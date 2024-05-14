Flat across the road from Broughty Ferry beach offers ‘amazing lifestyle’ for £320k

A flat across the road from Broughty Ferry beach offering an “amazing lifestyle” for £320,000 has gone on the market.

The three-bedroom property on Rugby Terrace, which is a few metres from the Esplanade, has been renovated to suit modern living.

The flat benefits from its own front door entrance and is in one of the area’s prime locations.

Private stairs from the main entrance lead to the first floor, where the rooms are situated.

The flat benefits from a spacious open-plan lounge, kitchen and dining area where there are views from the bay window looking east along the Tay Estuary.

There are three bedrooms, including a double at the front of the property which has a fitted wardrobe and also has views of the beach.

The main bedroom also has fitted wardrobes and an en-suite shower room.

The third bedroom is also double in size.

Completing the property is a family shower room.

To the front of the flat is a private, beach-themed patio garden.

Out the back, there is a well-kept communal garden with a drying area.

There is also an outside shed which is handy for storage.

Rosie Fraser Real Estate, which is marketing the flat for sale for offers over £320,000, says the property offers an “amazing lifestyle” to prospective buyers.

The house is also just yards from the newly opened £18 million active travel route between Broughty Ferry and Monifieth.