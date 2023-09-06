Secluded Fife home in converted flour mill has own sauna and stunning grand hallway

A secluded Fife home inside a C-listed former flour mill has gone up for sale.

The 18th-century Old Millhouse in Lundin Links, which is nestled among trees, is being marketed for offers over £745,000.

The characterful five-bedroom property even has its own sauna and a burn running through the grounds.

One of the most eye-catching features of the property is the grand hallway with exposed brickwork and large windows, flooding the area with natural light.

Downstairs, there is a large kitchen and dining room boasting an Aga cooker – giving it a country cottage feel – along with a breakfast bar and access to the back garden.

There is also a family sitting room with beautiful exposed wooden beams, an open fire and a formal dining area.

The garden room, currently used for games and leading to an outdoor terrace, will keep family and friends entertained.

Other features include a garden store, a utility room and a toilet.

Upstairs is a stunning galleried landing, featuring more of the exposed brickwork of the former mill, leading to four bedrooms and two bathrooms.

There is a further bedroom with an en-suite bathroom, dressing room and sauna at attic level.

Subject to permission, there is scope to create a self-contained flat within the house.

Outside, the Old Millhouse has an extensive, leafy garden bounded by the Keil Burn to both the north and east.

It also features a double garage with loft storage.

The Old Millhouse in Lundin Links is being marketed for sale by Rettie for offers over £745,000.

