Stunning £1.1m St Andrews townhouse has price slashed by £150k

The Georgian-style home was built in 2015.

By Andrew Robson
The Orchard Row house in St Andrews
The house on Orchard Row, St Andrews. Image: Savills

A stunning townhouse in the heart of St Andrews has had its price slashed by £150,000.

The Orchard Row home, on Abbey Park Avenue, first hit the market with a £1.25 million price tag in February.

The Georgian-style mid-terrace home – which was built in 2015 – has now had its price reduced by 12%.

Spread across three floors, the spacious family home has been finished to a high standard and features a courtyard garden.

The front entrance to the St Andrews townhouse
The front entrance. Image: Savills

A large hallway leads to the German-style kitchen and living space.

Patio doors open into the courtyard while a separate utility room sits to the side.

At the front of the house is a home office and family room, which is currently used as a home gym.

A small shower room completes the ground floor.

The kitchen/living space in the St Andrews home
The kitchen/living space. Image: Savills
The utility room
The utility room. Image: Savills
The office in the St Andrews townhouse
The office. Image: Savills
The sitting room is currently used as a gym
The sitting room is currently used as a gym. Image: Savills
The hall leading to the staircase.
The hall leads to the staircase. Image: Savills

A second living room is found on the first floor in addition to two bedrooms and a shared shower room.

On the second floor is the master bedroom with a private dressing room and en-suite shower room.

There are also two more bedrooms here and a family bathroom.

The courtyard is south-facing and there is also a double garage.

The second floor living space.
The second-floor living space. Image: Savills
The first floor lounge.
The first-floor lounge. Image: Savills
The master bedroom.
The master bedroom. Image: Savills
The master boasts a dressing room.
The master boasts a dressing room. Image: Savills
The en-suite shower room.
The en-suite shower room. Image: Savills
Another bedroom.
Another bedroom. Image: Savills
There are five bedrooms in total.
There are five bedrooms in total. Image: Savills
The fifth bedroom is currently used as a second dressing room.
The fifth bedroom is currently used as a second dressing room. Image: Savills
The family bathroom.
The family bathroom. Image: Savills
The family bathroom also features a separate shower.
The family bathroom also features a separate shower. Image: Savills
The ground floor shower room.
The ground floor shower room. Image: Savills
The courtyard garden.
The courtyard garden. Image: Savills
The rear of the property.
The rear of the property. Image: Savills
The courtyard leads to the garage.
The courtyard leads to the garage. Image: Savills
Orchard Row in St Andrews.
Orchard Row in St Andrews. Image: Savills

The St Andrews townhouse is on the market with Savills for offers over £1.1m.

Across the Tay, a Dundee-based property developer plans to convert the former Jessie’s Kitchen building into 13 serviced luxury apartments.

A Monifieth photographer has also revealed how she put her “heart and soul” into renovating her one-bedroom flat.

