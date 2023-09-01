Strathmartine Park: First look inside new homes at former Dundee hospital site

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Strathmartine Park: First look inside new homes at former Dundee hospital site

Seven houses have already been sold at the Miller Homes development.

By James Simpson
The kitchen area of the showhome at Strathmartine Park
The kitchen area of the showhome at Strathmartine Park. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

The first batch of homes in the grounds of the former Strathmartine Hospital near Dundee has gone on the market.

Seven properties at Strathmartine Park have already been snapped up since viewings started at the weekend.

Works are expected to last for the next three years, as 182 properties are built by Miller Homes.

Former prefab houses that once stood on the site were demolished to make way for the first phase of development.

The derelict main former hospital building remains standing.

The Courier has been given an exclusive look inside the showhome, a Bridgeford model, showing how a finished property could look.

Miller Homes has opened its Strathmartine Park showhome
The Bridgeford showhome. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
A Bridgeford model at Strathmartine Park
The new properties are being built in the grounds of the former hospital. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
The hallway with feature staircase. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
The lounge. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Each home will have customising options for potential buyers. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
The living room can be made to look modern and stylish. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Through the doors to the dining area and garden. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
The separate dining room. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
The modern fitted kitchen: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

A total of 17 different house styles will make up the Strathmartine Park development.

Homes currently available to buy range in price from £320,000 to £398,000.

Lynsey Brown, regional sales director at Miller Homes, says it has been one of the firm’s most popular launches in recent years.

‘Terrific interest’ in Strathmartine Park housing development

She said: “We’ve had a terrific amount of interest since we opened up the show house on Saturday.

“People connected to the hospital have been among those coming to get a look at the development.

“Seven properties have already been sold, which is one of the most successful launches in years.”

The Bridgeford’s open-plan kitchen and breakfast dining area. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Rooms can be used as offices. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
The upper landing. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Looking into the main bedroom. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
The main bedroom. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
A walk-in dressing room. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Another of the property’s bedrooms. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
A bedroom with en-suite. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
The main bathroom. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
The showhome’s rear garden. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
The showhome has a north-facing garden. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

Lynsey added: “It’s come a long way since the first spade went in the ground in late February.

“The homes on the estate will comprise of three, four and five bedrooms.

“It’s a stunning site so close to the city.”

Plans for more than 200 homes on Strathmartine Hospital site

Miller says it will be paying homage to local people when it eventually unveils street names for the development.

The main Strathmartine Hospital building, which shut in 2003, has become a target for vandalism and fireraising in recent years.

Plans for more than 200 homes in the surrounding grounds were approved in April 2022.

