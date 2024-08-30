Dunfermline set to fend off interest in ex-Celtic midfielder as boss James McPake eyes deadline-day signings

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dunfermline set to fend off interest in ex-Celtic midfielder as boss James McPake eyes deadline-day signings

Ewan Otoo has been the subject of interest from Crawley Town and Stevenage this summer.

By Iain Collin
Ewan Otoo shakes hands with Dunfermline manager James McPake.
Ewan Otoo (left) with Dunfermline manager James McPake. Image: Craig Brown / DAFC.

Dunfermline look set to hang on to Ewan Otoo beyond the transfer deadline after fending off interest in the midfielder from south of the border.

English League One side Crawley Town had two offers knocked back by the Pars earlier this summer.

The bids, the first of which was for a derisory low five-figure sum, were branded ‘ridiculous’ by manager James McPake.

Dunfermline Athletic F.C. midfielder Ewan Otoo.
Ewan Otoo still have this season and one more on his contract at Dunfermline. Image: Craig Brown / DAFC.

Crawley’s division rivals, Stevenage, were the next English club to try their luck for the former Celtic youngster.

But, again, the third-tier outfit fell well short of the Fifers’ valuation of their prized 21-year-old.

And it is understood the interest in Otoo has cooled in recent weeks.

Things could quickly change during the wheeling and dealing of transfer deadline day.

Hopes Pars ace can now refocus

But, as things stand, the East End Park side are not expecting any more serious approaches from south of the border.

The versatile Otoo, who can play in defence and at left-back as well as in the middle of the pitch, has failed to hit his usual high standards in recent weeks amidst the speculation.

However, the Pars will be hopeful that the shutting of the transfer window will help refocus the youngster for the coming months.

With expectations Otoo will remain at the club, it could be a busy day for Dunfermline as McPake seeks to further strengthen his squad.

Craig Clay sports a bandage round his head during a Motherwell game in 2017.
Craig Clay in action for Motherwell in 2017. Image: SNS.

The Fifers boss has added midfielder Josh Cooper, Celtic keeper Tobi Oluwayemi and Birmingham City defender Tommy Fogarty since being given the green light to recruit.

However, with ex-Motherwell midfielder Craig Clay on trial, McPake is hopeful of adding two more signings to his options.

Out-of-contract players and domestic loans can be completed after the transfer deadline. But any international recruits – including those from England – must be sealed by the time the window closes.

