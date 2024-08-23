James McPake senses new optimism at Dunfermline as he reveals more signings on their way

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
James McPake senses new optimism at Dunfermline as he reveals more signings on their way

The Pars could have a third fresh face in before the clash with Hamilton Accies.

By Iain Collin
Dunfermline Athletic F.C. boss James McPake.
Dunfermline Manager James McPake. Image: Steve Brown / DC Thomson.

James McPake believes ‘optimism’ is returning to Dunfermline after he was given the green light to strengthen his threadbare squad.

The Pars boss has been working with limited options so far this season after seeing ten players leave at the end of last season.

Until this week, only Chris Kane, David Wotherspoon and Kieran Ngwenya had been recruited this summer.

But McPake finally added a goalkeeper with the arrival of Tobi Oluwayemi on Thursday, and midfielder Josh Cooper has made it two fresh faces in two days.

Josh Cooper has joined Dunfermline Athletic F.C. on a one-year deal.
Josh Cooper has joined Dunfermline on a one-year deal. Image: Craig Brown / DAFC.

The Fifers are hopeful of adding one more in time for Saturday’s trip to face Hamilton Accies – and possibly two next week.

The signings have not only boosted numbers at East End Park but also morale after a disappointing opening to the campaign.

“We are lifted, the fans are lifted,” said McPake of the effect the signings can have. “It is a football club and new signings coming in does lift you.

“But I think sometimes what is overlooked is what it does for a dressing room.

“For me, it raises the standard of the training. It raises the standard of individuals.

Internal motivation

“They are thinking, ‘now that there is going to be strength in depth in this squad, if I’m not ‘at it’ then I will be sitting on the bench or in the stand’.

“I don’t mean that in a threatening way. It gives you that internal motivation.

“There is an optimism about the place. I can feel it with the players, I can see it in their training.

“They know when there’s competition for places all over the pitch they grow that half inch taller and they all want to show you they’re the one that should be picked.”

Asked about the numbers he expects to add to his squad, McPake added: “We’ve got two in at the minute. It could potentially be more by [Saturday].

Dunfermline have signed Celtic goalkeeper Tobi Oluwayemi on loan.
Dunfermline signed Celtic goalkeeper Tobi Oluwayemi on loan this week. Image: Craig Brown / DAFC.

“Hopefully [it will], but certainly next week it will be more than two. I know that.

“That’s positive. The fans will be positive with that as well.

“They want to see new signings, they want to see new players in their team and they’re going to see that over the next wee while.”

The sudden burst of signing activity has been made possible after the club’s primary investors, DAFC Fussball GmbH, loosened the purse strings last week.

Previously, McPake had confessed he had been unable to compete financially with Championship rivals for targets.

External noise

And both he and some players, such as Kyle Benedictus and Chris Kane, had spoken of the need for reinforcements.

The new budget comes after the Germany-based investors announced their intention to sell their stake in Dunfermline.

“The message from Thomas [Meggle, sporting director] was to keep concentrating on the football,” added McPake when asked about his reaction to the shock development. “The objective again is to win the next game.

“Off the back of the statement, there was obviously a load of ‘noise’ and stuff on the outside, which happens all the time at any club.

“But what they have done is they’ve said, ‘we’ll back you to go and get players, where you see fit for the squad’.

Pars manager James McPake holds his head in his hands during the defeat to Livingston.
Dunfermline manager James McPake and his team have suffered a difficult start to the new season. Image: Mark Scates / SNS Group.

“In terms of everything else, that’s as simple as it is for me.

“It’s about going out and getting the reinforcements that we need and carrying on with the football.

“For me, it’s about preparing that team in training and taking that team into the game.

“And let’s get back to winning games of football.”

