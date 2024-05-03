Modern 6-bedroom farmhouse in Angus’s ‘Golden Mile’ on market for £1 million

A modern farmhouse in Angus’s ‘Golden Mile’ is on sale for £1 million.

Muirdrum Farmhouse is set among 19 acres of prime agricultural land near Carnoustie, known as the ‘Golden Mile’.

The six-bedroom, five-bathroom detached villa offers extensive and grand accommodation.

Verdala Properties describe the home as “sizable accommodation set over two storeys” with a “practical and impressive” layout.

Access to the home is via a private driveway with a large parking area.

Inside, you’re greeted with a broad hallway and split staircase that creates “an immediate impression of grandeur.”

Downstairs has ample living space, with two large public entertaining rooms and a family-sized open-plan dining kitchen.

There’s also an ensure bedroom, utility room, bathroom and double garage.

Upstairs, there is a large master bedroom suite with an ensuite bathroom and ample storage.

There are a further four bedrooms, one of which has a walk-in wardrobe and ensuite, plus a large family bathroom.

The home is served by oil-fired central heating, full double glazing and a private septic tank.

The sale includes two general purpose outbuildings with portal frames and metal corrugated walls and roofs.

The larger of the two buildings on an earth floor, the smaller on a concrete slab.

Angus is renowned for its fertile grounds and the fields have been used for growing a variety of crop.

In recent years, the site also functioned as a successful stable/ livery yard.

The farmyard benefits from its own access road to the side of the main farmhouse.

Due to planning consents, the farmhouse is tied to the sale of the adjoining ground.