Secluded Fife home in converted flour mill has own sauna and stunning grand hallway

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle Property

Secluded Fife home in converted flour mill has own sauna and stunning grand hallway

The 18th-century Old Millhouse also has a burn running through its grounds.

By Chloe Burrell
C-listed former flour mill in Lundin Links, Fife.
The Old Millhouse in Lundin Links is on the market for offers over £745,000. Image: Rettie

A secluded Fife home inside a C-listed former flour mill has gone up for sale.

The 18th-century Old Millhouse in Lundin Links, which is nestled among trees, is being marketed for offers over £745,000.

The characterful five-bedroom property even has its own sauna and a burn running through the grounds.

One of the most eye-catching features of the property is the grand hallway with exposed brickwork and large windows, flooding the area with natural light.

A drone image of the C-listed former flour mill in Lundin Links.
The Lundin Links property is nestled among trees. Image: Rettie
Inside the former flour mill in Lundin Links.
The grand hallway and staircase. Image: Rettie
The large kitchen/dining room in the former flour mill in Lundin Links.
The kitchen has a country cottage feel. Image: Rettie
The kitchen/dining room in the former flour mill in Lundin Links.
A breakfast bar in the kitchen. Image: Rettie
Kitchen/dining room in former flour mill in Lundin Links.
There is an Aga cooker. Image: Rettie
Kitchen/dining room in former flour mill in Lundin Links.
There is space to sit down for a meal. Image: Rettie

Downstairs, there is a large kitchen and dining room boasting an Aga cooker – giving it a country cottage feel – along with a breakfast bar and access to the back garden.

There is also a family sitting room with beautiful exposed wooden beams, an open fire and a formal dining area.

The garden room, currently used for games and leading to an outdoor terrace, will keep family and friends entertained.

Sitting room in former flour mill in Lundin Links.
The sitting room with exposed wooden beams. Image: Rettie
Sitting room in former flour mill in Lundin Links.
The sitting room has a large open fire. Image: Rettie
Sitting room in former flour mill in Lundin Links.
There is plenty of room for entertaining. Image: Rettie
Utility room in former flour mill in Lundin Links.
The utility room provides lots of storage space. Image: Rettie
Formal dining room in former flour mill in Lundin Links.
A formal dining room is the ideal spot for guests. Image: Rettie
Garden room in former mill in Lundin Links.
The garden room is used for relaxing and playing games. Image: Rettie
Toilet in former flour mill in Lundin Links.
The handy downstairs toilet. Image: Rettie

Other features include a garden store, a utility room and a toilet.

Upstairs is a stunning galleried landing, featuring more of the exposed brickwork of the former mill, leading to four bedrooms and two bathrooms.

There is a further bedroom with an en-suite bathroom, dressing room and sauna at attic level.

Galleried landing in former flour mill in Lundin Links.
The stunning galleried landing. Image: Rettie
Galleried landing in former flour mill in Lundin Links.
The upstairs hallway with more of the exposed stonework. Image: Rettie
Bedroom in former flour mill in Lundin Links.
One of the bedrooms in the Old Millhouse. Image: Rettie
Bedroom in former flour mill in Lundin Links.
The bedrooms are spacious. Image: Rettie
Bedroom in former flour mill in Lundin Links.
One of the bedrooms is in the attic space. Image: Rettie
Bedroom in former flour mill in Lundin Links.
The five-bedroom property has character throughout. Image: Rettie
Bedroom in former flour mill in Lundin Links.
There are plenty of rooms for visitors. Image: Rettie
Bathroom in former flour mill in Lundin Links.
One of two bathrooms. Image: Rettie
Bathroom in old flour mill in Lundin Links.
The bathrooms are spacious. Image: Rettie
Sauna in former flour mill in Lundin Links.
The sauna is in the attic. Image: Rettie

Subject to permission, there is scope to create a self-contained flat within the house.

Outside, the Old Millhouse has an extensive, leafy garden bounded by the Keil Burn to both the north and east.

It also features a double garage with loft storage.

Garden at former flour mill in Lundin Links.
The property is surrounded by a leafy garden. Image: Rettie
Garden at former flour mill in Lundin Links.
The old mill is surrounded by trees. Image: Rettie
Outside at former flour mill in Lundin Links.
The former mill dates from the 18th century. Image: Rettie
Keil Burn at former flour mill in Lundin Links
The Keil Burn runs next to the property. Image: Rettie
Private path at former flour mill in Lundin Links.
A private path leads to the home. Image: Rettie

The Old Millhouse in Lundin Links is being marketed for sale by Rettie for offers over £745,000.

Elsewhere in Fife, a Dalgety Bay home boasting panoramic views over the Forth bridges is on the market for offers over £475,000.

Meanwhile in Dundee, another grand property has been converted for modern living.

More from Property

Dundee West End family home within a Mansion
For sale: Four-bed family home nestled within Dundee mansion
A view from the front of the Dalgety Bay property overlooking the Forth bridges
Fife family home boasts panoramic views over Forth bridges
How the Links Parade development would have looked. Image: GFiveThree Architects
Carnoustie links hotel flats rejected - even after developer raised floor level FIVE metres…
3
The home is under construction on a prime site overlooking Loch Tay. Image: Irving Geddes
Chance to own newbuild Perthshire home in stunning setting next to Loch Tay
The front of Park House
Stately Kinross-shire home with Loch Leven views hits the market
Rossmere Lodge with views across the Montrose Basin
First chance to own stunning £425k home on the edge of Montrose Basin
Auchendoune is a handsome B listed arts and crafts house.
Outstanding arts and crafts mansion house has unbeatable views to Doune Castle
Picturesque Burnbank in Newtyle
Picturesque Angus home with burn running through garden on market for £470k
The kitchen area of the showhome at Strathmartine Park
Strathmartine Park: First look inside new homes at former Dundee hospital site
The housing development would be at the bottom of Pitalpin Street, off Liff Road, near to Pitalpin House
Dundee developer reveals plans for 45 new homes

Conversation