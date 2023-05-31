Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark.
Police probe after damage caused to former Dundee hospital

The incident took place at the old Strathmartine Hospital building on Baldovan Road between Thursday, May 25 and Sunday, May 29.

By Chloe Burrell
Police have issued an appeal after damage was caused to the old Strathmartine Hospital. Image: Ron Cathro

Police have issued an appeal for information after serious damage was caused to a former Dundee hospital.

Damage was caused to several windows at the site – which is currently undergoing renovation.

The cost of replacing the damage is around £100,000.

Police Constable Craig Gunn said: “A considerable amount of damage has been caused and this incident is being treated as malicious mischief.

“The cost of replacement is estimated at around £100,000.

“We are appealing to anyone who saw anything suspicious, including anyone entering the site via the fencing, to get in touch.

“If you can help please contact us on 101, quoting incident number 0821 of Friday, 26 May, 2023, or make a call anonymously to the charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”

