Cottage in the heart of Angus Glens has beautiful views, superb interior and 0.4 acre paddock

A two-bedroom cottage deep in the Angus Glens has gone on sale for £260,000.

Glenhaven was built in 2004. Sitting alongside six other homes it forms part of a tiny hamlet in Glenmarkie, to the west of Glenisla.

The neighbouring homes help provide security and avoid isolation, yet the cottage has a wonderfully remote feel.

With Loch Shandra, Auchintaple Loch and Backwater Reservoir all accessible from local paths, its an outdoor lover’s paradise.

Mount Blair is one of the closest hills to Glenhaven, and there are endless hikes in nearby Glen Prosen, Glen Lethnot and Glen Clova.

The Cairngorms National Park is just over three miles away and the Cateran Trail is easy to access too.

Stunning interior

Glenhaven has a beautiful interior with all accommodation on a single level. The main part of the house contains a fabulous open plan kitchen/dining/living room.

There’s plenty of space to congregate at the dining table and there is also a breakfast bar in the kitchen.

A wood burning stove keeps the main living areas cosy during the winter months. Beyond the living room is a sunroom which frames beautiful views through its large, south-facing windows.

Two double bedrooms share a modern shower room and there is a utility room with a door to the back garden.

Glenhaven has a modest, low maintenance garden. The cottage also comes with a 0.4 acre paddock, and there’s the opportunity to buy a newly built shepherd’s hut along with the sale.

For those requiring extra space, a building warrant is in place to convert the loft into a third bedroom, complete with en suite bathroom and dressing room.

Glenhaven is on sale with Savills for offers over £260,000.