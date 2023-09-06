For sale: Four-bed family home nestled within Dundee mansion

An exceptional four-bedroom family home has come to market in a Dundee West End mansion.

The Farington Street property forms part of the divided mansion and is set against the backdrop of beautifully landscaped gardens.

On the market with agents Northwood for offers over £300,000, the spacious property sits just off Perth Road and is minutes away from Dundee city centre.

Set across two storeys, the family home offers an abundance of versatile living spaces in the former mansion house.

Upon entering the building you are greeted by a spacious hallway which acts as the central hub of this home.

The hallways leads you to the bright carpeted lounge which looks across the well-kept garden.

Also on the ground floor is the modern kitchen-dining space which is finished to a high standard with ample surface space, with a connecting utility room.

Downstairs is complete with two spacious double bedrooms adorned with fitted wardrobes and an artfully-designed family bathroom.

Ascending the spiral staircase to the upper level, you are greeted by a versatile open-plan space that can serve as an additional sitting area or a private study.

Two more spacious double bedrooms are in the attic maisonette and are accompanied by three substantial walk-in storage areas that could be converted into an extra bathroom.

The home, nestled within the former mansion, is complete with courtyard parking as well as a private garage within a small garage block.

Accessible to all residents, the standout communal gardens provide an enchanting backdrop for relaxation and leisure.

