Police probe after damage caused to former Dundee hospital

Police have issued an appeal for information after serious damage was caused to a former Dundee hospital.

The incident took place at the old Strathmartine Hospital building on Baldovan Road between Thursday, May 25 and Sunday, May 29.

Damage was caused to several windows at the site – which is currently undergoing renovation.

The cost of replacing the damage is around £100,000.

Police Constable Craig Gunn said: “A considerable amount of damage has been caused and this incident is being treated as malicious mischief.

“The cost of replacement is estimated at around £100,000.

“We are appealing to anyone who saw anything suspicious, including anyone entering the site via the fencing, to get in touch.

“If you can help please contact us on 101, quoting incident number 0821 of Friday, 26 May, 2023, or make a call anonymously to the charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”