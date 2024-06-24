Ewan Otoo describes injury relief and hopes for year as Dunfermline return to pre-season training

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football

Ewan Otoo describes injury relief and hopes for year as Dunfermline return to pre-season training

The midfielder damaged his knee towards the end of last term.

Dunfermline midfielder Ewan Otoo in the new home kit.
Dunfermline midfielder Ewan Otoo in the new home kit. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
By Iain Collin

Ewan Otoo has spoken of his relief at being told he did not need surgery on his knee injury this summer as he eyes a big season ahead with Dunfermline.

The former Celtic youngster damaged the posterolateral corner of his knee in the 2-1 defeat to Airdrie in April and sat out the final three games of last term as a result.

It was an anxious wait for the 21-year-old to discover whether an operation was required.

A four-month lay-off was the minimum he could have expected had he gone under the surgeon’s knife.

Ewan Otoo with Deniz Mehmet and Kyle Benedictus at the Dunfermline Athletic FC kit launch.
Ewan Otoo (centre) with Deniz Mehmet (left) and Kyle Benedictus at the Dunfermline kit launch. Image: Steve Brown / DC Thomson.

However, once the specialist delivered the good news, it was all about the hard work he has since put in over the close-season to ensure he is only around a week behind his team-mates in their preparations for the new campaign.

“I recovered well over the summer,” said Otoo at the club’s open day and kit launch on Saturday afternoon. “I have worked hard and been in the gym most days.

“I’ve also been seeing the physio a lot. He gave me a good programme to do and we did a lot of work when I was in here [at the club].

“I’m feeling good, feeling strong and I should be back in full training with the team within the next week or two. I’m looking forward to that.

Otoo: ‘It feels really good’

“The main thing for me, the physio and the manager was just getting that specialist opinion on if I needed surgery or not.

“Thankfully he said that I don’t need surgery. So that meant the recovery time would be a lot shorter than it would have been. Surgery could have kept me out for 16 weeks.

“It feels really good, really strong and I’m quite confident of it when I’m doing my runs.

“It was a drag over the summer months. But, first things first, I’m a footballer here, I am here to play football. So, I had to do what I had to do just to be fit; I didn’t see it as too difficult.”

Ewan Otoo celebrates scoring for Dunfermline Athletic F.C. against Arbroath last season.
Ewan Otoo (jumping) was an impressive performer for Dunfermline last season. Image: Craig Brown / DAFC.

Otoo was virtually an ever-present for Dunfermline last season, missing only two other games before being sidelined for the final three matches.

It was an impressive showing from the youngster, who turned his successful loan into a permanent move to East End Park this time last year.

With now almost 18 months at the club under his belt, as well as a previous loan at Clyde in League One, the Scotland under-17 cap is aware there will be even bigger expectations on his shoulders next term.

“I’m hoping to replicate that [last season] and I’m hoping to be available to the manager to be able to be selected,” he added. “I want to be playing to a standard where he doesn’t feel that I need to come out of the team.

Otoo: ‘Keep improving’

“That’s what I’m looking to do this season – kick on even more and have an even better season.

“It feels like another big season for me. I’m just looking to keep improving.

“I know I had a good year last year but that’s not enough. I need to keep going and keep getting better every day, every game.

“That’s just my mindset, so [it’s] another big year for me.”

