Home Lifestyle Property

Cosy St Andrews Golf Cottage a stone’s throw from Old Course for sale with £680k price tag

The two-bedroom house dates from the mid-1800s.

By Chloe Burrell
The Golf Cottage fronts onto North Street in St Andrews. Image: Savills
The Golf Cottage fronts onto North Street in St Andrews. Image: Savills

A cosy cottage just a stone’s throw from the Old Course in St Andrews has gone up for sale with a near-£700,000 price tag.

The Golf Cottage on Albany Place – which fronts onto North Street – dates from the mid-1800s.

It is close to the house where Old Tom Morris – known as the Grand Old Man of Golf and one of the sport’s pioneers – once lived.

The two-bedroom home has been refurbished to a high standard to offer a modern feel.

On entry, a vestibule opens to a corridor which runs the length of the house, leading to a back door.

The Golf Cottage in St Andrews.
The Golf Cottage. Image: Savills
Entrance hall at The Golf Cottage, St Andrews.
The entrance hall and corridor. Image: Savills
Living room at The Golf Cottage, St Andrews.
The living room. Image: Savills
Kitchen at The Golf Cottage, St Andrews.
The modern kitchen. Image: Savills

Just off the corridor, there is a kitchen and living area.

The living room has a slate fireplace and a window seat.

The kitchen has been carefully designed to allow for plenty of storage and room for a breakfast bar.

The first bedroom is south-facing, looking over the courtyard.

It has a large roof light, walk-in wardrobe and en-suite shower room.

The second bedroom is opposite the living room.

Bedroom at The Golf Cottage, St Andrews.
The first bedroom Image: Savills
En-suite shower room at The Golf Cottage, St Andrews.
Bedroom one has an en-suite shower room. Image: Savills
Bedroom at The Golf Cottage, St Andrews.
The second bedroom. Image: Savills
Shower room at The Golf Cottage, St Andrews.
The mains shower room. Image: Savills
Outside area of The Golf Cottage, St Andrews.
The sheltered courtyard. Image: Savills

There is a separate shower room to the rear with a cupboard containing a washing machine and dryer.

Out the back of the property, there is a south-facing, sheltered paved area for sitting out in the warmer weather.

The Golf Cottage, which is only a few minutes from the golf course on foot, is being marketed by Savills for offers over £680,000.

It comes after the famous Jigger Inn, run by the Old Course Hotel, reopened following a refurbishment.

A few miles away, a guest house has gone on the market for nearly £1 million – offering  “tremendous opportunities” to benefit from the golf tourism market.

