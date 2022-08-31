Young deer destined to starve in Tayside due to forestry mismanagement, claim gamekeepers

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Young deer destined to starve in Tayside due to forestry mismanagement, claim gamekeepers

By Peter John Meiklem
August 31 2022, 11.26am Updated: August 31 2022, 2.40pm
deer with mother
The Scottish Gamekeepers Association has flagged animal welfare concerns over the latest cull.

Scottish gamekeepers have attacked forestry and wildlife agencies for ordering another out of season deer cull they claim will leave orphan deer.

Peter Fraser is vice chair of the Scottish Gamekeepers Association.

He said Scottish Government agency Forestry and Land Scotland has mismanaged Scotland’s woodland, leading to the latest out of season cull starting on August 31.

Teams normally shoot deer from October 21st to protect hinds with young. Orphaned fawns will usually starve to death.

FLS ordered the same out-of-season cull last year.

Mr Fraser said: “Forest damage is so high in Scotland today because, for years, FLS policy has meant that they have shot the wrong animals at the wrong time.

“There has been no selection and no thought put into creating forests which are designed for deer control.”

‘Young deer will be left, no question’

Mr Fraser is now retired after 43 years as a gamekeeper.

He is a long-term critic of the way government agencies manage deer populations.

In 2012, he published a report into the economic importance of red deer to Scotland’s rural economy.

The cull begins today and has been approved by agency NatureScot. He said it would have serious animal welfare implications.

“I have been managing deer a long time and youngsters will be left, no question,”

“I don’t see the point of this cull when they could wait a few weeks more and get the job done more effectively.”

SGA vice chair Peter Fraser
SGA vice chair Peter Fraser.

Forestry and Land Scotland has said the cull comes “in the wake of the recent call from biodiversity minister, Lorna Slater, for a sustainable solution to Scotland’s deer problem.”

Deer populations in most rural parts of Scotland have soared with FLS putting their numbers at now over a million, double the 1990 figure.

Deer cull will protect 150 million young trees

Experts at the agency say that puts 150 million young trees at risk. The body estimates the impact of deer damage on FLS-managed land is estimated at £3million.

Healthy forests are essential as a habitat for many species as well as helping Scotland  hit its carbon emissions reduction targets.

Ian Fergusson is FLS’ head of wildlife management.

Announcing the cull on August 24, he said:

“Last month Biodiversity Minister, Lorna Slater, reminded all land managers that in the face of unprecedented deer numbers, action needs to be taken now to reduce the negative impacts of deer if we are to meet our climate change targets.

“As responsible land managers, every year we deliver one third of Scotland’s overall annual deer cull in our bid to protect young trees, areas of forest regeneration and important vulnerable habitats – such as Scotland’s Atlantic rainforest – that are a vital part of Scotland’s response to the climate emergency.”

Deer cull will follow ‘industry best practice’

A NatureScot spokesperson defended the decision to greenlight the cull.

“Deer welfare is key and NatureScot takes into account the period of greatest welfare risk based on the dependency of young, which in Scotland is the period between the 1st April – 31st August.”

She said that period has been identified based on commissioned research into birthing and weaning dates of all species Scotland wide.

Those individuals conducting the cull outside of that period would have been assessed as fit and competent and would be following industry best practice, she added.

A spokesperson for Forestry and Land Scotland said Mr Fraser’s comments were “not unexpected” and FLS had addressed his points previously.

He said: “We are not aware of any evidence ever having been presented to support the assertion that young deer being left to die as a result of our culling operation.”

He said previous culls had been successful at reducing the number of deer on FLS land. But deer had moved from neighbouring estates, necessitating another cull.

