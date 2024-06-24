Gordon Strachan gives rare insight into ‘never make a decision’ Dundee remit as Dens technical director backs Tony Docherty for more success

Gordon Strachan is looking forward to more improvements at Dundee next season after they made the top six in Tony Docherty’s first campaign as manager.

And the club’s technical director admitted to licking his lips at the return of money-spinning derby matches against Utd, which he says are more likely to bring full houses than games against the Old Firm.

As he approaches the fifth anniversary of his appointment at Dens, Strachan spoke of his delight at the progress made in the last 12 months – despite having to mix it with top-flight big boys with the youngest squad in the league.

Asked if he was surprised at a sixth-place finish in their first season back in the Premiership, he said: “No, no, we did a lot of work. We restructured the way we brought in players in the summer and that was fruitful.

“We were quite pleased with that. We’re quite pleased that we’ve got our youngsters on the team as well.

“It’s not easy to get youngsters. We had the youngest squad in the league, which was good.”

Strachan, who spent three years at Dens in the 1970s as a player before signing for Aberdeen, said he expects even more improvements in the coming season.

But he admits that expectations must be managed to when competing against clubs with more resources and stronger squads.

Strachan added: "Do I believe we can get better? Yes, I do. Do I believe that Hibs, Hearts, Aberdeen, Celtic, Rangers, should be above us? In reality yes, because of a lot of things.

“So we know that Hibs and Aberdeen will probably be stronger next year.

“But you’ve got to say that Tony (Docherty) in his first job has done really well.

“And that’s great, I’ve enjoyed it.”

Describing his own role, he explained: “I stay in the background. My role basically is, I help every department.

“I never make a decision, which is great, but if anybody wants advice or on the consequences of their actions, I’ll come in there.

“I’ve been quite close to Tony. This year, which has been great. I’ve enjoyed seeing the players, getting a bit of success.”