Strathmartine Park: First look inside new homes at former Dundee hospital site

The first batch of homes in the grounds of the former Strathmartine Hospital near Dundee has gone on the market.

Seven properties at Strathmartine Park have already been snapped up since viewings started at the weekend.

Works are expected to last for the next three years, as 182 properties are built by Miller Homes.

Former prefab houses that once stood on the site were demolished to make way for the first phase of development.

The derelict main former hospital building remains standing.

The Courier has been given an exclusive look inside the showhome, a Bridgeford model, showing how a finished property could look.

A total of 17 different house styles will make up the Strathmartine Park development.

Homes currently available to buy range in price from £320,000 to £398,000.

Lynsey Brown, regional sales director at Miller Homes, says it has been one of the firm’s most popular launches in recent years.

‘Terrific interest’ in Strathmartine Park housing development

She said: “We’ve had a terrific amount of interest since we opened up the show house on Saturday.

“People connected to the hospital have been among those coming to get a look at the development.

“Seven properties have already been sold, which is one of the most successful launches in years.”

Lynsey added: “It’s come a long way since the first spade went in the ground in late February.

“The homes on the estate will comprise of three, four and five bedrooms.

“It’s a stunning site so close to the city.”

Plans for more than 200 homes on Strathmartine Hospital site

Miller says it will be paying homage to local people when it eventually unveils street names for the development.

The main Strathmartine Hospital building, which shut in 2003, has become a target for vandalism and fireraising in recent years.

Plans for more than 200 homes in the surrounding grounds were approved in April 2022.