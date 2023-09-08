Spectacular extended Fife farmhouse with unspoilt views of East Neuk countryside hits the market

A spectacular extended Fife farmhouse with unspoilt views of the East Neuk countryside has hit the market.

Milton Muir Farmhouse, on the outskirts of Anstruther, has been remodelled to create a spacious family home.

Expert craftsmanship has helped marry the rustic original house with the contemporary extension and refurbishment.

Milton Muir offers a fully-fitted kitchen as well as an ample dining area for entertaining.

The dining space is completed with floor to ceiling windows offering magnificent views across the East Neuk countryside.

There is also a well-appointed living room and lounge area and the property even has its own boot room.

Upstairs, there are four large and accommodating bedrooms as well as en-suite bathroom.

Milton Muir also comes fitted with an air source heating system.

Outdoors there us a large garden and a terrace area to the rear, which is ideal for relaxing and al-fresco dining.

The Anstruther farmhouse is being marketed by Rettie and Co with a guide price of £650,000.

Open viewings for the property are taking place on Saturday and Sunday between 11am and 1pm.

