knocked back an offer to take the Rovers’ reins.

But Potter, who is leading the search with chief executive Andy Barrowman, is adamant they only want candidates who see how good an ‘opportunity’ Raith are offering.

“It happens when you’re signing players and it happens with managers too,” said the technical director of Healy’s change of heart.

“Things are never done until someone is here and they sign on the dotted line.

“It was disappointing. But, for me, we move on because if it wasn’t meant to be then it wasn’t meant to be.

“It might be a blessing in disguise, you don’t know, because if someone doesn’t want to be here then it wasn’t the right thing.

“If someone doesn’t see this as a good opportunity then, to be honest, I don’t want them here.

‘A brilliant opportunity’

“I want someone here who sees this is a brilliant opportunity for them and the club.

“I truly believe it is that, and when we get the right guy in I’m sure they’ll find that too.”

Potter will, with assistant Colin Cameron, lead Raith into Saturday’s home clash with Livingston.

It will be the third match the caretaker pair have taken charge of since Murray’s surprise sacking in the wake of the opening league game of the campaign.

But, having already cast their net wide by speaking to at least ten potential candidates, it is anticipated the new man will finally be in place next week.

“We have constantly had ideas and have been speaking to people,” added Potter.

“It’s not always offering the job. It’s having conversations, getting to know people, getting a feel for them and letting them get a feel for us.

“We have names we like and will be working hard until we have the right person who wants to come here.

“Once we have that, we’ll focus on one individual.

Potter: ‘Really important to get it right’

“From day one, the most important thing is getting the right person in to do this job.

“Of course, there’s a short-term fix because we have games on a Saturday.

“But it’s really important to get it right.

“We’ve not got the right one in yet. But if it takes longer then so be it. I’m relaxed about that and comfortable with it.”