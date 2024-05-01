Cottage in the heart of Angus Glens has beautiful views, superb interior and 0.4 acre paddock

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Cottage in the heart of Angus Glens has beautiful views, superb interior and 0.4 acre paddock

Set nearly three miles up a forestry track, Glenhaven enjoys seclusion and wonderful views. It comes with a small paddock and the option to buy a shepherd's hut

By Jack McKeown
Glenhaven enjoys stunning views and has a beautiful interior. Image: Savills.
Glenhaven enjoys stunning views and has a beautiful interior. Image: Savills.

A two-bedroom cottage deep in the Angus Glens has gone on sale for £260,000.

Glenhaven was built in 2004. Sitting alongside six other homes it forms part of a tiny hamlet in Glenmarkie, to the west of Glenisla.

The neighbouring homes help provide security and avoid isolation, yet the cottage has a wonderfully remote feel.

Glenhaven is located along a forestry track. Image: Savills.
The cottage is surrounded by unspoilt scenery. Image: Savills.

With Loch Shandra, Auchintaple Loch and Backwater Reservoir all accessible from local paths, its an outdoor lover’s paradise.

Mount Blair is one of the closest hills to Glenhaven, and there are endless hikes in nearby Glen Prosen, Glen Lethnot and Glen Clova.

The Cairngorms National Park is just over three miles away and the Cateran Trail is easy to access too.

Stunning interior

Glenhaven has a beautiful interior with all accommodation on a single level. The main part of the house contains a fabulous open plan kitchen/dining/living room.

There’s plenty of space to congregate at the dining table and there is also a breakfast bar in the kitchen.

The interior has been nicely done up. Image: Savills.
The living room has a wood burning stove. Image: Savills.

A wood burning stove keeps the main living areas cosy during the winter months. Beyond the living room is a sunroom which frames beautiful views through its large, south-facing windows.

Two double bedrooms share a modern shower room and there is a utility room with a door to the back garden.

There is a low maintenance garden. Image: Savills.
The house comes with a paddock. Image: Savills.

Glenhaven has a modest, low maintenance garden. The cottage also comes with a 0.4 acre paddock, and there’s the opportunity to buy a newly built shepherd’s hut along with the sale.

For those requiring extra space, a building warrant is in place to convert the loft into a third bedroom, complete with en suite bathroom and dressing room.

 

Glenhaven is on sale with Savills for offers over £260,000.

 

