Ewan Otoo reveals East End Park ‘wow’ moment and hails Dunfermline ‘family’

Ewan Otoo was tempted by Dunfermline Athletic when playing against the Pars for Celtic B last November.

The young defender captained his side that night in the SPFL Trust Trophy and was impressed pre-match when he arrived at East End Park and took in his surroundings.

Otoo didn’t know it at the time but, just a few months later, James McPake would move to bring in the versatile defender on loan.

“I actually remember saying to one of the boys that night when I stepped out on to the pitch: ‘Wow, this is some set-up here,’ Otoo told the SPFL Trust Football Powered Podcast.

“I was really quite impressed by it: a great pitch, great facilities – the fans that night as well.”

Ewan Otoo praises Dunfermline Athletic team spirit

That move became permanent this summer when Otoo returned to sign a three-year deal.

Now is he preparing for his first match in the SPFL Trust Trophy for the Pars.

Going to the home of Championship league leaders and favourites was never going to be easy and it has been made all the more difficult by a spate of injuries.

One thing the Pars have on their side is a team spirit that is second to none.

‘Never-say-die’ Pars

“It’s a young, tight-knit group,” added Otoo. “There’s a real family mentality about the place, there’s a real togetherness.

“A never-say-die attitude is a main characteristic of the team, that’s something there within the boys and the team.

“I’ve loved it. From when I came in last season, I feel like I’ve adapted really quickly, I’ve settled in pretty well. The boys are really good with me and everything.

“Coming into this season was a very swift, very easy transition for me. I already knew all the boys, I knew the gaffer, I knew my surroundings and the fans and everything.

“I feel like it’s been quite a seamless transition.

“It’s a very good place to be, a very good place to be playing football.

“I’m really glad and really privileged to be playing here at Dunfermline.”

DAFC return to Tannadice…

Looking ahead to facing Dundee United, Otoo said that despite being underdogs, they don’t fear anyone and know they can match most if they play to their capabilities.

“We’re not scared of anyone, so we just play our own game and see where it takes us,” he said.

“It’s a very tough place to go. They play really good football.

“Last time, it took a really good last-minute strike from the Dundee United player (Matthew Cudjoe) that was our undoing.

“It was really gutting at the time when it happened but there were a lot of positives that day.”