Pictures as football fans return to Dundee fan zone for Euro 2024 Hungary clash

The sun shone over Riverside Park on Sunday night as thousands watched Scotland’s final group stage match in Germany.

Steve Clarke’s men faced Marco Rossi’s Hungary on Sunday evening, hoping to qualify for the Euro 2024 knockout stage.

The side qualified for the next round/were eliminated from the tournament after winning/losing/drawing against the Hungarians.

Regardless of result, spectators remained in strong voice throughout the event, singing along to the national anthem and other well-loved Scotland songs.

The Voice UK winner Stevie McCrorie got the crowd warmed up before kick-off with a performance on the main stage.

Fun fair rides, football-based attractions from Pitch Parade, food and drink vendors and crazy golf were also available for families to enjoy the evening.

Our photographer Steve MacDougall was on hand to capture the best moments from the evening.