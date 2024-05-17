Stunning £1.1m St Andrews townhouse has price slashed by £150k

A stunning townhouse in the heart of St Andrews has had its price slashed by £150,000.

The Orchard Row home, on Abbey Park Avenue, first hit the market with a £1.25 million price tag in February.

The Georgian-style mid-terrace home – which was built in 2015 – has now had its price reduced by 12%.

Spread across three floors, the spacious family home has been finished to a high standard and features a courtyard garden.

A large hallway leads to the German-style kitchen and living space.

Patio doors open into the courtyard while a separate utility room sits to the side.

At the front of the house is a home office and family room, which is currently used as a home gym.

A small shower room completes the ground floor.

A second living room is found on the first floor in addition to two bedrooms and a shared shower room.

On the second floor is the master bedroom with a private dressing room and en-suite shower room.

There are also two more bedrooms here and a family bathroom.

The courtyard is south-facing and there is also a double garage.

The St Andrews townhouse is on the market with Savills for offers over £1.1m.

