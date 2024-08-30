John Potter brands David Healy U-turn a ‘blessing’ despite frustrations of Raith Rovers’ manager hunt

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football

John Potter brands David Healy U-turn a ‘blessing’ despite frustrations of Raith Rovers’ manager hunt

Technical director Potter will again lead the Stark's Park outfit into Saturday's game against Livingston.

By Iain Collin
Raith Rovers technical director John Potter.
Raith Rovers technical director John Potter. Image: Roddy Scott / SNS Group.

John Potter insists David Healy’s ‘disappointing’ U-turn on his move to Raith Rovers may prove ‘a blessing in disguise’.

The Linfield boss had agreed to become Raith’s new manager – only to take ‘cold feet’ over the weekend.

It has sent the Stark’s Park outfit back to the drawing board this week in their hunt for a replacement for Ian Murray, who was sacked almost four weeks ago.

The Kirkcaldy club have acknowledged fan frustrations over the prolonged process, with Aberdeen coach Peter Leven having also knocked back an offer to take the Rovers’ reins.

But Potter, who is leading the search with chief executive Andy Barrowman, is adamant they only want candidates who see how good an ‘opportunity’ Raith are offering.

Linfield manager David Healy during a Challenge Cup tie against Dundee United in 2017.
Linfield manager David Healy during a Challenge Cup tie against Dundee United in 2017. Image: SNS.

“It happens when you’re signing players and it happens with managers too,” said the technical director of Healy’s change of heart.

“Things are never done until someone is here and they sign on the dotted line.

“It was disappointing. But, for me, we move on because if it wasn’t meant to be then it wasn’t meant to be.

“It might be a blessing in disguise, you don’t know, because if someone doesn’t want to be here then it wasn’t the right thing.

“If someone doesn’t see this as a good opportunity then, to be honest, I don’t want them here.

‘A brilliant opportunity’

“I want someone here who sees this is a brilliant opportunity for them and the club.

“I truly believe it is that, and when we get the right guy in I’m sure they’ll find that too.”

Potter will, with assistant Colin Cameron, lead Raith into Saturday’s home clash with Livingston.

It will be the third match the caretaker pair have taken charge of since Murray’s surprise sacking in the wake of the opening league game of the campaign.

But, having already cast their net wide by speaking to at least ten potential candidates, it is anticipated the new man will finally be in place next week.

Technical director John Potter and the Raith Rovers bench during the 2-0 defeat to Ayr United.
Technical director John Potter and the Raith Rovers bench during the 2-0 defeat to Ayr United. Image: Roddy Scott / SNS Group.

“We have constantly had ideas and have been speaking to people,” added Potter.

“It’s not always offering the job. It’s having conversations, getting to know people, getting a feel for them and letting them get a feel for us.

“We have names we like and will be working hard until we have the right person who wants to come here.

“Once we have that, we’ll focus on one individual.

Potter: ‘Really important to get it right’

“From day one, the most important thing is getting the right person in to do this job.

“Of course, there’s a short-term fix because we have games on a Saturday.

“But it’s really important to get it right.

“We’ve not got the right one in yet. But if it takes longer then so be it. I’m relaxed about that and comfortable with it.”

