First phase of Fife ‘university village’ project completed

The first phase of a “university village” in Fife has been completed following the handover of 22 new affordable homes.

Kingdom Initiatives has worked with St Andrews university to develop the first phase of the St Andrews project.

The project at The Grange will offer much-needed affordable housing for students and university staff.

When fully complete the new development will provide a mix of 61 houses and flats for rent.

St Andrews University will sign occupancy agreements with customers, while Kingdom will manage and maintain the homes.

‘Positive impact’ of affordable housing

Kingdom Initiatives chairman Mark Easton said: “I’m delighted to see the first homes handed over as part of the pioneering partnership between Kingdom Initiatives and the University of St Andrews.

“These homes highlight our joint commitment to enhancing the lives of postgraduate students and academics through thoughtfully designed, affordable housing.

“We look forward to the positive impact these homes will have on the university community and the wider community.”

All of the homes are fitted with solar panels and hydrogen-ready boilers.

This supports the transition to more sustainable energy sources, contributing to the reduction of the project’s carbon footprint.

Helping whole St Andrews community

St Andrews University vice-principal Professor Tom Brown said: “The university recognises the importance of providing high-quality, affordable housing for those who come to study and work in St Andrews.

“This unique partnership with Kingdom Housing Association delivers both sustainable and affordable homes for postgraduate students and staff, and their families.

“The release of the first 22 homes could not be more timely, given the cost-of-living and energy crisis, and a shortage in supply of this type of accommodation.”

The development will also help reduce accommodation pressures in St Andrews.

Mr Brown said he hopes it will benefit the whole St Andrews community.

He added: “We are hopeful developments like The Grange will help ease housing pressures on the town.

“We look forward to our first occupants moving in this semester.”

Pride at work with ‘world-class’ university

Kingdom Group chief executive Tom Barclay added: “This project is a brilliant example of how much can be achieved through close collaboration.

“It underlines our commitment to building innovative and sustainable communities.”

Mr Barclay replaced Bill Banks as the housing association’s boss earlier this year.

He said he was proud to have worked with the “world-class” university.

“I’m proud the Kingdom Group has been able to support the university’s goals of providing high-quality affordable homes,” he added.

The next phase is due to be completed this winter, with the final phase to be finished in spring 2024.