Special stamps to mark 20th anniversary of Peppa Pig

By Press Association
A stamp depicting Peppa Pig (Royal Mail/PA)
A special set of stamps is being issued to mark the 20th anniversary of popular children’s TV series Peppa Pig.

Royal Mail revealed images of 12 new stamps featuring Peppa and her friends and family.

Peppa and George, Suzy Sheep, Danny Dog, Daddy Pig, Mummy Pig, Grandpa and Granny Pig all feature in the main set of eight stamps, as well as a miniature sheet showing the characters having fun at a party.

A special video has also been created, featuring Peppa, Daddy Pig, Mr Zebra and one of Royal Mail’s very own posties as they deliver special invitations to Peppa’s party, which can be viewed at www.royalmail.com/peppa.

David Gold, Royal Mail’s director of external affairs and policy said: “Peppa Pig, her friends and family have brought joy and laughter to global audiences of all ages for two decades.

“These delightful stamps will brighten up the day of anyone receiving mail with a touch of Peppa’s charm.”

Senior vice president of Global Licensed Consumer Products, Hasbro, Marianne James said: “As a lifelong best friend, Peppa Pig encourages kids to jump in together and confidently treat each first step as a new adventure – from the everyday to the epic.

“Getting mail in the post is an exciting and special treat for little ones, and we cannot think of a better way for families to embrace this first experience than with Peppa Pig stamps from Royal Mail.”

The stamps, and a range of collectible products, are available to pre-order from today and the stamps go on sale on May 16.