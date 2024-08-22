Declan Gallagher ‘like a new signing’ for Dundee United as boss hails Will Ferry

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Declan Gallagher ‘like a new signing’ for Dundee United as boss hails Will Ferry

Jim Goodwin has been impressed with both Gallagher and Ferry in the early days of this season.

Declan Gallagher has been impressive so far this season. Image: SNS
Declan Gallagher has been impressive so far this season. Image: SNS
By Sean Hamilton

Jim Goodwin believes Declan Gallagher ‘looks like a new signing’ for Dundee United.

The Tangerines boss has been impressed with the contributions of his summer recruits so far this season.

But the performances of longer-serving stars haven’t gone unnoticed, chiefly amongst them, Scotland-capped defender Gallagher, who has started the campaign strongly.

Goodwin said: “We’ve been happy with the new signings and a few of them have had their moments of glory so far, whether it’s Kristijan Trapanovski scoring, David Babunski or Will Ferry being ‘Mr Consistent’.

Declan Gallagher embraces another experienced Dundee United pro, Louis Moult.
Gallagher embraces another experienced United pro, Louis Moult, watched by Craig Sibbald. Image: SNS

“But it’s important to credit some of the players who were here before, and Declan Gallagher is someone I think looks like a new signing now that he’s over all the little niggles of previous years.

“He came through pre-season brilliantly and, even at his age, is getting fitter and stronger.

“Dec has been really influential in our performances because he’s a leader, an organiser and a talker – and he knows how to defend the box.

“Him and the other centre-backs have been excellent.”

Will Ferry hailed

The man dubbed ‘Mr Consistent’ by Goodwin, Will Ferry, has quickly found favour with United fans thanks to his energetic performances at full/wing-back.

United’s boss has been a fan of the 23-year-old for a number of years.

And he revealed the Englishman’s hard work in the gym helped make him a viable Tannadice target this summer.

“I’ve known Will for a number of years,” said Goodwin.

“I was aware of him when I was at St Mirren, and he was a young lad at Southampton. He was playing a bit further forward – more of a winger in those days.

“In the last couple of seasons, while out on loan, he’s been converted into a wing-back or left-back.

Dundee United fans got their first glimpse of Will Ferry on Saturday.
United fans have enjoyed their early glimpses of Will Ferry. Image: SNS

“But more than anything, that physical work Will has done is terrific. He was always small, but he was a little bit light as well three or four years ago.

“He has really worked hard on his upper body and you can see how he has filled out.

“He’s aggressive, rarely loses a one-v-one situation and brings us real quality when he gets into those attacking area. It’s great have someone like that on the left, where you can trust him defensively but know you are getting ability in the final third.

“Will is forever wanting to get forward and has superb energy levels. As we saw on Sunday, those corners are a threat as well, and we have real quality coming in from both sides with (David) Babunski on the other side too.”

