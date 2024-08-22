James McPake hails arrival of Celtic goalkeeper as Dunfermline boss finally gets his man

James McPake has backed Celtic goalkeeper Tobi Oluwayemi to push hard for the number one spot at Dunfermline.

The Hoops youngster has joined the Pars on loan for the rest of the season.

The 21-year-old has been in the Fifers’ sights all summer but they have had to wait until now to finalise a deal with the Scottish champions.

Oluwayemi will be expected to compete with Deniz Mehmet for a starting berth and will go straight into the squad for Saturday’s trip to face Hamilton Accies.

McPake commented: “Tobi is a player that we’ve been looking at for a while.

“He’s had a couple of loan spells, playing men’s football and is a very good goalkeeper.

“We’re now comfortable with the two senior goalkeepers we’ve got in the squad.

‘Desperate to play’

“With Deniz and Tobi they’ll be able to push each other on, make each other better and we’ve now got two goalkeepers that are desperate to play.”

Mehmet was the only goalie in the Dunfermline squad for all four of their Premier Sports Cup ties.

With Max Little being released at the end of last term, attempts to secure a replacement were fruitless in time for the group stage.

Lewis Briggs, just 17, then sat on the bench for the Pars’ opening two Championship outings against Livingston and Falkirk.

Mehmet, who suffered a worrying collapse during the final game of last season, struggled for form after returning for pre-season.

The 31-year-old has recovered in recent weeks but McPake could decide to turn to Oluwayemi unless Mehmet gets back to his best.

After seeing his side suffer five straight defeats, McPake will be hoping the Celtic kid is the first of a few new signings after being told he has the funds to strengthen his squad.

Reinforcements in every area of the team will be on the Fifers manager’s wish list.