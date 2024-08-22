James McPake hails arrival of Celtic goalkeeper as Dunfermline boss finally gets his man

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
James McPake hails arrival of Celtic goalkeeper as Dunfermline boss finally gets his man

Tobi Oluwayemi has joined on a season-long loan.

By Iain Collin
Tobi Oluwayemi has joined Dunfermline Athletic F.C. on loan from Celtic
Tobi Oluwayemi has joined Dunfermline on loan from Celtic. Image: Craig Brown / DAFC.

James McPake has backed Celtic goalkeeper Tobi Oluwayemi to push hard for the number one spot at Dunfermline.

The Hoops youngster has joined the Pars on loan for the rest of the season.

The 21-year-old has been in the Fifers’ sights all summer but they have had to wait until now to finalise a deal with the Scottish champions.

Dunfermline have signed Celtic goalkeeper Tobi Oluwayemi.
Dunfermline have signed Celtic goalkeeper Tobi Oluwayemi after lengthy discussions. Image: Craig Brown / DAFC.

Oluwayemi will be expected to compete with Deniz Mehmet for a starting berth and will go straight into the squad for Saturday’s trip to face Hamilton Accies.

McPake commented: “Tobi is a player that we’ve been looking at for a while.

“He’s had a couple of loan spells, playing men’s football and is a very good goalkeeper.

“We’re now comfortable with the two senior goalkeepers we’ve got in the squad.

‘Desperate to play’

“With Deniz and Tobi they’ll be able to push each other on, make each other better and we’ve now got two goalkeepers that are desperate to play.”

Mehmet was the only goalie in the Dunfermline squad for all four of their Premier Sports Cup ties.

With Max Little being released at the end of last term, attempts to secure a replacement were fruitless in time for the group stage.

Lewis Briggs, just 17, then sat on the bench for the Pars’ opening two Championship outings against Livingston and Falkirk.

Tobi Oluwayemi (right) with Celtic boss Brendan Rodgers. Image: Craig Williamson / SNS Group.

Mehmet, who suffered a worrying collapse during the final game of last season, struggled for form after returning for pre-season.

The 31-year-old has recovered in recent weeks but McPake could decide to turn to Oluwayemi unless Mehmet gets back to his best.

After seeing his side suffer five straight defeats, McPake will be hoping the Celtic kid is the first of a few new signings after being told he has the funds to strengthen his squad.

Reinforcements in every area of the team will be on the Fifers manager’s wish list.

