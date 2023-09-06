For sale: Four-bed family home nestled within Dundee mansion

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle Property

For sale: Four-bed family home nestled within Dundee mansion

Set across two storeys, the property is minutes away from Dundee city centre.

By Andrew Robson
Dundee West End family home within a Mansion
The exceptional West End family home. Image: Northwood

An exceptional four-bedroom family home has come to market in a Dundee West End mansion.

The Farington Street property forms part of the divided mansion and is set against the backdrop of beautifully landscaped gardens.

On the market with agents Northwood for offers over £300,000, the spacious property sits just off Perth Road and is minutes away from Dundee city centre.

Set across two storeys, the family home offers an abundance of versatile living spaces in the former mansion house.

Courtyard at the Dundee family home in a mansion which has hit the market
The courtyard at the Farington Street home. Image: Northwood.
To go with story by Andrew Robson. West End Dundee Mansion house Picture shows; Farington Street Manion . Farington Street Dundee, DD2. Supplied by Northwood Date; 06/09/2023
A highlight of the property is the beautifully landscaped shared garden. Image: Northwood.

Upon entering the building you are greeted by a spacious hallway which acts as the central hub of this home.

The hallways leads you to the bright carpeted lounge which looks across the well-kept garden.

The living room at the Dundee West End mansion for sale
Downstairs living room at the Dundee property. Image: Northwood.
The living room is bright and spacious.
The living room is bright and spacious. Image: Northwood.
The living room looks out onto the landscaped gardens.
The living room looks out onto the landscaped gardens. Image: Northwood.
Well-finished spiral staircase leads to the second floor in the four bed family home.
Well-finished spiral staircase leads to the second floor. Image: Northwood.

Also on the ground floor is the modern kitchen-dining space which is finished to a high standard with ample surface space, with a connecting utility room.

The modern kitchen in the Dundee home.
The modern kitchen lets in plenty natural light. Image: Northwood.
The kitchen at the Dundee mansion split into family homes
The kitchen is spacious. Image Northwood.
Wide shot of the modern kitchen diner.
Wide shot of the modern kitchen diner. Image: Northwood.
The utility room is just off the kitchen at the four bed home.
The utility room just off the kitchen. Image: Northwood.

Downstairs is complete with two spacious double bedrooms adorned with fitted wardrobes and an artfully-designed family bathroom.

One of the downstairs bedrooms at the Dundee West End property
One of the downstairs bedrooms. Image: Northwood.
The family bathroom features a shower above the bath.
The family bathroom features a shower above the bath. Image: Northwood.

Ascending the spiral staircase to the upper level, you are greeted by a versatile open-plan space that can serve as an additional sitting area or a private study.

Two more spacious double bedrooms are in the attic maisonette and are accompanied by three substantial walk-in storage areas that could be converted into an extra bathroom.

The upstairs landing area could be used as a second lounge.
The upstairs landing area could be used as a second lounge. Image: Northwood.
There are two further bedrooms upstairs.
There are two further bedrooms upstairs. Image: Northwood.
The upstairs rooms can be used as an office at the Dundee mansion home
The upstairs rooms can be used as an office. Image: Northwood.

The home, nestled within the former mansion, is complete with courtyard parking as well as a private garage within a small garage block.

Accessible to all residents, the standout communal gardens provide an enchanting backdrop for relaxation and leisure.

The shared garden at the Dundee family home offers great privacy.
The shared garden offers great privacy. Image: Northwood.

Elsewhere in Dundee, The Courier was given an exclusive look inside the showhome at Strathmartine Park – on the grounds of the former Strathmartine Hospital.

And in Fife, a large family bungalow boasting panoramic views over the iconic Forth bridges is being marketed for offers over £475,000.

More from Property

A view from the front of the Dalgety Bay property overlooking the Forth bridges
Fife family home boasts panoramic views over Forth bridges
How the Links Parade development would have looked. Image: GFiveThree Architects
Carnoustie links hotel flats rejected - even after developer raised floor level FIVE metres…
3
The home is under construction on a prime site overlooking Loch Tay. Image: Irving Geddes
Chance to own newbuild Perthshire home in stunning setting next to Loch Tay
The front of Park House
Stately Kinross-shire home with Loch Leven views hits the market
Rossmere Lodge with views across the Montrose Basin
First chance to own stunning £425k home on the edge of Montrose Basin
Auchendoune is a handsome B listed arts and crafts house.
Outstanding arts and crafts mansion house has unbeatable views to Doune Castle
Picturesque Burnbank in Newtyle
Picturesque Angus home with burn running through garden on market for £470k
The kitchen area of the showhome at Strathmartine Park
Strathmartine Park: First look inside new homes at former Dundee hospital site
The housing development would be at the bottom of Pitalpin Street, off Liff Road, near to Pitalpin House
Dundee developer reveals plans for 45 new homes
Shore House in Culross.
For sale: Huge family villa with grand first-floor entrance in Fife Outlander village

Conversation