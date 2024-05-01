Trump awarded 36 million more Trump Media shares worth £1.4 billion

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business & Environment Business

Trump awarded 36 million more Trump Media shares worth £1.4 billion

By Press Association
Pedestrians walk past the Nasdaq building as the stock price of Trump Media & Technology Group Corp is displayed on screens in March (Frank Franklin/AP)
Pedestrians walk past the Nasdaq building as the stock price of Trump Media & Technology Group Corp is displayed on screens in March (Frank Franklin/AP)

Former US president Donald Trump has secured an additional 1.8 billion dollars (£1.44 billion) worth of shares in Trump Media, according to a regulatory filing this week.

Based on the company’s stock hitting certain price benchmarks, Mr Trump was awarded an additional 36 million shares in the company that owns his social media platform Truth Social.

That brings his total ownership to more than 114 million shares, which based on Wednesday morning’s stock price, are worth 5.7 billion dollars (£4.56 billion).

Mr Trump, the presumptive Republican presidential nominee, now owns close to two-thirds of the company’s outstanding shares.

Trump Media & Technology Group shares have surged in the past couple of weeks and closed on Tuesday at 49.93 dollars (£39.98). Mr Trump only needed the stock to be above 17.50 dollars (£14.01) each for 20 consecutive trading days to secure the new shares.

Trump Hush Money
Donald Trump set up Truth Social after he was banned from other social media platforms (Curtis Means/Pool via AP)

Trump Media got its place on the Nasdaq after merging with a company called Digital World Acquisition Corp, a special purpose acquisition company, or SPAC. These types of mergers offer young companies quicker and easier routes to getting their shares trading publicly.

On March 26, the first day of trading after Trump Media closed the merger with Digital World Acquisition, shares in the newly combined company reached nearly 80 dollars (£64.06) each in intraday trading before closing at 57.99 dollars (£46.43).

Less than a week after that flashy stock market debut, Trump Media disclosed that it lost nearly 58.2 million dollars (£46.60) last year, sending its stock tumbling more than 21%. The 2023 losses marked a stark decline compared with the profit of 50.5 million dollars (£40.44) that the company reported for 2022, according to a regulatory filing.

In the subsequent weeks, the company’s stock tumbled to around 22 dollars (£17.62) each before rebounding in mid-April.

Truth Social launched in February 2022, one year after Mr Trump was banned from major social platforms including Facebook and X, formerly Twitter, following the January 6 insurrection at the US Capitol. He has since been reinstated to both but has stuck with Truth Social.

Trump Media shares fell 8.6% to 45.64 dollars (£36.54) in morning trading on Wednesday.