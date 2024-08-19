5 Dundee United talking points: The Albufeira connection and new signing beds in nicely

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Dundee United

5 Dundee United talking points: The Albufeira connection and new signing beds in nicely

Courier Sport analyses the Tangerines' 1-0 win over St Mirren, from Will Ferry's rapport with Ross Graham to Kevin Holt's showing in midfield.

Dundee United's Ross Graham is congratulated by Will Ferry, left, and David Babunski
Ross Graham is congratulated by Will Ferry, left, and David Babunski. Image: SNS
By Alan Temple

Dundee United will face Motherwell in the quarter-finals of the Premier Sports Cup following a 1-0 victory over St Mirren on Sunday.

Ross Graham scored the only goal of the game in the first period, while Craig Sibbald and Louis Moult were both denied by the woodwork.

Indeed, Graham also struck the bar in bizarre fashion – direct from a long-throw – but that would not have counted as no player touched the ball before it hit the frame and bounced clear.

Nevertheless, United held firm for a stoic, merited triumph.

David Babunski of Dundee United
All smiles: David Babunski at full-time. Image: Richard Wiseman / Shutterstock.

Courier Sport was at Tannadice to analyse the action.

The Albufeira connection

The friendship of Will Ferry and Graham was established long before they linked up at Tannadice, so it should come as no surprise to see them clicking on the pitch.

Having become mates thanks to mutual pal Kieran Freeman – to the point where they’ve been on holiday in Portugal together – they combined to send United into the last eight.

Ross Graham was the United hero with a deft header from a Ferry cross
Ross Graham was the United hero with a deft header from a Ferry cross. Image: SNS

Ferry’s delivery was perfect for Graham to rise highest at the near post and power a header beyond Ellery Balcombe. His fourth goal for United.

And it was just one of several superb corner-kicks by the Irishman, who looks an even better piece of business with every passing week.

Tying him down to a three-year deal was wise.

For his part, Graham was also an attacking threat from his long throws – a somewhat unexpected attacking weapon for the Tangerines as they, on occasion, channelled the Rory Delap supply line during Stoke’s glory years.

Kevin Holt: the unlikely anchorman

Goodwin said it best.

“Thankfully it paid off. Had it not, I might have been getting lambasted!”

The United boss was discussing his decision to field Kevin Holt in defensive midfield.

It is a position he had never played in the senior game (he did occupy that role in the Queen of the South academy), yet he carried out his duties to the letter.

You can see with Goodwin holds him in such high regard; Holt follows instruction without question and will run through brick walls for his teammates.

Kevin Holt, foreground, win one of myriad high balls for Dundee United
Holt, foreground, win one of myriad high balls for Dundee United. Image: Russell Cheyne / Shutterstock.

Holt made a host of excellent tackles as St Mirren attackers Mikael Mandron and Toyosi Olusanya sought to drop back in search of space. He was wary of Roland Idowu’s bursts forward and won several aerial battles.

While his passing rarely cut through the lines, Holt’s use of the ball was simple and effective.

Allied with his communication (there were no repeats of numerous players going for the same ball which allowed Ross County to level the prior weekend) this was a fine showing.

Vicko Sevelj, Richard Odada and Ross Docherty may just an unlikely rival for that anchorman berth.

Another week, another debutant: Stephenson shines

Just as he did with Emmanual Adegboyega against County, Goodwin had no qualms about chucking Luca Stephenson in for an immediate debut, mere days after arriving on loan from Liverpool.

Luca Stephenson in action for Dundee United
Stephenson, left, got stuck in from the first minute. Image: Russell Cheyne / Shutterstock.

With Ryan Strain a long-term absentee and Sevelj suspended, his hand was forced somewhat. Regardless, the decision was totally vindicated.

He made a host of blocks as St Mirren sought to whip crosses into the United box, snapped into tackles and, at one point in the first period, won a thundering 50/50 shoulder-barge with Olusanya near the touchline.

Coming off 34 games with Barrow in League Two last term, neither the pace nor the physicality of this contest seemed to surprise or faze Stephenson. He looks well up for the rough-and-tumble of life in Scotland.

Evidently fit as a fiddle, he also provided a constant overlap for David Babunski and Jort van der Sande (alternating on the right wing) and could have scored his maiden senior goal with a little more composure, after meeting a Ferry cross in the first half.

A welcome clean sheet

“We need to stop shooting ourselves in the foot,” noted Goodwin, when asked by the broadcast media on Friday what United must do to turn draws into wins.

The Tangerines haven’t been defensively bad in the opening weeks of the season, but they have rarely pieced together 90 minutes without a costly error.

On Sunday, United were superb at the back and deservedly claimed just a second competitive clean sheet of the campaign (the other being against Stenhousemuir).

Emmanuel Adegboyega plays out of defence for Dundee United
Adegboyega was excellent for United. Image: David Youn/Shutterstock

Declan Gallagher, Ross Graham and Emmanuel Adegboyega were a solid centre-back trio, making innumerable headed clearances and timely blocks.

Ferry and Stephenson got in the way of enough crosses to ensure it didn’t become The Alamo at any point.

Craig Sibbald produced his best 90 minutes of the season, no doubt partly thanks to Holt’s performance and Babunski tucking in from the right to ensure the midfield wasn’t overrun.

Van der Sande barely had a sniff of goal. But what an almighty shift the Dutchman put in; the definition of leading from the front.

Jort van der Sande battles for the ball for Dundee United
Jort van der Sande, right, ran himself into the ground at Tannadice. Image: Richard Wiseman/Shutterstock

It wasn’t champagne football, but it was a proper gutsy battle. When they were last in the Premiership, United would have wilted in this sort of encounter. That Goodwin’s charges emerged victorious, bodes well.

Cup on the back burner

United have a golden opportunity to get to Hampden.

Make no mistake, Motherwell will provide stern opposition. Like St Mirren, they are another established Premiership opponent with a good manager. And on their own patch.

However, considering the draw could have paired the Terrors with Celtic, Rangers, Aberdeen, Dundee or – given their habit of capitulating to John McGlynn’s Bairns – the ominous prospect of Falkirk, a trip to Fir Park can be considered inviting.

But that analysis is for another day.

Dundee United manager Jim Goodwin
Jim Goodwin’s focus will be all on St Johnstone. Image: Russell Cheyne/Shutterstock

Cup concerns will already be on the back burner at United’s St Andrew’s training base this morning. Rightly so, because Saturday’s visit of St Johnstone is huge.

Should they see off Craig Levein’s men, then the Tangerines can reflect on five points from three games upon their return to the top-flight. A healthy return, especially considering they are yet to fall behind in a league match.

Conversely, three or fewer points from the opening three games against the Dee, Ross County and St Johnstone – with fixtures against Hearts and Rangers up afterwards – then it looks altogether less promising.

Quite the Tayside tussle is in store.

More from Dundee United

Ross Graham (left) scored the winner as Dundee United moved into the last eight while Jordan McGhee was on target for Dundee against Airdrieonians.
Dundee and Dundee United discover last 8 Premier Sports Cup opponents
2
Jim Goodwin guided his Dundee United side to a fine win
Jim Goodwin hails 'outstanding' Dundee United ace as Tangerines book place in Premier Sports…
Jim Goodwin has lauded the work done by St MIrren manager Stephen Robinson
Jim Goodwin sounds St Mirren warning as Dundee United told not to count on…
Dundee United fans ahead of recent derby clash. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
JIM SPENCE: Dundee United have re-stablished missing link between club and city
Dundee United defender Luca Stephenson
Luca Stephenson on 'frightening' Liverpool levels, Owen Beck message and Dundee United debut
Liverpool kid Luca Stephenson now on loan at Dundee United
Who is Dundee United new boy Luca Stephenson? Alejandro Garnacho Liverpool battles, Ben Doak…
Dundee United loan star Luca Stephenson
Luca Stephenson joins Dundee United from Liverpool as Jim Goodwin hails 'fabulous pedigree'
The latest Twa Teams, One Street is out now. Image: DCT
PODCAST: Twa Teams, One Street - Latest on Dundee star Luke McCowan as Dundee…
Ross Docherty holds aloft Dundee United's Championship trophy last season. Image: Paul Devlin/SNS
Jim Goodwin backs Ross Docherty relocation as Dundee United boss gives update on skipper's…
3
Dundee United target Luca Stephenson in friendly action for Liverpool against Sevilla last weekend. Image: Shutterstock
EXCLUSIVE: Dundee United keen on Liverpool youngster Luca Stephenson as loan option emerges

Conversation