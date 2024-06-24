Gordon Strachan gives rare insight into ‘never make a decision’ Dundee remit as Dens technical director backs Tony Docherty for more success

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Gordon Strachan gives rare insight into ‘never make a decision’ Dundee remit as Dens technical director backs Tony Docherty for more success

Strachan is looking forward to further improvements next season - but he accepts Dundee's rivals will also be stronger.

By Simon Houston
Dundee technical director Gordon Strachan. Image: SNS
Dundee technical director Gordon Strachan. Image: SNS

Gordon Strachan is looking forward to more improvements at Dundee next season after they made the top six in Tony Docherty’s first campaign as manager.

And the club’s technical director admitted to licking his lips at the return of money-spinning derby matches against Utd, which he says are more likely to bring full houses than games against the Old Firm.

As he approaches the fifth anniversary of his appointment at Dens, Strachan spoke of his delight at the progress made in the last 12 months – despite having to mix it with top-flight big boys with the youngest squad in the league.

Asked if he was surprised at a sixth-place finish in their first season back in the Premiership, he said: “No, no, we did a lot of work. We restructured the way we brought in players in the summer and that was fruitful.

Dundee technical director Gordon Strachan (left) is a fan of manager Tony Docherty (right). Images: David Young/SNS

“We were quite pleased with that. We’re quite pleased that we’ve got our youngsters on the team as well.

“It’s not easy to get youngsters. We had the youngest squad in the league, which was good.”

Strachan, who spent three years at Dens in the 1970s as a player before signing for Aberdeen, said he expects even more improvements in the coming season.

But he admits that expectations must be managed to when competing against clubs with more resources and stronger squads.

Speaking to bestcryptocasinos.ltd, Strachan added: “Do I believe we can get better? Yes, I do. Do I believe that Hibs, Hearts, Aberdeen, Celtic, Rangers, should be above us? In reality yes, because of a lot of things.

Gordon Strachan in 1975/76 with Dundee. Image: DC Thomson

“So we know that Hibs and Aberdeen will probably be stronger next year.

“But you’ve got to say that Tony (Docherty) in his first job has done really well.

“And that’s great, I’ve enjoyed it.”

Describing his own role, he explained: “I stay in the background. My role basically is, I help every department.

“I never make a decision, which is great, but if anybody wants advice or on the consequences of their actions, I’ll come in there.

“I’ve been quite close to Tony. This year, which has been great. I’ve enjoyed seeing the players, getting a bit of success.”

Conversation