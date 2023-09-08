Stylish St Andrews flat on the market for three times price of average home

A stylish flat in the heart of St Andrews has gone on the market – but costs more than three times the average price of a home in Fife.

The property on Howard Place in the town centre is just a short walk from the famous Old Course and beach.

Despite its location on a terraced street, the flat is well-equipped for family living with several spacious rooms and modern amenities.

The flat is up for sale at offers over £750,000 – more than three times as much as the average Fife property, according to Rightmove.

A long hallway in the flat leads to a kitchen and dining room, overlooking the terraced courtyard.

Like the rest of the apartment, the kitchen has recently been refurbished, with a tasteful, modern look offering a cosy country feel.

All three bedrooms are spacious with high ceilings and plenty of cupboard storage.

The two larger bedrooms are at the front of the property and the third bedroom looks onto the courtyard, as part of a recent extension.

The ground-floor apartment also features a large family bathroom and a smaller shower room off the third bedroom.

Both are finished to a high standard with dark brickwork-effect tiles contrasting the white bathroom suite.

To the rear of the property, the terraced courtyard garden provides an outdoor entertaining space.

Estate agent Rettie & Co, which is marketing the St Andrews flat, expects plenty of interest and is encouraging early viewing.

