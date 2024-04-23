Dunfermline sweat on extent of key player’s knee injury – as midfielder told season is over

James McPake has revealed Ewan Otoo’s season is over, as Dunfermline sweat on the extent of the midfielder’s knee injury.

The former Celtic trainee picked up the problem in the recent 2-1 defeat to Airdrie that killed off the Pars’ hopes of pushing for a promotion play-off place.

He missed Saturday’s goalless draw with Queen’s Park as a result and the Fifers are now awaiting feedback from specialists.

The 21-year-old had the joint scanned last week and the tests showed he has damaged the posterior lateral corner in his left knee.

In the worst-case scenario, he could require an operation to resolve the issue.

But it is hoped he would still be able to return in time for the start of pre-season training even if he goes under the surgeon’s knife.

The versatile youngster attended the club’s player of the year event in a brace on Saturday night, when he scooped multiple awards following an impressive campaign.

But he will now be forced to sit out the remaining matches, against Inverness Caley Thistle this weekend and the final fixture away to Ayr United on May 3.

Season over for Pars’ Ewan Otoo

“Ewan picked up an injury in the Airdrie game and has had a scan. His season is definitely over,” explained McPake.

“He has damaged the posterolateral corner in his knee but we are waiting to hear back from specialists in that area to find out how bad.

“It might be that he is looking at surgery, but we are hoping to avoid that.

“But we would still have him back for pre-season training even if he has to go down that route.

“It’s a shame because Ewan has had a very good season for us.

“But I suppose if he was going to get something like this then this might be the right time, given he is hopefully only going to miss a couple of games.”

Meanwhile, Malachi Fagan-Walcott is expected to be fit to face Inverness, despite limping through much of the second-half against Queen’s Park.

The on-loan Cardiff City defender was injured in an incident with Will Tizzard that McPake was adamant after the game should have resulted in a penalty for the Pars.

However, the 21-year-old is expected to recover in time for the weekend as the Fifers seek to arithmetically rule out any chance of finishing in the relegation play-off spot.