Fife Pride 2024: Full details including parade route, road closures, weather and more

Fife Pride returns this weekend – and we have all you need to know ahead of the celebrations.

Large crowds are expected to turn out on Saturday (June 29) to honour the kingdom’s LGBTQ+ community.

The event in Kirkcaldy will include a parade and entertainment.

We have full details on what to expect from the 2024 event.

Fife Pride 2024 parade route

Fife Pride starts with a parade through the town centre.

Revellers will gather outside Fife College on St Brycedale Avenue from 12.30pm on Saturday before setting off at 1pm.

The parade will be led by Kirkcaldy and District Pipe Band as it weaves its way through the town centre.

Marchers will progress down Kirk Wynd then along High Street before turning onto Whytescauseway then onto Town Square, where there will be a dedicated marquee.

Who’s performing at Fife Pride 2024?

Entertainment runs from 1.15pm until 6.30pm in the marquee at Town Square with Fife drag queen April Adamás as the host.

Love Kirkcaldy founder Colin Salmond-Wallace will deliver the opening speech before an afternoon of entertainment begins.

Among the attractions will be Glasgow boyband Just The Brave, Abba tribute act fABBAulous and DJ Eden.

A licenced bar will be available throughout the day in the marquee.

Other events and attractions at Fife Pride 2024

A youth zone runs at The Hive on Whytescauseway from 1.15pm to 4.30pm with arts, crafts, karaoke, dancing, workout sessions and more.

There will also be many stalls set up at Town Square.

On Friday, the Adam Smith Theatre will host a collection of celebrated LGBTQ+ short films, plus Pride, about solidarity between gay activists and miners during the 1984 strike. Admission is £5.

Do you need a ticket for Fife Pride 2024?

Fife Pride is free and there are no tickets.

Revellers can just turn up on the day.

Road closures for Fife Pride 2024

Several temporary road closures will be in place in Kirkcaldy to allow the parade to take place.

Whytescauseway and Wemyssfield will be closed from 9am on Friday until noon on Sunday.

However, access for emergency services, residents and pedestrians will be maintained.

A rolling road closure will also be in force for Kirk Wynd and Carlyle Road between noon and 1.30pm on Saturday.

Weather forecast

The Met Office forecast for Kirkcaldy on Saturday suggests conditions should stay dry, if cloudy.

Highs of 18C° are expected.