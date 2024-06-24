Will Ferry: From Albufeira to Angus after Dundee United pals’ pleas

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Will Ferry: From Albufeira to Angus after Dundee United pals’ pleas

Ferry had plenty of familiarity with the Tangerines thanks to Ross Graham and Kieran Freeman.

Dundee United fans got their first glimpse of Will Ferry on Saturday.
United fans got their first glimpse of Will Ferry on Saturday. Image: SNS
By Alan Temple

Will Ferry grew accustomed to hearing all about the fortunes of Dundee United on the beaches of Albufeira.

On Saturday, he enjoyed a maiden outing in Tangerine under the summer sun of Angus.

Ferry was in the youth ranks at Southampton alongside former United favourite Kieran Freeman, with the teenage duo sharing digs as they sought to make their mark with the Saints.

The pair remain firm friends to this day, even extending to group holidays in coastal Portugal. That is how Ferry became good mates with another Tannadice academy graduate Ross Graham.

So, the Ireland U/21 international was able to tap into ample expert knowledge before committing his future to United on a three-year contract earlier this month.

Dundee United duo Kieran Freeman, right, and Ross Graham
Freeman, right, and Ross Graham. Image: SNS

“I was in digs at Southampton for a few years with Kieran Freeman – he’s still one of my best mates in football,” said Ferry.

“And through Kieran I got to know Ross (Graham) and we’ve been on holidays together. I’d like to say Ross is a good friend of mine now, too.

“So, I watched quite a bit of Dundee United last season, especially the Friday night games on TV. I would watch any game I could, and I spoke to Ross and Kieran a lot in the summer before making the move.

“They told me it’s a good place to come, that I would enjoy it and I’ll get treated well. It’s a platform to impress – and feeling wanted and valued is massive for me.”

Ferry: I feel like I already know everyone

Indeed, the presence of Graham and his familiarity with United – albeit from afar – have ensured that Ferry already feels like part of the furniture at Tannadice.

He certainly looked the part during his non-competitive debut against Brechin on Saturday afternoon, teeing up Kai Fotheringham’s opener in a 2-0 win. Tony Watt grabbed the other goal.

Will Ferry, right, in action for Dundee United
Will Ferry, right, was a menace on the left throughout the first half.

“It’s good to know someone up here and not feel alone,” he continued. “It’s weird, because I feel like I knew the players before coming in.

“I already feel settled through the help of Ross and all the boys have been good with me, anyway. It’s not been that sort of nerve-wracking first few days where your scared to talk to anyone!”

Irish ambitions

United fought off stiff competition from Blackpool for Ferry’s signature following his departure from Cheltenham Town, with Ferry attracted north by a new challenge in Scotland and the platform of televised Premiership football.

He also nurses aspirations to break into the full Ireland squad, having represented the Emerald Isle through the youth levels.

Dundee United's "ill Ferry, No.11, in full flow for Ireland U/21s against Wales
Ferry, No.11, in full flow for Ireland U/21s against Wales. Image: Shutterstock.

“I would love to do that (play for Ireland),” continued Ferry. “If you’re getting the coverage, catching the eye on TV and in front of lots of fans, then something could come with it – but you’ve got to perform first.

“I played through some of the ages – U/19s and U/21s – and I’d like to think I did relatively well. It’s something I would love to do again.”

He added: “That’s a big selling point of being up here and at such a big club; the chance to impress and see what’s next. There’s big teams and coverage on Sky Sports. I want to test myself and get myself that kind of coverage.

“It’s an opportunity I couldn’t turn down.”

