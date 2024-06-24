Fife Pride 2024: Full details including parade route, road closures, weather and more

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Fife

Fife Pride 2024: Full details including parade route, road closures, weather and more

The event takes place in Kirkcaldy on Saturday.

By Neil Henderson
Fife Pride 2024 takes place on June 29.
Revellers at a previous Fife Pride. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson

Fife Pride returns this weekend – and we have all you need to know ahead of the celebrations.

Large crowds are expected to turn out on Saturday (June 29) to honour the kingdom’s LGBTQ+ community.

The event in Kirkcaldy will include a parade and entertainment.

We have full details on what to expect from the 2024 event.

Fife Pride 2024 parade route

Fife Pride starts with a parade through the town centre.

Revellers will gather outside Fife College on St Brycedale Avenue from 12.30pm on Saturday before setting off at 1pm.

The parade will be led by Kirkcaldy and District Pipe Band as it weaves its way through the town centre.

Marchers will progress down Kirk Wynd then along High Street before turning onto Whytescauseway then onto Town Square, where there will be a dedicated marquee.

The parade will take place through the streets of Kirkcaldy.
The parade will move through the streets of Kirkcaldy. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
Fife Pride 2024 parade route.
The Fife Pride 2024 parade route. Image: Fife Pride

Who’s performing at Fife Pride 2024?

Entertainment runs from 1.15pm until 6.30pm in the marquee at Town Square with Fife drag queen April Adamás as the host.

Love Kirkcaldy founder Colin Salmond-Wallace will deliver the opening speech before an afternoon of entertainment begins.

Among the attractions will be Glasgow boyband Just The Brave, Abba tribute act fABBAulous and DJ Eden.

A licenced bar will be available throughout the day in the marquee.

Drag Queen Ivy Adamas will host the day's events.
Drag queen April Adamás will host the day’s events. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
Glasgow boyband Just The Brave will be amongst the performers at Fife Pride 2024.
Glasgow boyband Just The Brave will be amongst the performers at Fife Pride 2024. Image: Fife Pride 2024

Other events and attractions at Fife Pride 2024

A youth zone runs at The Hive on Whytescauseway from 1.15pm to 4.30pm with arts, crafts, karaoke, dancing, workout sessions and more.

There will also be many stalls set up at Town Square.

On Friday, the Adam Smith Theatre will host a collection of celebrated LGBTQ+ short films, plus Pride, about solidarity between gay activists and miners during the 1984 strike. Admission is £5.

Do you need a ticket for Fife Pride 2024?

Fife Pride is free and there are no tickets.

Revellers can just turn up on the day.

Fife Pride 2024 is a free event open to all ages.
Fife Pride 2024 is free to attend. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson

Road closures for Fife Pride 2024

Several temporary road closures will be in place in Kirkcaldy to allow the parade to take place.

Whytescauseway and Wemyssfield will be closed from 9am on Friday until noon on Sunday.

However, access for emergency services, residents and pedestrians will be maintained.

A rolling road closure will also be in force for Kirk Wynd and Carlyle Road between noon and 1.30pm on Saturday.

Weather forecast

The Met Office forecast for Kirkcaldy on Saturday suggests conditions should stay dry, if cloudy.

Highs of 18C° are expected.

Conversation