Home Lifestyle Property

Spectacular extended Fife farmhouse with unspoilt views of East Neuk countryside hits the market

Milton Muir Farmhouse, on the outskirts of Anstruther, is for sale at a guide price of £650,000.

By Neil Henderson
Milton Muir farmhouse in Anstruther is up for sale.
Milton Muir Farmhouse in Anstruther is up for sale. Image: Rettie and Co

A spectacular extended Fife farmhouse with unspoilt views of the East Neuk countryside has hit the market.

Milton Muir Farmhouse, on the outskirts of Anstruther, has been remodelled to create a spacious family home.

Expert craftsmanship has helped marry the rustic original house with the contemporary extension and refurbishment.

Milton Muir offers a fully-fitted kitchen as well as an ample dining area for entertaining.

The traditional farmhouse has been refurbished and extended.
The traditional farmhouse has been refurbished and extended. Image: Rettie and Co
Milton Muir offers a spacious dining area with stunning views.
Milton Muir offers a spacious dining area with stunning views. Image: Rettie and Co
Fully fitted kitchen area.
The fully-fitted kitchen area. Image: Rettie and Co
A free-standing preparation area and breakfast bar.
A free-standing preparation area and breakfast bar. Image: Rettie and Co
The kitchen at Milton Muir farmhouse. Image: Rettie and Co
Another image of the beautifully fitted kitchen.
The kitchen has been finished to a high standard. Image: Rettie and Co
The property offers stunning views of the East Neuk countryside.
Doors out to the garden space offer stunning views. Image: Rettie and Co
The large dining area at Milton Muir farmhouse.
The living areas are large and bright. Image: Rettie and Co

The dining space is completed with floor to ceiling windows offering magnificent views across the East Neuk countryside.

There is also a well-appointed living room and lounge area and the property even has its own boot room.

Upstairs, there are four large and accommodating bedrooms as well as en-suite bathroom.

Milton Muir also comes fitted with an air source heating system.

The Lounge.
A cosy lounge. Image: Rettie and Co.
The hall and reception area.
The hall and reception area. Image: Rettie and Co
Lovely wooden floor in the living room.
Traditional wooden floor in the living room. Image: Rettie and Co
The master bedroom.
The stylish master bedroom. Image: Rettie and Co
One of the large spacious bedrooms.
The bedrooms are spacious. Image: Rettie and Co
One of the four bedrooms at Milton Muir farmhouse.
One of the four bedrooms at Milton Muir farmhouse. Image: Rettie and Co
Bathroom fitted to a high standard.
The main bathroom. Image: Rettie and Co
The bathroom.
Brick-effect tiles in another bathroom. Image: Rettie and Co
Every room has been expertly refurbished.
Every room has been expertly refurbished. Image: Rettie and Co
One of the bedrooms.
One of the bedrooms. Image: Rettie and Co
The rear garden and terrace.
The rear garden and terrace. Image: Rettie and Co
Milton Muir is now on the market at £650,000.
Milton Muir is now on the market at £650,000. Image: Rettie and Co

Outdoors there us a large garden and a terrace area to the rear, which is ideal for relaxing and al-fresco dining.

The Anstruther farmhouse is being marketed by Rettie and Co with a guide price of £650,000.

Open viewings for the property are taking place on Saturday and Sunday between 11am and 1pm.

Elsewhere in Fife, a St Andrews town centre flat has gone on the market for more than three times the price of an average home in the kingdom.

And a secluded home inside a converted flour mill is for sale in Lundin Links.

