Flat across the road from Broughty Ferry beach offers ‘amazing lifestyle’ for £320k

The home has three bedrooms and views of the Tay Estuary.

By Chloe Burrell
The flat is across the road from Broughty Ferry beach. Image: Rosie Fraser Real Estate
The flat is across the road from Broughty Ferry beach. Image: Rosie Fraser Real Estate

A flat across the road from Broughty Ferry beach offering an “amazing lifestyle” for £320,000 has gone on the market.

The three-bedroom property on Rugby Terrace, which is a few metres from the Esplanade, has been renovated to suit modern living.

The flat benefits from its own front door entrance and is in one of the area’s prime locations.

Private stairs from the main entrance lead to the first floor, where the rooms are situated.

Landing in Broughty Ferry beachfront apartment.
Stairs leading to the first floor. Image: Rosie Fraser Real Estate
Lounge, kitchen and dining area of Broughty Ferry beachfront apartment.
The lounge, kitchen and dining area. Image: Rosie Fraser Real Estate
Kitchen of Broughty Ferry beachfront apartment.
The kitchen space. Image: Rosie Fraser Real Estate
Broughty Ferry beachfront apartment.
Views looking east along the Tay Estuary. Image: Rosie Fraser Real Estate

The flat benefits from a spacious open-plan lounge, kitchen and dining area where there are views from the bay window looking east along the Tay Estuary.

There are three bedrooms, including a double at the front of the property which has a fitted wardrobe and also has views of the beach.

The main bedroom also has fitted wardrobes and an en-suite shower room.

Double bedroom at Broughty Ferry beachfront apartment.
One double bedroom has views of the beach. Image: Rosie Fraser Real Estate
Main bedroom at Broughty Ferry beachfront apartment.
The main bedroom. Image: Rosie Fraser Real Estate
En-suite shower room at Broughty Ferry beachfront apartment.
The en-suite. Image: Rosie Fraser Real Estate
Family-sized shower room at Broughty Ferry beachfront apartment.
The family shower room. Image: Rosie Fraser Real Estate

The third bedroom is also double in size.

Completing the property is a family shower room.

To the front of the flat is a private, beach-themed patio garden.

Out the back, there is a well-kept communal garden with a drying area.

The Rugby Terrace flat (left of the two blue doors). Image: Rosie Fraser Real Estate
Rear communal garden at Broughty Ferry beachfront apartment.
The back communal garden. Image: Rosie Fraser Real Estate

There is also an outside shed which is handy for storage.

Rosie Fraser Real Estate, which is marketing the flat for sale for offers over £320,000, says the property offers an “amazing lifestyle” to prospective buyers.

The house is also just yards from the newly opened £18 million active travel route between Broughty Ferry and Monifieth.

Conversation