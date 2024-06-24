Pictures as football fans return to Dundee fan zone for Euro 2024 Hungary clash

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Dundee

Pictures as football fans return to Dundee fan zone for Euro 2024 Hungary clash

The sun shone over Riverside Park on Sunday night as thousands watched Scotland's final group stage match.

A young fan wills Scotland to win. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
A young fan wills Scotland to win. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
By Ben MacDonald & Gemma Bibby

The sun shone over Riverside Park on Sunday night as thousands watched Scotland’s final group stage match in Germany.

Steve Clarke’s men faced Marco Rossi’s Hungary on Sunday evening, hoping to qualify for the Euro 2024 knockout stage.

The side qualified for the next round/were eliminated from the tournament after winning/losing/drawing against the Hungarians.

Regardless of result, spectators remained in strong voice throughout the event, singing along to the national anthem and other well-loved Scotland songs.

The Voice UK winner Stevie McCrorie got the crowd warmed up before kick-off with a performance on the main stage.

Fun fair rides, football-based attractions from Pitch Parade, food and drink vendors and crazy golf were also available for families to enjoy the evening.

Our photographer Steve MacDougall was on hand to capture the best moments from the evening.

Kris Stuart waving the flags for Scotland!
Councillor Lynne Short, Ellen Davidson and Jimmy Simpson enjoy a drink before the game begins.
Brian Melrose and Bruce Melville with kids Evie Melrose (aged 9), Marcus Melville (aged 7) and Annabel Melville (aged 10).
Robert Campbell and Carla Campbell with Georgia Campbell (aged 3).
Family out in force! Cousins and brothers – Dominic Gilmartin (aged 8), Alex Gilmartin (aged 9) , Cole Gilmartin (aged 7) and Lance Gilmartin (aged 4).
Rebecca Melrose (left, aged 12) and Ava Hay (right, aged 13).
Fans settle as the game begins.
The lads cheer on!
Serious expressions as the game played on.
It’s not going well.
Come on Scotland!
Hopeful young fans!
Go Scotland!
Spirits are still high!
Fans begin to worry in the second half.
Disheartened fans.
A young fan looks on pensively.
It’s not looking good.
Come on!
Willing Scotland to score.
Tension in the air!
Hungary scores.
Realisation sets in.
That’s it. We’re out.

More from Dundee

The new restricted parking zone in Dundee was introduced last summer
EXCLUSIVE: 1,600 fines issued in first season of Dundee football parking rules as worst…
Ikea in Greenwich, south-east London.
Ikea announces 'collect near you' service in Dundee and Perth
3
Red Arrows above Arbroath in February 2024
Why did Red Arrows make surprise flyover above Tayside and Fife?
Queen Street, Broughty Ferry.
Dundee bus passenger racially abused as hate crime probe launched
Dundee Sheriff Court
Machete thug battered partner in Dundee after phone check
Gary Robertson witnessed his nephew's naked jump in Cologne that went viral.
Dundee poet Gary Robertson's nephew goes viral with naked jump in Rhine River
Uber plans to launch in Dundee at the end of 2024.
Uber in Dundee: Everything we know so far
6
Black Sheep Coffee in Aberdeen's Union Square.
Black Sheep Coffee reveals opening date of its first Dundee cafe
5
Albert Street, Dundee. Image: Google Street View
Man, 38, arrested after £6k of cannabis found in Dundee property
A Stagecoach 73A bus
Six breakdowns and 50 'technical issues' hit Stagecoach Tayside and Fife buses in just…