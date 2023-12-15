Dunfermline Athletic’s Ewan Otoo reveals what lies behind his perfect league record this season ahead of Partick Thistle visit

Ewan Otoo has played every minute of every league game for Dunfermline Athletic this season – and is determined to maintain his perfect record.

The former Celtic youngster has started each one of the 20 games the Pars have played in all competitions since signing a permanent deal in the summer.

A substitution late in the Scottish Cup defeat to rivals Raith Rovers last month is his only blemish.

It is an achievement he is proud of and one he is hopeful of extending in this weekend’s home match against Partick Thistle.

And he has revealed the special measures he employs – both at East End Park and at home – to try to stave off any spells out of the team.

He said: “I’m delighted with that [100 per cent league record] and I’m hoping that’s something I can keep going.

“Obviously, I’m not in control of who’s picked in the team, but I’m just trying to control my availability.

“I’m just trying to be available as much as I can and doing the things I can do – keeping my body right and everything, and trying to prevent injuries.

“I do extra things to help with that. I stretch quite often and I also have different massage therapies for my muscles.

Otoo: ‘Helps me stay injury-free’

“I try to do that as often as I can to keep my muscles fresh and so on.

“It’s something I do at the club and in my spare time. That definitely has an impact and helps me stay injury-free.

“Hopefully that continues and I can stay in the manager’s thoughts.”

Otoo started the season in midfield and his versatility has proved vital to the team.

When defenders have spent spells on the sidelines with injury, the 21-year-old has been able to step back into the rearguard.

But he has revealed his favoured position is further forward.

The former Scotland under-17 internationalist added: “Honestly, I just enjoy playing football and being on the pitch and helping where I can.

“But I do really like playing in midfield. I feel that suits me and gets the best out of my attributes.

“I’m more than happy to play as a defender as well, though.”

Meanwhile, Otoo is optimistic that Dunfermline can maintain their recent recovery.

At one point, the Pars had won just one of seven games, but the statistics now show they have been beaten only once in their last five league games.

‘DAFC are playing well’

Sitting in fourth in the SPFL Championship table, the Fifers can close the gap on Thistle one place above them to just a single point – with a game in hand – if they can beat the Jags.

Otoo said: “The team’s doing well, although there are definitely also things we can improve on.

“But, in terms of our form at the minute, we are playing well and hopefully we can take that into the game on Saturday.

“We know if we can keep getting results then we can keep pushing up the table.

“Playing Thistle on Saturday then we are looking to gain some points on them at the same time. That’s the aim.”