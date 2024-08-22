Declan Gallagher ‘like a new signing’ for Dundee United as boss hails Will Ferry

Jim Goodwin believes Declan Gallagher ‘looks like a new signing’ for Dundee United.

The Tangerines boss has been impressed with the contributions of his summer recruits so far this season.

But the performances of longer-serving stars haven’t gone unnoticed, chiefly amongst them, Scotland-capped defender Gallagher, who has started the campaign strongly.

Goodwin said: “We’ve been happy with the new signings and a few of them have had their moments of glory so far, whether it’s Kristijan Trapanovski scoring, David Babunski or Will Ferry being ‘Mr Consistent’.

“But it’s important to credit some of the players who were here before, and Declan Gallagher is someone I think looks like a new signing now that he’s over all the little niggles of previous years.

“He came through pre-season brilliantly and, even at his age, is getting fitter and stronger.

“Dec has been really influential in our performances because he’s a leader, an organiser and a talker – and he knows how to defend the box.

“Him and the other centre-backs have been excellent.”

Will Ferry hailed

The man dubbed ‘Mr Consistent’ by Goodwin, Will Ferry, has quickly found favour with United fans thanks to his energetic performances at full/wing-back.

United’s boss has been a fan of the 23-year-old for a number of years.

And he revealed the Englishman’s hard work in the gym helped make him a viable Tannadice target this summer.

“I’ve known Will for a number of years,” said Goodwin.

“I was aware of him when I was at St Mirren, and he was a young lad at Southampton. He was playing a bit further forward – more of a winger in those days.

“In the last couple of seasons, while out on loan, he’s been converted into a wing-back or left-back.

“But more than anything, that physical work Will has done is terrific. He was always small, but he was a little bit light as well three or four years ago.

“He has really worked hard on his upper body and you can see how he has filled out.

“He’s aggressive, rarely loses a one-v-one situation and brings us real quality when he gets into those attacking area. It’s great have someone like that on the left, where you can trust him defensively but know you are getting ability in the final third.

“Will is forever wanting to get forward and has superb energy levels. As we saw on Sunday, those corners are a threat as well, and we have real quality coming in from both sides with (David) Babunski on the other side too.”