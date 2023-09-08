Kirriemuir family given surprises by Scotland’s rugby stars on BBC’s One Show

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Angus & The Mearns

Kirriemuir family given surprises by Scotland’s rugby stars on BBC’s One Show

Footage shows the Wilkie family receiving big surprises from Kirriemuir rugby stars Matt and Zander Fagerson.

Stephen Eighteen By Stephen Eighteen
Caitlin Wilkie after receiving a trophy at a Scotland training session. Image: BBC/The One Show.
A Kirriemuir family have been recognised on BBC’s The One Show for raising more than £150,000 for charity.

Liam and Ashley Wilkie were given Thursday night’s One Big Thank You for their support of BBSUK, which helps those with Bardet Biedl Syndrome.

Their eight-year-old daughter Caitlin is one of just seven Scots youngsters suffering from the little-known genetic condition that threatens to take their sight before the teenage years.

Photoshoot leads to big surprise

Viewers saw the rugby-mad family, including Caitlin’s sister Niamh, being taken to what they thought was a simple photoshoot to model Scotland’s kit.

They were filmed showing off their skills, and Liam is seen lifting the famous Calcutta Cup trophy.

They were then taken to a nearby training field, where Scotland’s national rugby team were going through their paces.

Scotland rugby players Matt and Zander Fagerson with Ashley, Liam, Caitlin and Niamh Wilkie at Scotland’s training session. Image: BBC/The One Show.

To the family’s shock and delight, Kirriemuir brothers Matt and Zander Fagerson made their way over at the end of the training session.

Kirriemuir player hails ‘incredible’ efforts

Matt, who has made 36 appearances for the national team, told the family: “We want to thank you for raising £150,000 for BBSUK and want to say One Big Thank You from The One Show and Scottish rugby for everything you have done.

“It’s incredible.”

The brothers were then shown gifting the family shirts and a trophy to Caitlin, which she proudly held.

The family also featured in a team photograph.

Caitlin delivers the match ball to Scotland captain Rory Darge with parents Ashley and Liam.
The prime-time programme then showed the family being invited to Murrayfield, where Caitlin delivered the match ball ahead of Scotland’s match against Italy in July.

One Show presenter’s video message

Video snippets of family and friends praising the family were also shown.

Irene Pattullo, Ashley’s mum, said: “They have put their heart and soul into raising awareness into the syndrome.”

Family friend Karen Stewart said that thanks to their fundraising efforts “people have made new friends.”

Louise Lodge was with daughter Cailey. She said: “As a parent the support you get from meeting other people who are in the same position as you are has been incredible.”

Scotland rugby players with the Wilkie family at the Scotland training session. Image: BBC/The One Show.

One Show presenter and former footballer Jermaine Jenus said: “The time and dedication you have put into raising awareness of the rare genetic disorder BBS is beyond extraordinary.

“The money you have raised will benefit families for years to come. We are sure Caitlin is so so proud of you.”

There was additionally a message from Robert Robertson, frontman of Tidelines – Ashley’s favourite band.

He said: “Just to say, how totally in awe we are of all your work raising awareness and, more importantly, funds in the fight against BBS.

“Your work is totally incredible.”

Six years since Caitlin’s diagnosis

Liam and Ashley’s fundraising campaign began after Caitlin’s diagnosis in 2017.

They recently led a Scotland team in a challenge called Carry the Gene.

It was this initiative – which saw a baton transported by runners, walkers and cyclists from John o’ Groats to the Borders – that led to the Wilkies being invited to Murrayfield.

