EXCLUSIVE: 1,600 fines issued in first season of Dundee football parking rules as worst streets revealed

More than 1,600 fines were issued to drivers during the first season of new Dundee football parking rules, The Courier can reveal.

Dundee City Council introduced a restricted parking zone on the streets surrounding Dens Park and Tannadice last summer.

It meant only those with registered vehicles could park in the area when Dundee or Dundee United were playing at home.

In previous seasons, traffic cones had been put out – but this prevented residents from parking outside their homes.

The new rules were designed to let residents come and go on matchdays.

A Freedom of Information request by The Courier has now revealed that a total of 1,640 fines were issued to drivers who parked in the restricted zone during the 2023/24 season.

This was 338 more tickets than were issued during the 2022/23 campaign and an increase of 463 compared to the 2021/22 season.

We can also reveal that most tickets were issued pn Arklay Street, where nearly 450 drivers were hit with fines.

That was followed by Sandeman Street, where 326 tickets were slapped on vehicles.

List of streets where drivers hit by Dundee football parking tickets

The full list of tickets issued by street was as follows:

Arklay Street – 449

– 449 Sandeman Street – 326

– 326 Fairbairn Street – 159

– 159 Marryat Street – 146

Fleming Gardens South – 106

– 106 Tannadice Street – 82

– 82 North Isla – 75

– 75 Fleming Gardens North – 74

– 74 Hindmarsh Avenue – 71

– 71 Fleming Gardens West – 45

– 45 Fleming Gardens East – 30

– 30 Marryat Terrace – 24

– 24 Arklay Terrace – 22

– 22 Provost Road – 8

Dens Road – 8

– 8 Court Street North -8

-8 Arklay Place – 4

– 4 Sandeman Place – 2

– 2 Neish Street – 1

Dates when most Dundee football fines dished out revealed

The dates on which the most tickets were dished out have also been revealed.

A total of 122 drivers were hit with fines on August 5 2023, when Dundee hosted Motherwell at Dens Park.

This was followed by 120 fines the following Saturday when Dunfermline visited Tannadice to play Dundee United.

And on September 2, a further 107 tickets were handed out when United hosted Airdrie.

That included pundit Derek Ferguson, who fell foul of the rules on that date and later complained about it on the Open Goal podcast.

Despite some early teething problems, Dundee City Council says it hopes to “build on the success of the first season” as the scheme continues for 2024/25.

A spokesperson for the local authority said: “The restricted parking zone intends to improve the parking situation for residents living near both football grounds on matchdays.

“We have been working closely with Dundee FC and Dundee United on this initiative and have been monitoring its impact throughout the 2023/24 football season.

Dundee football parking zone set to return for 2024/25

“We have also listened to comments and feedback received from residents, supporters and Police Scotland.

“The zone will be enforced again when matches resume at Dens Park and Tannadice Park.”

When asked if they deemed the scheme a success, both football clubs said it was a matter for the council.

Last week, The Courier revealed the location of Dundee’s worst pavement parking offender as city drivers were hit with nearly 700 tickets in three months.