Dundee Pictures as football fans return to Dundee fan zone for Euro 2024 Hungary clash The sun shone over Riverside Park on Sunday night as thousands watched Scotland's final group stage match. A young fan wills Scotland to win. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson By Ben MacDonald & Gemma Bibby June 24 2024, 8:09am The sun shone over Riverside Park on Sunday night as thousands watched Scotland's final group stage match in Germany. Steve Clarke's men faced Marco Rossi's Hungary on Sunday evening, hoping to qualify for the Euro 2024 knockout stage. The side qualified for the next round/were eliminated from the tournament after winning/losing/drawing against the Hungarians. Regardless of result, spectators remained in strong voice throughout the event, singing along to the national anthem and other well-loved Scotland songs. The Voice UK winner Stevie McCrorie got the crowd warmed up before kick-off with a performance on the main stage. Fun fair rides, football-based attractions from Pitch Parade, food and drink vendors and crazy golf were also available for families to enjoy the evening. Our photographer Steve MacDougall was on hand to capture the best moments from the evening. Kris Stuart waving the flags for Scotland! Councillor Lynne Short, Ellen Davidson and Jimmy Simpson enjoy a drink before the game begins. Brian Melrose and Bruce Melville with kids Evie Melrose (aged 9), Marcus Melville (aged 7) and Annabel Melville (aged 10). Robert Campbell and Carla Campbell with Georgia Campbell (aged 3). Family out in force! Cousins and brothers – Dominic Gilmartin (aged 8), Alex Gilmartin (aged 9) , Cole Gilmartin (aged 7) and Lance Gilmartin (aged 4). Rebecca Melrose (left, aged 12) and Ava Hay (right, aged 13). Fans settle as the game begins. The lads cheer on! Serious expressions as the game played on. It's not going well. Come on Scotland! Hopeful young fans! Go Scotland! Spirits are still high! Fans begin to worry in the second half. Disheartened fans. A young fan looks on pensively. It's not looking good. Come on! Willing Scotland to score. Tension in the air! Hungary scores. Realisation sets in. That's it. We're out.