Ewan Otoo describes injury relief and hopes for year as Dunfermline return to pre-season training

Ewan Otoo has spoken of his relief at being told he did not need surgery on his knee injury this summer as he eyes a big season ahead with Dunfermline.

The former Celtic youngster damaged the posterolateral corner of his knee in the 2-1 defeat to Airdrie in April and sat out the final three games of last term as a result.

It was an anxious wait for the 21-year-old to discover whether an operation was required.

A four-month lay-off was the minimum he could have expected had he gone under the surgeon’s knife.

However, once the specialist delivered the good news, it was all about the hard work he has since put in over the close-season to ensure he is only around a week behind his team-mates in their preparations for the new campaign.

“I recovered well over the summer,” said Otoo at the club’s open day and kit launch on Saturday afternoon. “I have worked hard and been in the gym most days.

“I’ve also been seeing the physio a lot. He gave me a good programme to do and we did a lot of work when I was in here [at the club].

“I’m feeling good, feeling strong and I should be back in full training with the team within the next week or two. I’m looking forward to that.

Otoo: ‘It feels really good’

“The main thing for me, the physio and the manager was just getting that specialist opinion on if I needed surgery or not.

“Thankfully he said that I don’t need surgery. So that meant the recovery time would be a lot shorter than it would have been. Surgery could have kept me out for 16 weeks.

“It feels really good, really strong and I’m quite confident of it when I’m doing my runs.

“It was a drag over the summer months. But, first things first, I’m a footballer here, I am here to play football. So, I had to do what I had to do just to be fit; I didn’t see it as too difficult.”

Otoo was virtually an ever-present for Dunfermline last season, missing only two other games before being sidelined for the final three matches.

It was an impressive showing from the youngster, who turned his successful loan into a permanent move to East End Park this time last year.

With now almost 18 months at the club under his belt, as well as a previous loan at Clyde in League One, the Scotland under-17 cap is aware there will be even bigger expectations on his shoulders next term.

“I’m hoping to replicate that [last season] and I’m hoping to be available to the manager to be able to be selected,” he added. “I want to be playing to a standard where he doesn’t feel that I need to come out of the team.

Otoo: ‘Keep improving’

“That’s what I’m looking to do this season – kick on even more and have an even better season.

“It feels like another big season for me. I’m just looking to keep improving.

“I know I had a good year last year but that’s not enough. I need to keep going and keep getting better every day, every game.

“That’s just my mindset, so [it’s] another big year for me.”