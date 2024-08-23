James McPake delighted with latest signing as Dunfermline snap up midfielder

James McPake has praised Josh Cooper’s patience after finally landing the midfielder as Dunfermline’s latest signing.

The former Morton and Stirling Albion youngster has been training with the Pars since the start of pre-season.

But, with McPake’s hands tied on recruitment, Cooper has had to wait to put pen to paper on a deal.

He even knocked back offers elsewhere to keep his focus on earning a contract at East End Park.

And, after de facto owners DAFC Fussball GmbH loosened the purse strings for signings last week, McPake is thrilled to have now got a deal over the line.

“We are delighted to have him in now, he has been in a while,” said the Pars boss, who snapped up Celtic keeper Tobi Oluwayemi on loan on Thursday.

“I knew a while ago just what he could offer.

“He was in at the start [of pre season] and credit to him, he has kept coming in and working away.

“He has certainly done all the work and he is ready to go. I’m just delighted that he is signed now.

“You can tell agents that we want something to happen here, and it is understandable to get to a point where they take offers elsewhere.

McPake: ‘Open and honest’

“He has even knocked back offers to go in training [at other clubs].

“I have been open and honest with him saying that I am desperate for him to come to Dunfermline.

“I think that there is a lot to work with there and he can help our team a lot.

“Credit to him, his agent, his family. They have listened and believed what we were telling them, and thankfully for everybody it is done now.”

Dunfermline and Cooper’s commitment to each other was clear when he took part in the club’s open training session in front of fans at East End Park last week.

The 21-year-old then played for an hour in last Friday’s victory over Livingston behind closed doors.

He is now expected to go straight into the squad for a possible debut in Saturday’s trip to face Hamilton Accies.

“The good thing with Josh is we know how fit he is now,” added McPake.

“He has done a lot of sessions, he has played in some of the [pre-season] games and then got a good 60 minutes against Livingston last week as well.

“He is a real goal threat and real energy from midfield or the attacking areas. I’m looking forward to getting him involved in proper football.”