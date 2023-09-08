Stylish St Andrews flat on the market for three times price of average home

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle Property

Stylish St Andrews flat on the market for three times price of average home

The ground-floor apartment has a highly-sought after town centre location.

By Andrew Robson
The garden courtyard garden is accessed from the rear hallway
The garden courtyard at the St Andrews flat. Image; Rettie & Co.

A stylish flat in the heart of St Andrews has gone on the market – but costs more than three times the average price of a home in Fife.

The property on Howard Place in the town centre is just a short walk from the famous Old Course and beach.

Despite its location on a terraced street, the flat is well-equipped for family living with several spacious rooms and modern amenities.

The flat is up for sale at offers over £750,000 – more than three times as much as the average Fife property, according to Rightmove.

St Andrews flat on the market for three times the price of an average home
The flat is on Howard Place. Image: Rettie & Co
The hallway at the spectacular St Andrews flat
The hallway has a tartan carpet. Image: Rettie & Co
The cosy but spacious living room. Image: Rettie & Co
The living space is bright and homely at St Andrews flat
The living room features a fireplace. Image: Rettie and Co

A long hallway in the flat leads to a kitchen and dining room, overlooking the terraced courtyard.

Like the rest of the apartment, the kitchen has recently been refurbished, with a tasteful, modern look offering a cosy country feel.

The spacious kitchen-diner at the St Andrews flat
The refurbished kitchen-diner at the St Andrews flat. Image: Rettie & Co
The St Andrews home was recently refurbished and extended to a very high standard
The kitchen has a country feel. Image: Rettie & Co

All three bedrooms are spacious with high ceilings and plenty of cupboard storage.

The two larger bedrooms are at the front of the property and the third bedroom looks onto the courtyard, as part of a recent extension.

The mater bedroom at the St Andrews property
The impressive master bedroom at the property. Image: Rettie & co
The rooms have plenty of natural light. Image: Rettie & Co
The third bedroom looks onto the terraced courtyard. Image: Rettie & Co
Bedroom at 8B Howard Place St Andrews
All the bedrooms boast high ceilings. Image: Rettie & Co
There is room for guests. Image: Rettie & Co

The ground-floor apartment also features a large family bathroom and a smaller shower room off the third bedroom.

Both are finished to a high standard with dark brickwork-effect tiles contrasting the white bathroom suite.

To the rear of the property, the terraced courtyard garden provides an outdoor entertaining space.

The large family bathroom with brickwork-effect tiles at the St Andrews flat
The large family bathroom with brickwork-effect tiles. Image: Rettie & Co
The modern family bathroom with shower over the bath. Image.
The modern family bathroom with a shower over the bath. Image: Rettie & Co
The outdoor courtyard to the rear of the St Andrews flat
The outdoor courtyard to the rear. Image: Rettie & Co

Estate agent Rettie & Co, which is marketing the St Andrews flat, expects plenty of interest and is encouraging early viewing.

Elsewhere in Fife, a secluded home in a converted flour mill in Lundin Links has hit the market for offers over £745,000.

A family villa in the Fife village made famous by Outlander is also for sale.

