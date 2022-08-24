Picture exclusive: We go on site with bulldozers at Strathmartine Hospital demolition These photos show demolition work at Strathmartine Hospital where 18 buildings have been pulled down in the name of progress. By Graeme Strachan August 24 2022, 6.00am Updated: August 24 2022, 10.33am 0 comments Central Demolition have been working to prepare the Strathmartine Hospital site for housing. [[intro]] [[title]] [[text]] [[button_text]] [[outro]] Tags Angus Council Central Demolition Miller Homes Past Times Strathmartine Hospital Conversation Close Already registered? Sign in [[title_reg]] Email address Display name Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Password Show Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number. Register By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy Or sign up with Facebook Google Complete Registration [[content_reg_complete]] Back to [[site_name]] Don't have an account? Register [[title_login]] Email address Password Show Login Or login with Facebook Google Forgotten your password? Reset it Remembered your password? Sign in Email address Reset Password Don't have an account? Register [[title]] Display Name Save More from Past Times Dundee University archives exhibition uncovers city's Tales of the Unexpected 0 Do you remember the distinctive décor and under-18s discos at The Venue in Dundee? 0 Dundee murderer Andrew Hunter was man of 'exceptional depravity' who strangled wife with dog… 0 In pictures: How Kirkton High became Baldragon Academy... then rubble 0 Would a double-decker road crossing on stumps of old Tay Rail Bridge have worked? 1 How pop star Darius Campbell Danesh touched hearts of his Dundee fans 0 Were you taught to dance at Lochee's Star Ballroom by Dundee’s Fred and Ginger? 1 There's been a movie! When DCI Jim Taggart opened the Dundee Odeon in 1993 0 The King's Dundee links: Elvis Presley's missing false tooth and Tayside football family ties 0 Forgotten pictures tell story of Dundee's dramatic win over Rangers - and that fedora 0 More from The Courier River Tay pollution warnings could be lifted as Dundee sewage pipe repair completed 0 Lexus NX the perfect luxury SUV for Scotland's roads 0 Dundee boss Gary Bowyer on the influence of Brian Clough, love of Nottingham Forest… 0 Former Comrie bank to be turned into takeaway 0 LISTEN: How Perth has become one of the worst affected by the cost-of-living crisis Arbroath housebreaker who plundered man's wardrobe is snared by bathtub bloodstain
Conversation