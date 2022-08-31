From admin assistant to chief executive – boss marks 35 years at Fife housing association

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

It is more than three decades since Bill Banks joined Fife-based Kingdom Housing Association.

He joined the business as an admin assistant in August 1987 before progressing through the ranks.

He spent most of his time in charge of development and property services.

In 2008, Mr Banks was appointed depute chief executive before he became group chief executive nine years ago.

Fife firm ‘unrecognisable’ from early days

As he marks 35 years’ service with Kingdom Housing Association, he reflected on some of the major changes.

Mr Banks said the firm is “unrecognisable from the early days”, adding the constant change has kept him on his toes for the past 35 years.

He said: “Things have changed enormously.

“When I started with Kingdom, we had one completed project and operated from a portacabin.

“I remember when we bought our first Amstrad computer.

“Rent payments were recorded on ‘pink rent cards’. It was a time when everyone did a bit of everything and anything.”

When Bill joined, Kingdom Housing Association had 16 properties. Now, it owns and manages around 6,500 homes and more than 500 staff.

He added: “I’m particularly proud of the sustainability initiatives we have developed, the homelessness programmes provided and the trainee programme we have implemented.

“I truly believe that many of the trainees and other dedicated staff who work with us have demonstrated the commitment and potential to be future leaders at Kingdom or elsewhere in the sector.”

Thanks for 35 years of dedication

Kingdom Housing Association is currently working on a £5m eco-development in Gauldry.

Chair Linda Leslie congratulated Mr Banks on his 35 years’ service.

She said: ”On behalf of the Kingdom Board and the other subsidiary governing bodies, congratulations Bill.

“Thank you for your many years of dedication, hard work and for leading Kingdom to being the organisation it is today.

“We all look forward to continuing to work with you and building on Kingdom Group’s success.”