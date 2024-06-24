EXCLUSIVE: 1,600 fines issued in first season of Dundee football parking rules as worst streets revealed

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
EXCLUSIVE: 1,600 fines issued in first season of Dundee football parking rules as worst streets revealed

Dundee City Council introduced new rules for the 2023/24 campaign.

The new restricted parking zone in Dundee was introduced last summer
The restricted football parking zone in Dundee was introduced last summer. Image: DC Thomson
By Andrew Robson

More than 1,600 fines were issued to drivers during the first season of new Dundee football parking rules, The Courier can reveal.

Dundee City Council introduced a restricted parking zone on the streets surrounding Dens Park and Tannadice last summer.

It meant only those with registered vehicles could park in the area when Dundee or Dundee United were playing at home.

In previous seasons, traffic cones had been put out – but this prevented residents from parking outside their homes.

The new rules were designed to let residents come and go on matchdays.

The Dundee football parking restricted zone outside Dens Park and Tannadice
The restricted zone outside Dens Park and Tannadice. Image: DC Thomson

A Freedom of Information request by The Courier has now revealed that a total of 1,640 fines were issued to drivers who parked in the restricted zone during the 2023/24 season.

This was 338 more tickets than were issued during the 2022/23 campaign and an increase of 463 compared to the 2021/22 season.

We can also reveal that most tickets were issued pn Arklay Street, where nearly 450 drivers were hit with fines.

That was followed by Sandeman Street, where 326 tickets were slapped on vehicles.

List of streets where drivers hit by Dundee football parking tickets

The full list of tickets issued by street was as follows:

  • Arklay Street – 449
  • Sandeman Street – 326
  • Fairbairn Street – 159
  • Marryat Street – 146
Sandeman Street, Dundee.
Sandeman Street. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
  • Fleming Gardens South – 106
  • Tannadice Street – 82
  • North Isla – 75
  • Fleming Gardens North – 74
  • Hindmarsh Avenue – 71
  • Fleming Gardens West – 45
  • Fleming Gardens East – 30
  • Marryat Terrace – 24
  • Arklay Terrace – 22
  • Provost Road – 8
Provost Road on a matchday in Dundee
Provost Road on a matchday. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
  • Dens Road – 8
  • Court Street North -8
  • Arklay Place – 4
  • Sandeman Place – 2
  • Neish Street – 1

Dates when most Dundee football fines dished out revealed

The dates on which the most tickets were dished out have also been revealed.

A total of 122 drivers were hit with fines on August 5 2023, when Dundee hosted Motherwell at Dens Park.

This was followed by 120 fines the following Saturday when Dunfermline visited Tannadice to play Dundee United.

And on September 2, a further 107 tickets were handed out when United hosted Airdrie.

That included pundit Derek Ferguson, who fell foul of the rules on that date and later complained about it on the Open Goal podcast.

James McFadden and Derek Ferguson on the Open Goal podcast after falling foul of the new Dundee football parking rules
James McFadden and Derek Ferguson discussed the parking rules on the Open Goal podcast. Image: Open Goal/YouTube

Despite some early teething problems, Dundee City Council says it hopes to “build on the success of the first season” as the scheme continues for 2024/25.

A spokesperson for the local authority said: “The restricted parking zone intends to improve the parking situation for residents living near both football grounds on matchdays.

“We have been working closely with Dundee FC and Dundee United on this initiative and have been monitoring its impact throughout the 2023/24 football season.

Dundee football parking zone set to return for 2024/25

“We have also listened to comments and feedback received from residents, supporters and Police Scotland.

“The zone will be enforced again when matches resume at Dens Park and Tannadice Park.”

When asked if they deemed the scheme a success, both football clubs said it was a matter for the council.

Last week, The Courier revealed the location of Dundee’s worst pavement parking offender as city drivers were hit with nearly 700 tickets in three months.

