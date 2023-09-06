First phase of Fife ‘university village’ project completed

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
First phase of Fife ‘university village’ project completed

As well as providing much-needed affordable housing for students and university staff, it is also hoped the project will ease the housing situation in the town.

By Gavin Harper
Representatives from Kingdom Housing Association, Campion Homes and the Universtiy of St Andrews at the site.
The first phase of a “university village” in Fife has been completed following the handover of 22 new affordable homes.

Kingdom Initiatives has worked with St Andrews university to develop the first phase of the St Andrews project.

The project at The Grange will offer much-needed affordable housing for students and university staff.

When fully complete the new development will provide a mix of 61 houses and flats for rent.

St Andrews University will sign occupancy agreements with customers, while Kingdom will manage and maintain the homes.

‘Positive impact’ of affordable housing

Kingdom Initiatives chairman Mark Easton said: “I’m delighted to see the first homes handed over as part of the pioneering partnership between Kingdom Initiatives and the University of St Andrews.

“These homes highlight our joint commitment to enhancing the lives of postgraduate students and academics through thoughtfully designed, affordable housing.

“We look forward to the positive impact these homes will have on the university community and the wider community.”

All of the homes are fitted with solar panels and hydrogen-ready boilers.

This supports the transition to more sustainable energy sources, contributing to the reduction of the project’s carbon footprint.

Helping whole St Andrews community

St Andrews University vice-principal Professor Tom Brown said: “The university recognises the importance of providing high-quality, affordable housing for those who come to study and work in St Andrews.

“This unique partnership with Kingdom Housing Association delivers both sustainable and affordable homes for postgraduate students and staff, and their families.

“The release of the first 22 homes could not be more timely, given the cost-of-living and energy crisis, and a shortage in supply of this type of accommodation.”

The Grange development in St Andrews. Image: Kingdom Housing Association

The development will also help reduce accommodation pressures in St Andrews.

Mr Brown said he hopes it will benefit the whole St Andrews community.

He added: “We are hopeful developments like The Grange will help ease housing pressures on the town.

“We look forward to our first occupants moving in this semester.”

Pride at work with ‘world-class’ university

Kingdom Group chief executive Tom Barclay added: “This project is a brilliant example of how much can be achieved through close collaboration.

“It underlines our commitment to building innovative and sustainable communities.”

The Grange development in St Andrews. Image: Kingdom Housing Association

Mr Barclay replaced Bill Banks as the housing association’s boss earlier this year.

He said he was proud to have worked with the “world-class” university.

“I’m proud the Kingdom Group has been able to support the university’s goals of providing high-quality affordable homes,” he added.

The next phase is due to be completed this winter, with the final phase to be finished in spring 2024.

