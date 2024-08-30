Dunfermline set to fend off interest in ex-Celtic midfielder as boss James McPake eyes deadline-day signings

Dunfermline look set to hang on to Ewan Otoo beyond the transfer deadline after fending off interest in the midfielder from south of the border.

English League One side Crawley Town had two offers knocked back by the Pars earlier this summer.

The bids, the first of which was for a derisory low five-figure sum, were branded ‘ridiculous’ by manager James McPake.

Crawley’s division rivals, Stevenage, were the next English club to try their luck for the former Celtic youngster.

But, again, the third-tier outfit fell well short of the Fifers’ valuation of their prized 21-year-old.

And it is understood the interest in Otoo has cooled in recent weeks.

Things could quickly change during the wheeling and dealing of transfer deadline day.

Hopes Pars ace can now refocus

But, as things stand, the East End Park side are not expecting any more serious approaches from south of the border.

The versatile Otoo, who can play in defence and at left-back as well as in the middle of the pitch, has failed to hit his usual high standards in recent weeks amidst the speculation.

However, the Pars will be hopeful that the shutting of the transfer window will help refocus the youngster for the coming months.

With expectations Otoo will remain at the club, it could be a busy day for Dunfermline as McPake seeks to further strengthen his squad.

The Fifers boss has added midfielder Josh Cooper, Celtic keeper Tobi Oluwayemi and Birmingham City defender Tommy Fogarty since being given the green light to recruit.

However, with ex-Motherwell midfielder Craig Clay on trial, McPake is hopeful of adding two more signings to his options.

Out-of-contract players and domestic loans can be completed after the transfer deadline. But any international recruits – including those from England – must be sealed by the time the window closes.