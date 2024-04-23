Dunfermline sweat on extent of key player’s knee injury – as midfielder told season is over

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football

Dunfermline sweat on extent of key player’s knee injury – as midfielder told season is over

Ewan Otoo could need surgery but should recover in time for pre-season training.

By Iain Collin
Dunfermline Athletic F.C. manager James McPake.
Dunfermline manager James McPake. Image: Ross Parker / SNS Group.

James McPake has revealed Ewan Otoo’s season is over, as Dunfermline sweat on the extent of the midfielder’s knee injury.

The former Celtic trainee picked up the problem in the recent 2-1 defeat to Airdrie that killed off the Pars’ hopes of pushing for a promotion play-off place.

He missed Saturday’s goalless draw with Queen’s Park as a result and the Fifers are now awaiting feedback from specialists.

The 21-year-old had the joint scanned last week and the tests showed he has damaged the posterior lateral corner in his left knee.

Ewan Otoo jumps for joy after scoring for Dunfermline Athletic F.C. but has succumbed to a knee injury.
Ewan Otoo (centre), shown celebrating after scoring against Arbroath, will miss the remainder of Dunfermline’s season through injury. Image: Craig Brown / DAFC.

In the worst-case scenario, he could require an operation to resolve the issue.

But it is hoped he would still be able to return in time for the start of pre-season training even if he goes under the surgeon’s knife.

The versatile youngster attended the club’s player of the year event in a brace on Saturday night, when he scooped multiple awards following an impressive campaign.

But he will now be forced to sit out the remaining matches, against Inverness Caley Thistle this weekend and the final fixture away to Ayr United on May 3.

Season over for Pars’ Ewan Otoo

“Ewan picked up an injury in the Airdrie game and has had a scan. His season is definitely over,” explained McPake.

“He has damaged the posterolateral corner in his knee but we are waiting to hear back from specialists in that area to find out how bad.

“It might be that he is looking at surgery, but we are hoping to avoid that.

“But we would still have him back for pre-season training even if he has to go down that route.

Dunfermline defender Malachi Fagan-Walcott was injured when he was upended in the Queen's Park box.
Malachi Fagan-Walcott is upended in the Queen’s Park box. Image: Craig Brown/Dunfermline AFC

“It’s a shame because Ewan has had a very good season for us.

“But I suppose if he was going to get something like this then this might be the right time, given he is hopefully only going to miss a couple of games.”

Meanwhile, Malachi Fagan-Walcott is expected to be fit to face Inverness, despite limping through much of the second-half against Queen’s Park.

The on-loan Cardiff City defender was injured in an incident with Will Tizzard that McPake was adamant after the game should have resulted in a penalty for the Pars.

However, the 21-year-old is expected to recover in time for the weekend as the Fifers seek to arithmetically rule out any chance of finishing in the relegation play-off spot.

More from Football

David Wotherspoon points the way for Dundee United
EXCLUSIVE: David Wotherspoon wants to stay at Dundee United for Premiership return
Lyall Cameron has scored five times for Dundee this season - here he enjoys his strike at Hearts.
Dundee braced for summer interest in star Lyall Cameron as boss Tony Docherty hails…
St Johnstone manager Craig Levein has stressed the importance of a good mindset.
Craig Levein: St Johnstone injuries are clearing up but mentality is just as crucial…
St Johnstone youngster Jackson Mylchreest.
St Johnstone kid Jackson Mylchreest scores one of the quickest goals of all time…
Dundee United's Jack Walton, in blue, celebrates with Tony Watt.
LEE WILKIE: Dundee United deserve their big moment - here's why finishing off the…
Raith Rovers defender James Brown.
James Brown insists Raith Rovers can take belief from pushing 'a really good Dundee…
Family of Jack Stewart share touching video from Dundee United Celebrations
Family of late Dundee boy, 6, share touching video from Dundee United promotion celebrations
Raith's Zak Rudden looks dejected as Airdrie celebrate their third goal.
Raith Rovers' record against promotion play-off opponents - and will it matter anyway?
Jordan McGhee and Scott Tiffoney unable to contain their joy. Image: Shutterstock
LEE WILKIE: European dream is there for Dundee - it's up to them to…
Dundee united manager Jim Goodwin
Jim Goodwin opens up on debt to Dundee United: 'It would have been easy…