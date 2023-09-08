Ewan Otoo reveals East End Park ‘wow’ moment and hails Dunfermline ‘family’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Ewan Otoo reveals East End Park ‘wow’ moment and hails Dunfermline ‘family’

The former Celtic defender is loving his time at the Pars.

By Craig Cairns
Ewan Otoo and his Dunfermline team-mates celebrate. Image: Craig Brown/DAFC.
Ewan Otoo was tempted by Dunfermline Athletic when playing against the Pars for Celtic B last November.

The young defender captained his side that night in the SPFL Trust Trophy and was impressed pre-match when he arrived at East End Park and took in his surroundings.

Otoo didn’t know it at the time but, just a few months later, James McPake would move to bring in the versatile defender on loan.

Dunfermline Athletic defender Ewan Otoo. Image: Craig Brown/DAFC.
“I actually remember saying to one of the boys that night when I stepped out on to the pitch: ‘Wow, this is some set-up here,’ Otoo told the SPFL Trust Football Powered Podcast.

“I was really quite impressed by it: a great pitch, great facilities – the fans that night as well.”

Ewan Otoo praises Dunfermline Athletic team spirit

That move became permanent this summer when Otoo returned to sign a three-year deal.

Now is he preparing for his first match in the SPFL Trust Trophy for the Pars.

Ewan Otoo scores his first goal for Dunfermline Athletic.
Going to the home of Championship league leaders and favourites was never going to be easy and it has been made all the more difficult by a spate of injuries.

One thing the Pars have on their side is a team spirit that is second to none.

‘Never-say-die’ Pars

“It’s a young, tight-knit group,” added Otoo. “There’s a real family mentality about the place, there’s a real togetherness.

“A never-say-die attitude is a main characteristic of the team, that’s something there within the boys and the team.

“I’ve loved it. From when I came in last season, I feel like I’ve adapted really quickly, I’ve settled in pretty well. The boys are really good with me and everything.

Robbie Mahon celebrates winning League One with fellow loanee Ewan Otoo. Image: SNS.
“Coming into this season was a very swift, very easy transition for me. I already knew all the boys, I knew the gaffer, I knew my surroundings and the fans and everything.

“I feel like it’s been quite a seamless transition.

“It’s a very good place to be, a very good place to be playing football.

“I’m really glad and really privileged to be playing here at Dunfermline.”

DAFC return to Tannadice…

Looking ahead to facing Dundee United, Otoo said that despite being underdogs, they don’t fear anyone and know they can match most if they play to their capabilities.

“We’re not scared of anyone, so we just play our own game and see where it takes us,” he said.

“It’s a very tough place to go. They play really good football.

Mathew Cudjoe of Dundee United holds off Ewan Otoo of Dunfermline.
“Last time, it took a really good last-minute strike from the Dundee United player (Matthew Cudjoe) that was our undoing.

“It was really gutting at the time when it happened but there were a lot of positives that day.”

