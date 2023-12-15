Dunfermline Athletic’s Ewan Otoo reveals what lies behind his perfect league record this season ahead of Partick Thistle visit

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football

Dunfermline Athletic’s Ewan Otoo reveals what lies behind his perfect league record this season ahead of Partick Thistle visit

The former Celtic youngster has played every single minute of all 14 Championship matches this term.

By Iain Collin
Ewan Otoo is all smiles after signing for Dunfermline on a permanent deal in the summer.
Ewan Otoo signed a three-year deal at Dunfermline in the summer. Image: Craig Brown / DAFC.

Ewan Otoo has played every minute of every league game for Dunfermline Athletic this season – and is determined to maintain his perfect record.

The former Celtic youngster has started each one of the 20 games the Pars have played in all competitions since signing a permanent deal in the summer.

A substitution late in the Scottish Cup defeat to rivals Raith Rovers last month is his only blemish.

It is an achievement he is proud of and one he is hopeful of extending in this weekend’s home match against Partick Thistle.

And he has revealed the special measures he employs – both at East End Park and at home – to try to stave off any spells out of the team.

He said: “I’m delighted with that [100 per cent league record] and I’m hoping that’s something I can keep going.

“Obviously, I’m not in control of who’s picked in the team, but I’m just trying to control my availability.

“I’m just trying to be available as much as I can and doing the things I can do – keeping my body right and everything, and trying to prevent injuries.

“I do extra things to help with that. I stretch quite often and I also have different massage therapies for my muscles.

Otoo: ‘Helps me stay injury-free’

“I try to do that as often as I can to keep my muscles fresh and so on.

“It’s something I do at the club and in my spare time. That definitely has an impact and helps me stay injury-free.

“Hopefully that continues and I can stay in the manager’s thoughts.”

Otoo started the season in midfield and his versatility has proved vital to the team.

When defenders have spent spells on the sidelines with injury, the 21-year-old has been able to step back into the rearguard.

Dunfermline defender Ewan Otoo in action against Airdrie at the Excelsior Stadium. Image: Craig Brown / DAFC
Otoo’s versatility has been important for Dunfermline this season. Image: Craig Brown / DAFC

But he has revealed his favoured position is further forward.

The former Scotland under-17 internationalist added: “Honestly, I just enjoy playing football and being on the pitch and helping where I can.

“But I do really like playing in midfield. I feel that suits me and gets the best out of my attributes.

“I’m more than happy to play as a defender as well, though.”

Meanwhile, Otoo is optimistic that Dunfermline can maintain their recent recovery.

At one point, the Pars had won just one of seven games, but the statistics now show they have been beaten only once in their last five league games.

‘DAFC are playing well’

Sitting in fourth in the SPFL Championship table, the Fifers can close the gap on Thistle one place above them to just a single point – with a game in hand – if they can beat the Jags.

Otoo said: “The team’s doing well, although there are definitely also things we can improve on.

“But, in terms of our form at the minute, we are playing well and hopefully we can take that into the game on Saturday.

“We know if we can keep getting results then we can keep pushing up the table.

Playing Thistle on Saturday then we are looking to gain some points on them at the same time. That’s the aim.”

More from Football

Andy Barrowman at Stark's Park on the day he was unveiled as CEO by Raith Rovers in May. Image: Ross Parker / SNS Group
Andy Barrowman hopes Raith Rovers fans are 'proud' again as 12 free buses head…
Arbroath forward Jermaine Hylton. Image: SNS.
Jermaine Hylton praises 'clarity' from new Arbroath boss and explains why there's no panic
Dundee United players Declan Glass, Mathew Cudjoe, Tony Watt and Chris Mochrie, left to right
4 Dundee United options as Jim Goodwin faces sole selection conundrum for Raith Rovers…
Antonio Portales gets treatment at Ibrox but could be missing for Dundee FC in the games to come. Image: SNS
Dundee dealt bitter injury blow after Antonio Portales ruled out for extended period as…
Gordon Wallace lifts the trophy high as the team return from Hampden. Image: DC Thomson/Retro Dundee.
How a 'Dundonian born and bred' helped Dundee down Celtic to win 1973 League…
Dundee United boss Jim Goodwin speaks at the club's St Andrews training base. Image: SNS
Jim Goodwin: Dundee United can strengthen in January transfer window as Tannadice boss outlines…
Craig Levein has ruled out a St Johnstone return for David Wotherspoon.
What St Johnstone boss Craig Levein thinks about Perth return for Inverness Caley star…
Dylan Easton salutes the Raith Rovers fans after the Fife club beats Arbroath.
Dylan Easton dismisses 'luck' factor as Raith Rovers set up Dundee United 'cracker'
Dunfermline Athletic's East End Park. Image: Ross Parker / SNS Group
Dunfermline Athletic cancel training to stop illness spreading ahead of Partick Thistle clash -…
Dylan Easton in action for Raith Rovers.
From 'big-time boy' to the big time? How Raith Rovers star Dylan Easton bounced…