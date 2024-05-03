Modern 6-bedroom farmhouse in Angus’s ‘Golden Mile’ on market for £1 million

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle Property

Modern 6-bedroom farmhouse in Angus’s ‘Golden Mile’ on market for £1 million

Muirdrum Farmhouse is set among 19 acres of some of the best farming ground in Scotland.

By Lindsey Hamilton
Muirdrum Farmhouse for sale
Muirdrum Farmhouse is on the market for £1 million

A modern farmhouse in Angus’s ‘Golden Mile’ is on sale for £1 million.

Muirdrum Farmhouse is set among 19 acres of prime agricultural land near Carnoustie, known as the ‘Golden Mile’.

The six-bedroom, five-bathroom detached villa offers extensive and grand accommodation.

£1 million Muirdrum Farmhouse for sale
Muirdrum Farmhouse. Image: Verdala Properties

Verdala Properties describe the home as “sizable accommodation set over two storeys” with a “practical and impressive” layout.

Access to the home is via a private driveway with a large parking area.

Inside, you’re greeted with a broad hallway and split staircase that creates “an immediate impression of grandeur.”

Downstairs has ample living space, with two large public entertaining rooms and a family-sized open-plan dining kitchen.

Muirdrum Farmhouse for sale
The entrance hallway. Image: Verdala Properties
£1 million Muirdrum farmhouse for sale
The impressive kitchen of the property. Image: Verdala Properties
£1 million Muirdrum Farmhouse for sale
The kitchen dining area. Image: Verdala Properties
£1 million Muirdrum Farmhouse for sale
One of the reception areas. Image: Verdala Properties

There’s also an ensure bedroom, utility room, bathroom and double garage.

Upstairs, there is a large master bedroom suite with an ensuite bathroom and ample storage.

There are a further four bedrooms, one of which has a walk-in wardrobe and ensuite, plus a large family bathroom.

£1 million Muirdrum Farmhouse for sale
One of the six bedrooms. Image: Verdala Properties
£1 million Muirdrum Farmhouse for sale
The property has five bathrooms. Image: Verdala Properties
£1 million Muirdrum Farmhouse for sale
There are six bedrooms. Image: Verdala Properties

The home is served by oil-fired central heating, full double glazing and a private septic tank.

The sale includes two general purpose outbuildings with portal frames and metal corrugated walls and roofs.

The larger of the two buildings on an earth floor, the smaller on a concrete slab.

£1 million Muirdrum Farmhouse for sale
The farmhouse and the outbuildings. Image: Verdala Properties

Angus is renowned for its fertile grounds and the fields have been used for growing a variety of crop.

In recent years, the site also functioned as a successful stable/ livery yard.

The farmyard benefits from its own access road to the side of the main farmhouse.

Due to planning consents, the farmhouse is tied to the sale of the adjoining ground.

More from Property

An aerial view of Averil Cottage.
Perthshire cottage in 'secluded' walled garden on banks of River Tay for sale
The Golf Cottage fronts onto North Street in St Andrews. Image: Savills
Cosy St Andrews Golf Cottage a stone's throw from Old Course for sale with…
Carse Lodge in Kippen, Stirlingshire.
For sale: Huge modern family home surrounded by countryside just 6 miles from Stirling
Muirhouse Farm comes with 13 acres and a pond.
Fife farmhouse with 13 acres, outbuildings, pond and woodland on sale for £695k
The open plan living space with original exposed beams.
Stunning home in award-winning Bridge of Allan church conversion features original wooden beams and…
Glenhaven enjoys stunning views and has a beautiful interior. Image: Savills.
Cottage in the heart of Angus Glens has beautiful views, superb interior and 0.4…
Comrie Cottage sits on the banks of the Lyon. Image: Savills.
Idyllic Perthshire cottage on banks of River Lyon on sale for £350k
Murrayfield Church in Stirling
Inside former Stirling church that could be turned into housing
Whitegates Cottage is in Kirkton of Balmerino. Image: TSPC.
Beautiful four bedroom house in Balmerino sits beside the River Tay
Lorraine Kelly lived here from 2005-2010. Image: Strutt & Parker.
Lorraine Kelly's former home in Perthshire on sale for almost £800k

Conversation