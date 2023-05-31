Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark.
How a Perthshire art gallery is thriving despite the cost-of-living crisis

Paula Anderson launched Hatton House Art & Design in Dunkeld during the pandemic. Now she's looking to the future.

Paula Anderson of Hatton House Art & Design. Image: Hatton House Art & Design.
By Gavin Harper

A Perthshire artist who opened her own gallery she felt during the Covid pandemic was the “perfect time” to launch the venture.

Paula Anderson runs Hatton House Art & Design in Dunkeld

She said it has taken years of learning new skills for her to get to where she is today.

We found out more about her business journey so far, and her plans for the future.

Q. How and why did you start in business?

When the pandemic hit, my lifelong dream of opening up my art gallery quickly came into necessary focus.

When the space became available, I decided to just go for it. My gut feeling was that it was perfect timing.

Q. How did you get to where you are today?

Years of self development, confidence building, learning new skills, building a brand, never taking my eye off the goal – all mixed in with a little luck and perfect timing.

Q. Who has helped you along the way?

My family, especially my husband and my children.

My amazing friends and mentors who are always on hand should I need any help or even just a pep talk.

Inside the Hatton House Art & Design gallery. Image: Hatton House Art & Design

Business advisers such as GrowBiz who offer free, invaluable advice, and of course not forgetting the talented artists exhibiting in the gallery, for taking a chance on me, my passion and dream and being supportive from day one.

Q. What was your biggest mistake?

Purchasing large amounts of small item stock, which took away attention from the exhibiting art.

Q. What is your greatest achievement to date?

Having my two children, who are a credit to themselves. And of course, opening Hatton House Art & Design and making a success of it .

Q. How has the cost of living crisis impacted your business?

We are finding customers are less trusting of banks and with little interest to gain, are wanting to invest in something tangible.

Art usually retains its value, or increases so this is a positive for us.

We have a few artists on a rapid trajectory who are gaining recognition and reach.

And we are finding our clients are investing now, knowing the artwork they have bought will see a healthy increase in value.

Q. What do you hope to achieve in the future?

I would like to open another gallery so that our artists’ portfolio can increase.

Paula said opening the gallery during the pandemic felt like “perfect timing”. Image: Hatton House Art & Design.

I have always wanted to open up retreats/healing centres and creative therapy will play a big role in this.

We would also like to hire a full time manager and an assistant.

Q. What is the hardest thing about running your own business?

It never stops! I am incredibly grateful to have my own art gallery but it’s hard work and you have to put in a lot more hours than if you were working for someone else.

Q. Any advice to wannabe entrepreneurs?

Learn anything you can about running a business before setting up and just go for it.

With each failure, you have learned a lesson which brings you one step closer to success.

