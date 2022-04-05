Strathmartine Hospital: Call for lessons to be learned as 212-home plan clears final planning hurdle

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Strathmartine Hospital: Call for lessons to be learned as 212-home plan clears final planning hurdle

By Graham Brown
April 5 2022, 3.18pm Updated: April 6 2022, 1.22pm
Angus councillors unanimously approved the Strathmartine masterplan.

The long-awaited development of Strathmartine Hospital has cleared its final planning hurdle.

And there are hopes the diggers will move in soon to start work on more than 200 homes there.

But councillors say lessons must be learned over the saga surrounding the sprawling site.

It has drained emergency resources for decades.

Strathmartine has been a magnet for firebugs and vandals since NHS Tayside finally shut its doors in 2003.

The one-time Baldovan Institution for “imbecile and idiot children” has witnessed hundreds of incidents.

The latest occurred as recently as last week.

Strathmartine Hospital
Police are regularly called to deal with incidents at Strathmartine Hospital.

Masterplan approval

Angus development standards committee considered the detailed masterplan for 212 new homes on Tuesday.

Permission for the conversion, restoration and extension of the hospital administration block and cottage into 12 houses has already been approved.

There will be 28 affordable homes built on the Ashton Terrace side of the site.

An additional £700,000-plus is being commuted for more social housing elsewhere in Angus.

Strathmartine Hospital
An artist’s impression of some of the proposed Strathmartine Hospital housing.

And the education contribution from the scheme will be almost £2 million.

A large part of that will go towards increasing the capacity of Strathmartine primary school.

Almost 240 trees will be felled on the site – around half of those for health and safety reasons.

But councillors heard replacement planting will eventually see almost 1,000 trees added.

The project is to be phased over six years.

Planning agent Robert Evans said Miller Homes and Chamberlain Developments welcomed the conditional approval recommendation from officials.

“It has been a long, winding and bumpy road,” he said.

And he said the developers had tried to respond positively to local objections.

It has included increasing parking in the area of Ashton Terrace and dropping a plan for construction traffic to use that road.

Lessons to be learned

Montrose SNP councillor Bill Duff said lessons must be learned from the saga of the brownfield site.

“We often talk about win/win situations, but I think here we have a quadruple win,” he said.

“The NHS has obviously received a significant bounty for the site.

“There is a plus for the council with social housing and significant money going in to primary and secondary education.

“And there is a win for the fire service and police because Strathmartine Hospital has been a huge burden on both of those with fire-raising and vandalism over many years.

One of many fires at Strathmartine Hospital.

“But when the NHS leave a site they just lock the door, employ a security guard and leave the council and the emergency services to deal with all the problems.

“I don’t think that’s particularly acceptable to me.

“If it was a steel plant or a chemical plant they wouldn’t be allowed to do that.

“I think that’s a thing we need to think about – a bit of joined-up thinking.

“But I’m very pleased to see this and I wish them every success to get the job done.”

Planning convener’s delight

Councillors unanimously backed the official green light recommendation.

And planning committee chairman David Lumgair said the timing of the approval could not have been better.

“I have been on development standards for 23 years so I was here at the outset of this planning application,” he said.

“It has been a long and bumpy road,” said the Arbroath West and Letham Conservative.

“But I always hoped this would come before me before I retired.

“I am retiring from the council in May, so it gives me great pleasure to move this for approval.”

Dark history: The story of Strathmartine Hospital

