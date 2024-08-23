James McPake delighted with latest signing as Dunfermline snap up midfielder

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
James McPake delighted with latest signing as Dunfermline snap up midfielder

Former Morton and Stirling Albion youngster Josh Cooper has been with the Pars since the start of pre-season training.

By Iain Collin
Josh Cooper holds up a Dunfermline Athletic F.C. scarf after signing a one-year deal.
Dunfermline have signed Josh Cooper on a one-year deal. Image: Craig Brown / DAFC.

James McPake has praised Josh Cooper’s patience after finally landing the midfielder as Dunfermline’s latest signing.

But, with McPake’s hands tied on recruitment, Cooper has had to wait to put pen to paper on a deal.

He even knocked back offers elsewhere to keep his focus on earning a contract at East End Park.

And, after de facto owners DAFC Fussball GmbH loosened the purse strings for signings last week, McPake is thrilled to have now got a deal over the line.

New Pars signing Josh Cooper.
Josh Cooper has been with Dunfermline since the start of pre-season training. Image: Craig Brown / DAFC.

“We are delighted to have him in now, he has been in a while,” said the Pars boss, who snapped up Celtic keeper Tobi Oluwayemi on loan on Thursday.

“I knew a while ago just what he could offer.

“He was in at the start [of pre season] and credit to him, he has kept coming in and working away.

“He has certainly done all the work and he is ready to go. I’m just delighted that he is signed now.

“You can tell agents that we want something to happen here, and it is understandable to get to a point where they take offers elsewhere.

McPake: ‘Open and honest’

“He has even knocked back offers to go in training [at other clubs].

“I have been open and honest with him saying that I am desperate for him to come to Dunfermline.

“I think that there is a lot to work with there and he can help our team a lot.

“Credit to him, his agent, his family. They have listened and believed what we were telling them, and thankfully for everybody it is done now.”

Dunfermline and Cooper’s commitment to each other was clear when he took part in the club’s open training session in front of fans at East End Park last week.

Celtic goalkeeper Tobi Oluwayemi has joined Dunfermline Athletic FC on loan.
Dunfermline snapped up Celtic goalkeeper Tobi Oluwayemi on loan earlier this week. Image: Craig Brown / DAFC.

The 21-year-old then played for an hour in last Friday’s victory over Livingston behind closed doors.

He is now expected to go straight into the squad for a possible debut in Saturday’s trip to face Hamilton Accies.

“The good thing with Josh is we know how fit he is now,” added McPake.

“He has done a lot of sessions, he has played in some of the [pre-season] games and then got a good 60 minutes against Livingston last week as well.

“He is a real goal threat and real energy from midfield or the attacking areas. I’m looking forward to getting him involved in proper football.”

