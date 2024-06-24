Will Ferry: From Albufeira to Angus after Dundee United pals’ pleas

Will Ferry grew accustomed to hearing all about the fortunes of Dundee United on the beaches of Albufeira.

On Saturday, he enjoyed a maiden outing in Tangerine under the summer sun of Angus.

Ferry was in the youth ranks at Southampton alongside former United favourite Kieran Freeman, with the teenage duo sharing digs as they sought to make their mark with the Saints.

The pair remain firm friends to this day, even extending to group holidays in coastal Portugal. That is how Ferry became good mates with another Tannadice academy graduate Ross Graham.

So, the Ireland U/21 international was able to tap into ample expert knowledge before committing his future to United on a three-year contract earlier this month.

“I was in digs at Southampton for a few years with Kieran Freeman – he’s still one of my best mates in football,” said Ferry.

“And through Kieran I got to know Ross (Graham) and we’ve been on holidays together. I’d like to say Ross is a good friend of mine now, too.

“So, I watched quite a bit of Dundee United last season, especially the Friday night games on TV. I would watch any game I could, and I spoke to Ross and Kieran a lot in the summer before making the move.

“They told me it’s a good place to come, that I would enjoy it and I’ll get treated well. It’s a platform to impress – and feeling wanted and valued is massive for me.”

Ferry: I feel like I already know everyone

Indeed, the presence of Graham and his familiarity with United – albeit from afar – have ensured that Ferry already feels like part of the furniture at Tannadice.

He certainly looked the part during his non-competitive debut against Brechin on Saturday afternoon, teeing up Kai Fotheringham’s opener in a 2-0 win. Tony Watt grabbed the other goal.

“It’s good to know someone up here and not feel alone,” he continued. “It’s weird, because I feel like I knew the players before coming in.

“I already feel settled through the help of Ross and all the boys have been good with me, anyway. It’s not been that sort of nerve-wracking first few days where your scared to talk to anyone!”

Irish ambitions

United fought off stiff competition from Blackpool for Ferry’s signature following his departure from Cheltenham Town, with Ferry attracted north by a new challenge in Scotland and the platform of televised Premiership football.

He also nurses aspirations to break into the full Ireland squad, having represented the Emerald Isle through the youth levels.

“I would love to do that (play for Ireland),” continued Ferry. “If you’re getting the coverage, catching the eye on TV and in front of lots of fans, then something could come with it – but you’ve got to perform first.

“I played through some of the ages – U/19s and U/21s – and I’d like to think I did relatively well. It’s something I would love to do again.”

He added: “That’s a big selling point of being up here and at such a big club; the chance to impress and see what’s next. There’s big teams and coverage on Sky Sports. I want to test myself and get myself that kind of coverage.

“It’s an opportunity I couldn’t turn down.”